Behind A Failure Is a Skill To Exploit

Do you remember when you got on the diving board for the first time? Your parents or friends watched you carefully. Some mocked or encouraged you by telling you to go for it. Meanwhile, you were moving further toward to the end of the edge.

Mysteriously, you closed your eyes and projected yourself forward. Finally in the water, the knot in your stomach unraveled, you smiled and immediately rushed to the line of the diving board. Believe me, at this moment you’ve dared, tried, learned and repeated.

I go back to the stage where mysteriously you closed your eyes and you projected yourself forward. At that moment, you’re caught up in this emotion which is fear. At the same time, you’ve decided to commit to the unknown. So, you took the first step while accepting the situation. It’s an important step to be able to improve your state of mind. If you work with this approach, you’ll hear that little voice inside you. It will become your ally and not your enemy. By the way, this strange little voice is only you. You’ve two choices. One is easier, while the other one is more advantageous.

You’ve the choice to do nothing (easy)

You’ve the choice to tame it (advantageous)

The most advantageous choice

Dare to take the first step. You did it, you tried. (Maybe) you fell while taming it. You’ve gained something new and learned from your mistakes. You’ll stand up and repeat these actions to all your projects that will come to mind.

It’s a great process to go further than your starting point. Keep in mind that there’s no finish line. Always stay focused on your goal.

When you apply these four actions, I’m not asking you to be wrong or foolishly fail. For sure, there were those moments when you gave your best, you invested your time, your money, you made sacrifices and you fell instantly, and there will be more.

In everything you do and everything you’ve had, see the bright side of things, and that’s how you’ll go further. In a constructive way, your failures bring you excellent advice. If you repeat when you’ve failed, it’s a first centimeter towards your goal. Always go get your centimeter, hold it and move forward. I assure you that this small centimetre makes all the difference.

Project yourself into something that scares you. It can also mean something you don’t like. It must reflect the discomfort. Keep in mind that behind a failure is a skill to exploit. You aren’t doomed to failure. You learn more from your failures than your successes.