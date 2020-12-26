Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and its Urgent Lessons for our own

If you only read one book on race relations in America this year, let it be, Begin Again.

The author, Princeton’s Professor, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., a skillful and literary expert on James Baldwin tells his story of an American tragedy and hope for the future.

As an architect of African American storytelling, Professor Glaude cites history, and brick by brick lays a foundation for a need to re-invent and re-shape a new inclusive America.