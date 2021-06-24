Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Being an Entrepreneur in the Hybrid Work Age | Cameron Forni, President of Select at Curaleaf | Las Vegas, Nevada

Thanks to the pandemic, hybrid work is on the rise. More than that, companies and individuals have learned that this is an option that can truly work for many. While there were some growing pains, many have found that they prefer the new possibilities available. What does that mean exactly for an entrepreneur? How will […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Thanks to the pandemic, hybrid work is on the rise. More than that, companies and individuals have learned that this is an option that can truly work for many. While there were some growing pains, many have found that they prefer the new possibilities available.

What does that mean exactly for an entrepreneur? How will the rise of the hybrid workforce change how an entrepreneur works? Will it change how entrepreneurs think? Will it change how entrepreneurs plan their businesses?

Balancing Work and Life

The balance between work and life can be difficult, especially for entrepreneurs. They are highly motivated in their careers and want to press them farther and further with every waking moment.

Hybrid work-life can either help or hinder, depending on the entrepreneur. Cutting commute time adds more time back into the day. This time can either be spent on work – be it a current job or a side project an entrepreneur is trying to bring to fruition. Or the extra time can be spent with friends, family, or on hobbies. 

Conversely, that balance can be more challenging to track. Without clear lines delegating when work begins or ends, things get infinitely more complicated. Perhaps an entrepreneur has to balance work and watching their kids during those hours. Or maybe the opposite is more likely, and work hours flow over into what should be time off.

Providing Hybrid Workplaces

Part of a hybrid workforce is the option to choose between working remotely or working in the office. However, there will always be a need to alternate between the two options for most companies at any rate.

This means that any business will need to provide for both remote and office employees. Flexibility is key here. Additionally, it is going to require a change in mindset. Harvard Business Review made an excellent point when they noted that managers would need to change the way they think and reward employees.

Previously, managers tended to reward employees that were physically present. This in itself is a clear case of favoritism and will have to be eliminated to have a fair (and efficient) hybrid workforce. 

Providing Options

On the flip side, an entrepreneur who enables a hybrid workforce is giving their company more options. This can have many unintended but positive effects. By removing the need to have employees in the office, an entrepreneur can provide mobility for their employees. Meaning they enable their employees to move or travel as they see fit. Likewise, mobility options within a particular career path can open up.

Another benefit to allowing remote employees is it cuts a constraint when hiring new employees. A manager will no longer have to look inside the area to hire. Instead, they can broaden their search and find the perfect employee for the job.

Article originally published on CameronForni.net

    Cameron Forni Headshot

    Cameron Forni, President of Select at Curaleaf

    Considering himself an entrepreneur by trade and blood, Cameron Forni has always had a hand in building companies. His first venture was selling flowers on the side of the road as a child. As a high school student, Cameron made money by managing a car detailing business. Then, while working towards his degree in Business Administration from the University of Oregon, he built an event company. The ability to solve problems that no one has ever experienced is an entrepreneur’s cross to bear, but Cameron Forni always reveled in the challenge.

    When Cameron graduated from college, he set out to create jobs rather than take one. Cameron’s first official foray into entrepreneurship came when he co-founded TextNoMore, an app that rewarded drivers who avoided texting while driving. Then, Cameron co-founded TryEco LLC, which produced a patented, starch-based, and biodegradable, super absorbent polymer used in agriculture.

    To Cameron, his business focus has always revolved around a mission to build companies and products that would offer people a better life and achieve more. Eventually, that mission led him to cannabis.

    At only 33 years old, Cameron Forni has become one of the most notable faces in the cannabis industry. Cameron founded Select Oil in 2015 after he pioneered the first silica fiberglass-free vape cartridge—now the industry standard. On a relentless pursuit of progress, he led his brand in a rapid expansion across the U.S for the next four years.

    In May of 2019, he made headlines as he led his Select brand through the largest acquisition in cannabis history—Curaleaf acquired the brand in a record-breaking, billion-dollar deal. In his new role at Curaleaf, Cameron remains just as committed to pursuing innovation, a better supply chain free of pesticides, and a work environment that fosters his employees. His innovation and insight have been featured in numerous publications, including High Times Magazine and Inc. Magazine.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo by LinkedIn Sales Navigator on Unsplash
    Community//

    You’re Ready For Entrepreneurship If You Can Answer These 3 Questions

    by Deborah Sweeney
    Community//

    Successful Entrepreneurs Are Made, Not Born

    by Matt Bigach
    Alireza Kohany
    Community//

    Who will arise up for the civilization in this tough period of Pandemic?

    by Alireza Kohany | علیرضا کهنی
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.