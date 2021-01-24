Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Behind the Green Screen

Transformation. Appreciation. Determination. Evolution. Behind the Green Screen.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The Jersey Shore. On the bay. THE place for our family to unite, summer after summer. Blessed. Grateful. Tradition. Thanks Mom and Dad.

Our family has spent decades at the Jersey shore. Come one, come all. Hanging out on the deck, at the beach, in the kitchen. The tennis courts. Sand barrens. Freds. The Shuttle. Circle Pizza. The Loft.

So many memories. The dining room table. Rapping with Jack. Jack in the Box. James Bond movies. Camus. Cigars on the deck. An engagement. A graduation party in 1994. Birthday Parties. Three generations of family. Scrabble. Monopoly. New boyfriends. Old boyfriends. Jogging in yellow shorts at night. The Grill. The Raft. The outdoor shower. Up the “death spiral”. Happy Hour on the beach. On and on and on…So many people have stopped by, dropped by, raised a glass, sat on the deck, gazed at the stars, until the wee hours of the night. Sometimes even into the morning…

One space was truly special. Upstairs in “The Loft” watching Penn State football games. The US Open. The Australian Open. Wilson Chili. Tons of cheese. Crackers. Potentially, heart-stopping appetizers. Beverages that were best when chilled. Deep conversations. Life altering decisions. Togetherness.

I remember one time when our family was together in the loft watching “Old School” with Will Ferrell. Some of us laughed so hard we literally fell off the giant L shaped sofa. Wilson. Dad. Me. Great times. I still laugh.

As the years passed and the family grew, the loft was a place for friends “to crash”. To sleep off an evening at The Princeton. To watch golf while the fan spins and gently lulls you to sleep.

The furniture was durable. Rugged. That pull out metal framed bed. Always there as an option. Sure. No sheets needed! Stop by. Stay over. Plenty of space.

The TV was large. Samsung. A true treasure back when it was purchased. Circa 2008? Unsure. Dinosaur. It still keeps going. Today, bringing us “Bling Empire”, “Criminal Minds” and other “binge-worthy” content.

Enter Covid! The Loft be changed! September 9th, 2020. Covid. Family. Moving. Not alone. Together we are stronger. A 17-1/2 hour move! Exhausted. Change. Where to put everything. Family to the rescue.

So long-to what we loved and remembered about The Loft.

Enter Jacalyn. Bringing everything. Hello garage. Hello to the loft. Hello to taking over every closet in the house. Change. Everywhere. Mom and Jackie. Together. 24/7. A gift. An inspiration. Since June.

Change. Everything about the loft has changed. All the “old” furniture is gone. The loft is now a broadcast studio and…a gym. Spinning bike. Weights. Hula hoops. Bands. Yoga mat. Wine cooler!

Enter the GIANT Green Screen. Splitting the loft in two. Lights, camera, action. Computers, adapters, The Board, iPhones, iPads, towers, mouse & keyboard. Grit. Determination. Focus. Concentration. Clubhouse. Lunch Club. LinkedIn. Facebook. Insta. Twitch. Time for dinner. Stop working!

Dad. Mom. Debra. Jon. Tyler. Kim. Connor. Meagyan. Blake. Al. Chris. Lisa. Joe. Ashley. Diann. Dean. James. Alex. Heather. Sue. Donna. Annie. Keith. Chad. CJ. Mildred. Mindy. Pat. Mariska. Ralph. Red. Zane. Anna. Aminah. Mike. Rich. Elise. Samantha. Michael. Cinda. Megan. Greg. Shawn. Pat. Bonnie. Maarti. Alisha. Ralph. Katrina. Reneé. Martha. Vanessa. Dina. Rick. Jim. Barry. Lucille. Dawn. Emily. Paul. Many others. Thank you. Have my back. Inspire me. Help me. Coach me. Guide me.

Summer is coming. Broadcast studio. Moving. Nothing is the same. Love of family and friends has not changed. Only growing stronger. These past months have provided the opportunity to go somewhere new. To create. To appreciate. To collaborate. To facilitate. To give back. To lift up. To acknowledge. To thank.

Behind the Green Screen. Reinvention. Rebirth. Rejuvenation. Collaboration. Growth. Share your voice. Give back. Believe. Dream.

It happens. It can be yours.

Find your own green screen. Use your gifts. Be kind. Help others.

    Dr. Jacalyn Kerbeck, Certified Life & Career Coach. TV/Radio Show Host & Executive Producer of the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn™️ Programs at Dr. Jacalyn LLC

    Dr. Jacalyn is the Creator, TV/Radio Show Host, Executive Producer and Broadcast Engineer for the Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© Platform. Dr. Jacalyn™️ has a channel on Business Talk Radio where her shows play 24/7. Her shows are live streamed simultaneously on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitch tv. You can also listen to them on TuneIn Radio, Apple, Amazon, Pandora &  Spodify.

    Within 5 months during the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn honed her interviewing skills, learned how to produce a broadcast and how to be a broadcast engineer. Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn© is a part of Dr. Jacalyn LLC.

    Dr.  Jacalyn  is a certified holistic, career and life coach doing business under the Dr. Jacalyn LLC. She has a Masters Degree in Finance and a Doctorate in Business Administration. Her doctoral dissertation was focused on driving behavior change with people. She used archival survey data to triangulate how gender and generation of a pharmaceutical sales force was impacted by employee recognition programs.

    Dr. Jacalyn is very involved with the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation as a Board Member, committee member, team leader and support groups leader. She also fundraises for the National Psoriasis Foundation. She has spoken publicly about life with 3 auto immune diseases and high blood pressure.

    During the pandemic, Dr. Jacalyn became a certified Corepower yoga sculpt teacher and a  certified Meditation Teacher by THEPATH and offers classes online each week through her Website: https://drjacalyn.com

    Want to be a guest or sponsor for our shows? Book your session here:

    http://rappingwithdrjacalyn.com

    [email protected]

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Have You Lived Your Summer to the Fullest?

    by Bill Rowell
    Community//

    “I Called Myself Out!”

    by Dominique Mas
    Community//

    “You Will Have To Humble Yourself” 5 Startup Tips With Elizabeth Taylor Founder of Curvy Beach

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.