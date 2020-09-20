Being An Empath: A Blessing and A Curse

Yes, I’m a “sensitive” person. I blamed my astrological sign, my dysfunctional childhood, my period (ladies, y’all know what I’m saying..lol) But, the movies let me know something about me was different. It was (and is) a tool that helped me gauge my sensitivity on a scale from 1-10 in comparison to my fellow cinephiles. Crying like a baby while watching Forrest Gump, bawling during The Lion King—cartoons are the worst, I was damn near hysterical watching Finding Nemo—I mean, the list goes on and on.

I wouldn’t find out until many years later that I was an…empath. It would end up being my gift and my curse. Now, if you don’t know what an empath is, look it up. I will not explain it here. But what I will do is let all my fellow empaths know that what you may perceive as your greatest weakness is actually your greatest strength. Being an empath is my protection against negative energy. It is my connection to the human spirit.

It is what makes me a good clinician but an even better listener. I don’t just listen with my ears, but my heart as well. To an empath what you don’t say is more important than what you do say. An empath is what allows perfect strangers to disclose their most guarded secrets within a few minutes of meeting me for the first time. It’s a gift I don’t take lightly. What I am learning to do is appreciate it that gift. I help my patients but also their parents. I address the person as a whole when they step into my exam room. I don’t always prescribe medications. Sometimes, my suggested treatment is a guided meditation.

Empaths embrace who you are! The world is a better place with us in it. But also learn to protect yourself and purge yourself of negative energy that you accumulate just by being you. I’ve included one of my favorite meditations below. Try to do this once a day. I promise it’s worth it. And the next time you go to the movies, just make sure you bring plenty of tissues.