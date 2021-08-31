Behind The Colors Of Song: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

Background is everything, when it comes to a singer and their performance. It is everything. It’s not enough to simply sing through the performance. Stage decorations are everything. Yes. It is for the elevation and illumination of the musicality. Very few musicians and singers of this world manage the challenge of illuminating Heaven’s Universal magic. Music is one of the most magical gifts from the Most High! Simultaneously, it’s important to understand what it means to reflect music’s visual artistry. That’s what it means.

Backdrops are beautiful! A masterpiece is birthed when the music and visual artistry is depicted, onstage. Let us not forget how the right colors and designs have a way of amplifying a singer’s performance. It gives it that fictional feeling. Should the performance be live, and in viewing, the audience gains the opportunity to experience the fictional world. They are truly taken into another world. It’s a precious world; a world safeguarded by the passions of one’s imagination.

We are still in Afghan lands. Still in the presence of one of Afghanistan’s legendary wonders! That’s where we are. Her voice continues to move the nation-even when she is no longer, on Earth.

Coming to a recorded performance of such an Afghan, musical legend, is the background, which decorates her performance.

The colors seem to match her Spirit. Again, the writer of this article does not understand the language, or the nature of the song. Therefore, it is the artistry within the video, that is being, examined!

Going into a deeper imagination, the design behind Mermon Zheela seems to embody an energy. Such an energy is fulfilling, nourishing, and abundant. It comes from the Universe, as through the Creator’s design! Heaven is delighted in it being reflected, on Earth.

From an artistic (and spiritual) point-of-view, there is a beautiful revelation about her gift, and very purpose on Earth. For not only has she come to awaken those, who have been in slumber (within the land), she has come to amplify the beauty, within Afghanistan.

Through her memory, recordings, and very legacy, the land of Afghanistan will blossom and bloom. Life will be nourishing. Love will continue, even in the midst of the pain.

So, sing on beloved Dame, let the colors reinvigorate the treasures, for Universal harmony in Afghan land!

Mermon Zheela