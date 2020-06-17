Behaviors of Effective Leaders During Uncertain Times

Uncertain times call for leaders who are agile and adaptable. When faced with conflict, effective leaders know how to innovate and create new solutions. There are variables that may arise in an organization that causes apprehension and even doubts, however, it’s always the responsibility of an effective leader to diffuse problems and lead their team to success during these uncertain times. The following are a few behaviors effective leaders practice during uncertain times:

Have Empathy

Leaders are meant to guide their team in the right direction for the fulfillment of a specific mission. However, during uncertain times, leaders won’t always have all the answers. What leaders should have however is empathy. Empathy is simply the ability to understand what another person is going through. By having empathy, leaders can be there for their team to provide emotional support as well as encouragement to push forward.

Practice Patience

Patience is a virtue, especially when it comes to uncertain times. When leaders are impatient during uncertain times, it often leads to mishaps, miscommunication, and misinterpretation. A leader should never rush a solution before knowing all the facts. This can create even more negative implications. Also, there’s no telling how others will react during these times. Leaders act as the “glue” that holds the team together. So, effective leaders should practice patience and understanding among their teams so as to not exacerbate the problem.

Control What You Can

Understanding that one can not control everything is one realization of effective leaders. Instead of stressing and trying to micromanage the actions of others, effective leaders trust in their team and have no issues asking for help. Effective leaders control only what they can by relinquishing total control and sharing some responsibilities.

Show No Fear

During uncertain times, it’s vital for leaders not to show uncertainty. People look up to the leader and find solace in a leader’s abilities to redirect a situation. If a leader shows fear or uncertainty, team members will likely lose confidence as a result of arising doubt. It is a leader’s job to keep hope alive in the vision and also ensure that each member is inspired. This doesn’t mean to be inauthentic as leaders must still be honest and consistent. However, they should be mindful to control their responses to uncertain scenarios as opposed to reacting.

