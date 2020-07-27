Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Being Consistent

How Planning Is Critical and Why It Is Crucial

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Becoming clear about your values, intentions, credibility, authenticity, and confidence starts somewhere. Sure, we can talk about it in our heads for days. Certainly, an occasional post or article can provide new depths into those characteristics, however, until we write them down, they will only be fleeting.

To fully step into your personal power and purpose in life requires that we must develop and demonstrate a real sense of consistency in every aspect of our lives.

“Consistency is your ability to adhere to your values and intentions regardless of your circumstances”

Excerpt from the book “Spark” by Morgan, Lynch, & Lynch

Consistency determines whether you are ‘sometimes’ person or an ‘always person’ in life.

Consistency builds trust with yourself, your self-esteem, your self-reliance.

Consistency allows you to show up no matter what.

Conversely,

Inconsistency leads to missed opportunities.

Inconsistency creates a lack of hope.

Inconsistency can drive you to despair.

The journey towards consistency begins by clarifying those disciplines already in place in your life and determining which others you need to start including and develop. The most common element that stands between you and your goals and your success is often found in a lack of habit or routine, which can be remedied by planning and execution.

Work The Plan

Working the plan is half the equation. For any plan to work it needs execution (more on that in a moment). We must first develop the plan. The plan needs to be focused around what my expectations and desires are as well as the business.

The first thing that will happen when we head into executing plans are obstacles, walls, chains, discouraging words, mean people, etc. This is common. Some of it is based upon universal principles that when you want something you will be tested and tired to see if its what you really want. Sometimes it is people who think they have your best interest in mind, and they want you to remain safe.

The bottom line is that whenever we experience doubt, setbacks, or ambiguity about what we are doing, having a plan in place, written down will help bring us back to clarity of purpose and a refresh into acting upon initiative.

When the plan is not in place, then we are forced to rely upon our memory and emotions. Emotions change from time to time [insert rolling eyes and sarcasm], so to reply solely upon memory in a world where we are all multi-tasking whether we want to or not, is not enough.

The military talks about readiness all the time. When you look at successful strategies being carried out, there is always a written plan somewhere behind it.

Mission Critical

Finally, there is a critical element of having a plan written down.

Our Why.

What is your why?

The why is driving force behind all our what. Consistency is developed from an initial risk to complete something. That something isn’t arbitrary. There is always a why behind it. When we are clear on our why and we are reminded of that why (the written plan), our execution becomes a welcomed necessity.

That necessity breeds resilience – which is the result of the continued cycle of action, perseverance, and success.

When we honor our intentions with action, our consistency muscle builds.

Our follow through increases. Disappointments fade. Positive predictability becomes the norm.

The enemy of consistency is complacency

It’s Time

Time is the great equalizer. Each of us have the exact same amount of it each day. All we can do is make the best of the time we have.

Protect your time as best as you can.

Own your time, do not let time own you.

Invest in it wisely.

Create time blocks to engage in strategic planning and development -whether reading, writing, creating, or communicating.

Time management = accountability.

We are accountable to ourselves, our families, and our endeavors. Planning gives us the framework to be consistent. Consistency drives us towards success. Success allows for better time. Better time provides opportunity for future planning.

Lori McNeil, High Performance Business Coach at Lori McNeil International

International Educator, Speaker, and Business Coach, Lori focuses on the missing foundational tools organizations need for long-term success. Experienced in public and private sectors, Lori helps new businesses grow and established companies re-strategize.  She has successfully grown grassroots programs from zero to millions which lead to National recognition by U.S. Senator, Gordon Smith. Lori is also a Curriculum Designer, a retired Business Professor, and has helped grow countless organizations organically (including her own International company that includes Legacy Builders, Media Secrets, and Driven Mastery -- all brands that assist Entrepreneurs to build a true, long - lasting purpose). Lori has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS,  FOX, & 500 various media outlets in the recent months. She has authored several books; most recently co-authoring a Best-Selling book with Kevin Harrington, the original Shark of the hit TV show, Shark Tank and Pioneer of "As seen on TV." Lori works with organizations globally to support literacy, cancer research, young entrepreneurship, and military support programs. She was an invited guest at the National Celebration of Reading in Washington D.C where she  helped raise over Three (3) Million Dollars for Literacy and was recently awarded the Lifetime Presidential Service Award for her long-term success in working with communities Nationally. Most recently, Lori was selected as one of the official speakers for the Think & Grow Rich World Tour speaking globally over the next two years.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Teyhou Smyth Stress Management The Art of Consistency
Community//

The Art of Consistency

by Dr. Teyhou Smyth
Community//

HOW to Be Consistent and Make Change Happen

by Nicola MacPhail
Community//

You are not the you that you were five years ago.

by Jennifer Hohn

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.