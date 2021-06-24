Being an Entrepreneur in the Hybrid Work Age | Cameron Forni, President of Select at Curaleaf | Las Vegas, Nevada

Thanks to the pandemic, hybrid work is on the rise. More than that, companies and individuals have learned that this is an option that can truly work for many. While there were some growing pains, many have found that they prefer the new possibilities available.

What does that mean exactly for an entrepreneur? How will the rise of the hybrid workforce change how an entrepreneur works? Will it change how entrepreneurs think? Will it change how entrepreneurs plan their businesses?

Balancing Work and Life

The balance between work and life can be difficult, especially for entrepreneurs. They are highly motivated in their careers and want to press them farther and further with every waking moment.

Hybrid work-life can either help or hinder, depending on the entrepreneur. Cutting commute time adds more time back into the day. This time can either be spent on work – be it a current job or a side project an entrepreneur is trying to bring to fruition. Or the extra time can be spent with friends, family, or on hobbies.

Conversely, that balance can be more challenging to track. Without clear lines delegating when work begins or ends, things get infinitely more complicated. Perhaps an entrepreneur has to balance work and watching their kids during those hours. Or maybe the opposite is more likely, and work hours flow over into what should be time off.

Providing Hybrid Workplaces

Part of a hybrid workforce is the option to choose between working remotely or working in the office. However, there will always be a need to alternate between the two options for most companies at any rate.

This means that any business will need to provide for both remote and office employees. Flexibility is key here. Additionally, it is going to require a change in mindset. Harvard Business Review made an excellent point when they noted that managers would need to change the way they think and reward employees.

Previously, managers tended to reward employees that were physically present. This in itself is a clear case of favoritism and will have to be eliminated to have a fair (and efficient) hybrid workforce.

Providing Options

On the flip side, an entrepreneur who enables a hybrid workforce is giving their company more options. This can have many unintended but positive effects. By removing the need to have employees in the office, an entrepreneur can provide mobility for their employees. Meaning they enable their employees to move or travel as they see fit. Likewise, mobility options within a particular career path can open up.

Another benefit to allowing remote employees is it cuts a constraint when hiring new employees. A manager will no longer have to look inside the area to hire. Instead, they can broaden their search and find the perfect employee for the job.

