Being at home longer time

A dear friend of mine messaged me Veda it is good that offices and major public places are shut for time, and we are asked to be at home or work from home, but don't you think being at home for longer time might cause frustration, depression and boredom, a unknown chaos will set in

By

Work from home and you in time of COVID

I smiled and said my dear friend, how beautiful the design is, in our chase we keep on running for money, bread and butter and never stop to see for whom we are doing all this, now is the chance to be with your loved ones, spent quality time with them, listen to your kids, wife, husband or parents and friends, read books, play games, have fun,

We have been given a opportunity to connect with each other and strengthen our relation with more love and care, bonding with each other, playing games with kids, love and laughter,

Joy of being with family

Do we take it as boredom or frustration? the important aspect is we all should not panic and stay calm, do not run to over store the day to day supplies, world is not ending and nor you,

Just enjoy the stay and be assured it is a time given for bonding and love among human, to care and to love,

Onus is our how we walk, walk with joy or walk with chaos…relax, breathe and enjoy the coffee with love…

    The peace within is peace outside

    Spiritual Veda, Creating smiles and facilitating peace of mind at Spiritual Veda

    We are living in a world, torn by innumerable maladies. Each one of us has to toil through the process called life. There are some who succumb to the afflictions of life, while many others sail through easily. Spiritual Veda strives to lend a healing touch to all such people who find it hard to carry their own cross.

    Spiritual Veda does not believe in magic, Spiritual Veda only guides when asked, trust God with all your heart and walk with your life, everything will happen on its own.

    ​That’s what Spiritual Veda is, creating smiles and facilitating peace of mind through sharing, caring and loving,

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    Thrive Global
