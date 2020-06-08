Being in the Eye of the Hurricane

As a frontline healthcare worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re doing so much for others that it’s important to remember to care for yourself right now.

In this video, Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global, points out that when you are in the eye of the hurricane, focusing on what you have control over can help you navigate these challenges. He offers recommendations for how to do that, including the following:

Remind yourself that you are in control of what you think

Utilize techniques that can help you stay calm Deep breathing Movement (e.g., stretching, short walks when possible) Be intentional with your attentional focus (e.g., limit attention to 24h news cycle and pay more attention to the things you are grateful for)



Most importantly, take care of yourself!