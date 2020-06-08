Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Being in the Eye of the Hurricane

Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global, points out that when you are in the eye of the hurricane, focusing on what you have control over can help you navigate these challenges.

By

As a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re doing so much for others that it’s important to remember to care for yourself right now. 

In this video, Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global, points out that when you are in the eye of the hurricane, focusing on what you have control over can help you navigate these challenges. He offers recommendations for how to do that, including the following:

  • Remind yourself that you are in control of what you think
  • Utilize techniques that can help you stay calm
    • Deep breathing
    • Movement (e.g., stretching, short walks when possible)
    • Be intentional with your attentional focus (e.g., limit attention to 24h news cycle and pay more attention to the things you are grateful for)

Most importantly, take care of yourself!

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    First Responders First//

    #FirstRespondersFirst Webinar Gives Healthcare Workers Tools to Safeguard Their Well-being

    by Jessica Hicks
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Manage Coronavirus Stress With Conscious Breathing

    by Danielle Sinay
    Illustration by Ryan Wattaul / The We Company
    Wisdom//

    Compassionate Directness Is an Essential Ingredient for Innovation

    by Melanie Mannarino

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.