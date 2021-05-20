“Being grateful is a consistent practice ”, Bhavik Shah of Mind Share Partners and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Being grateful is a consistent practice — Similar to physical health, we all have to train our brain to look at the positives and appreciate the opportunities around us. There are no quick fixes and it does take conscious time and effort to truly feel grateful. You would not expect to have your ideal body weight if you only go to the gym once a month.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Bhavik Shah.

Bhavik Shah is a Mental Health professional who strongly advocates for workplaces to reduce the stigma behind the subject matter and provide pragmatic support to their employees. This has resulted in recognition in Forbes and external nominations from the following organizations: This Can Happen, Inside Out, Working Mums UK, and Make a Difference. Bhavik is also a public speaker focusing on People Engagement, Mental Health & Technology, and Diversity & Inclusion.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Mental health is a very important component of my life. I spent the majority of my childhood and adult life suffering from depression from various personal and professional struggles. It was only a few years ago that I decided to seek professional help and understand how to tackle these negative thoughts. My life has substantially changed for the better from therapy and coping methods such as gratitude — eventually leading me into a career that brings mental health education to the workplace. As members of the corporate workforce, we spend 40–50–60+ a week to contribute to a company’s mission statement, and make sacrifices to see our friends and loved ones. We spend more time in the office (or virtual office), then anywhere else during the week. As a result, I want to empower corporations to provide a balance of pragmatic support without crossing any professional boundaries.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

At my last employer, I was identified and implemented a mental health program that helped the UK workforce with pragmatic support in various channels. Initially, my plan was simply to provide education to my direct team, and ensure they were taken care of day to day. Fast-forward 18 months of business demand and external award recognitions; I became the global face of mental health for that company — pushing the envelope in a demanding industry such as financial services. I still find the whole experience quite surreal!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“What is actually in your control?” — As humans, we naturally think about the ‘what-ifs’, past decisions, and situations that entirely depend on external factors. However after careful examination, we will realize we have very limited or zero control over these circumstances. Personally, I have spent a significant amount of time focusing on my childhood trauma and adult love losses to only realize all of this stress was preventing me from moving forward. No matter how hard I tried, those chapters were already written and I could not erase it. It definitely took substantial self-reflection, however I decided to not stress over things outside of my power. Instead, I do my best to use that energy and angst to churn a kinder path for my present and future.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I recently finished Michelle Obama’s “Becoming”. It was extremely inspiring how she articulated the challenges in finding a balance between consistently pushing yourself in academic success without losing your true identity. She paints the picture so well about the difficulty to be the “first” in your family — and the guilt associated with deviating from the “golden path” your parents sacrificed their entire lives for. As a child of first generation immigrants in the US, this story is incredibly relatable — as I am sure it does with so many more like me.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I currently am working as Principal for an organization called Mind Share Partners. I lead impact-focused advising for companies and leaders on how to create a culture of support for mental health in the workplace. Through workplace training and leading strategic projects across a portfolio of clients, my ambition is to create true culture change across workplaces so it can make the most impact for their employees — removing the stigma behind mental health once and for all.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are countless people to thank here, but I am fortunate to have a friend in my life that consistently challenges me and supports my life ambitions — even at times when I doubt my own capabilities. I am incredibly grateful for having an individual in my life that not only grounds me, but also has this remarkable ability to uplift my spirits to aim for personal and professional success. Thank you Brentney.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define gratitude as a sense of appreciation for what I have — whether that is financial security, having fantastic friends, a strong family foundation, or the privilege to seek opportunities others may not have. We often focus on the materialistic items in our life, and compare that to someone’s underprivileged situation. While that may be one aspect of gratitude, I also consider everything I am capable of accomplishing — and being thankful for every opportunity I can potentially achieve.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

There’s a common misconception within our society — that gratitude equates to materialistic possessions, constantly comparing ourselves to the people around us. Over the last decade, social media has perpetuated this misconception with the rise of influencers — showcasing access to luxury that may not be available to everyone. As a result, it becomes quite easy to negate all the hard work and accomplishments one has made, being trapped in this vicious cycle of endless insatiability. Ultimately, being grateful has to be a conscious decision — accepting to be empathetic to yourself and ignoring how others define their internal gratitude barometer.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

We all know the phrase “It is the small things’’. There is a psychological truth to appreciating small wins within our lives as our brain produces the happiness chemical — serotonin. When we consciously make decisions to be grateful, no matter how small, our serotonin levels increase. The milestone events in our life may bring similar joy, however they are not consistent enough to change our overall mood and happiness. For example, buying a house and working towards a promotion requires longer periods of time. Seeing your loved ones on a weekly basis and the ability to share stories will most likely give you consistent gratitude — benefiting you in the long term.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

There is an incredible amount of research that proves showcasing gratitude on a consistent basis improves your overall mental health — by increasing thoughts of positivity and optimism which as a result can decrease stress and anxiety. This is proven through Positive Psychology — stating gratitude has various neurological and stress relieving benefits, as it changes the neural structures in the brain to make us feel happier and content with our current situation. It allows us to feel grateful in difficult times, and triggers the “good” hormones to regulate effective functioning of our body’s immune system. Overall, being more grateful has an immense amount of benefits!

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Being grateful is a consistent practice — Similar to physical health, we all have to train our brain to look at the positives and appreciate the opportunities around us. There are no quick fixes and it does take conscious time and effort to truly feel grateful. You would not expect to have your ideal body weight if you only go to the gym once a month. Keep a gratitude journal — Writing the things you are grateful for is an excellent way to keep a consistent practice for two reasons: You clear up your mind and visibly see what you are grateful for and you can refer back to it at any time. I kept a daily gratitude journal for 3 years and listed the smallest things some days (i.e. made my train on time for my commute into work or was able to catch up with an old friend) Remember, they do not have to be big milestone events! Be kind to yourself — This can prove to be quite difficult sometimes as many of us are our own worst enemies — creating unrealistic and high expectations. Whether it’s the way we have been brought up, cultural expectations or something else, this can negatively affect how we leverage gratitude within your day-to-day lives. The most simple (but effective) way to resolve this is to think of yourself as a friend. Would you speak to a close friend, the way you speak to yourself? Being empathetic intrinsically does take time and practice but has an immense amount of benefits. Do not undermine your issues — Often people think that if you are feeling grateful, you cannot be angry or sad which then exacerbates the issue as a whole. Rather than dismissing your issues, spend time to understand the root of your problem. By doing so, you can make a conscious decision in how you address your problems and sort out what you can still be grateful for. Say no to negative people — This is easier said than done; however it is important to engage with people who bring you energy and hope. It becomes exhausting to showcase gratitude and empathy to yourself when you have people around you who refuse to follow the same practice. It can halt all of your progress and keep your mood down without you even realizing.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

Allow yourself to feel sad or vulnerable because your emotions are valid and you need to experience them in order to understand the root cause. It also helps to review your gratitude journal to remember those days when you were uplifted and energized. This is a practice I still embed in my day to day.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

For a handful of free resources to start your journey in showcasing gratitude, you can visit positivepsychology.com. Take your time in learning the exercises and be patient. Remember, there are no quick fixes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My focus and purpose to normalize workplace mental health has intensified over the last few years, with a specific focus on supporting our Black and People of Color communities. It is time for all of us to challenge the antiquated stigma surrounding this subject matter so we no longer suffer in silence.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

Connect with me on LinkedIn and let’s chat!

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!