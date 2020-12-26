Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Begin Again

Book Review

Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for our own

If you only read one book on race relations in America this year, let it be, Begin Again.

The author, Princeton’s Professor, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a skillful and literary expert on James Baldwin tells his story of an American tragedy and hope for the future.

As an architect of African American storytelling, Professor Glaude cites history, and brick by brick lays a foundation for a need to re-invent and re-shape a new inclusive America.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

