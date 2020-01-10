Protected: Before you turn the page…

Re-read the last and highlight key passages that have defined the accomplishments, challenges, and lessons learned so far.

See – I reached the end of 2019 with a sense of “why am I not yet where I want to be?”.

This question alone projects me forwards, for sure, yet, it sets me up for yet another starting line. Really? Have I gone back to the Start? Or am I on the way to where I want to be?

Sounds familiar? If so, why don’t you re-read your last page too?

We moved to the US at the end of 2018. Finally, at the beginning of 2019, we were met by the snow (that we promised our kids) as well as our container!

When I see those big trucks it always gives me goosebumps! Our house quickly started to look, feel, smell like Home.

The opening of the containers seals metaphorically marks the end of the limbo that expatriation puts you in. It means we are ready to put roots down, yet again, and gives you permission to move forward. “Yes, we are here to stay, at least for a while”.

Here are some of the achievements I want to celebrate with me (and you).

Connection

The first big milestone has been to settle the kids and the family in our new city. The neighborhood we chose when we arrived has been truly incredible. We live next door to the Arlington Sheriff, Beth, who organizes a weekly Porch Party where the neighborhood families gather to enjoy nibbles and drinks. It has been the beginning of new friendships and also the opportunity to solve one key issue – that of knowing that if an emergency happens, we can rely on families around us and knock on doors of familiar faces.

The kids’ schools are in the neighborhood too, which means the kids can walk to school and their friends are all around these streets! They have made friendships and all had their birthday parties celebrated with little people dear to them.

We also met some really good people from the Italian community in the area, with whom we have regular get-togethers over great food and wine!

For the new year, the goal is to further open myself up to growing the community. This might sound totally strange to some, yet with respect to friends, I have spent most of last year missing my old ones, rather than investing in new ones. It is time to rebalance this choice and allow myself to open up more space for the new – and continue to cherish my loved ones from past lives who I still love SO much.

Action

Setting up my business in May was such a fantastic moment!

After receiving my EAD (authorization to legally work in the USA) I registered Your Turn Solutions with Arlington County. An incredibly easy and costless process, that truly showed me the entrepreneurial nature of the US!

By then, I had engaged TypeA, a wonderful agency to create my Brand Identity. With great creativity, they delivered an identity I love ‘wearing’.

With that, I revamped my website, using Wix.com, and continuing to grow my knowledge on how to build websites from scratch. A process I love dearly, and that can truly suck me in for hours!

Partnership

My EAD was crucial to complete my initiated Partnership with Six Seconds, to further contribute to their mission of working towards a billion people practicing emotional intelligence.

This partnership has been a wonderful decision, renewed in 2020. Working as a solopreneur is made more fun when surrounding yourself with professionals who have the same desire and value system.

By pure coincidence, I met Daniela, a founder of the FIGT DC Affiliate chapter in DC. This was back in February! I am now part of the Affiliate, as an active volunteer.

It has also been critical for me to stay in touch with ‘colleagues’ who are on a similar journey of setting up and managing their own business. It was not always easy, especially as some have established growing businesses, while I consider myself a newbie in this country! Lots of networking is what is mainly needed to shift the needle this year. Besides this, I also want to increase the level of accountability from colleagues and partners, to move faster and reach out for help when needed!

Travel

My business went on some pretty cool voyages this year. It was kind of weird-exciting to book flights and hotels under Your Turn Solutions! And pay them with my company card!

Bangkok – the first adventure was out in Thailand for the FIGT Annual Conference. Alongside I met with a hotel group to talk about our research as well as work on a partnership project that was very successful. At the conference, I expanded my vision over the main themes concerning our mobile community and confirmed this is a topic that is very close to my heart.

London – meeting my best friend Fanika was a main source of excitement, followed by being back in London, reconnecting with old friends as well as joining the NLP Conference and meeting with hotels to discuss my research as well as how I could support them!

Boston – at the EQ Conference. I met other Preferred Partners in person, I met the CEO and his partner and generally spent 2 days filling up with the atmosphere of EQ-savvy people.

Miami – this was a big one. Hotel conference and a true come back to my fav industry. It took me time to decide whether this was the right investment and finally I signed up! It was empowering to be out there and try out different formats of answers to ‘what do you do?’.

And for fun? A Disney Cruise in the Caribbean, a quick trip to Italy, The Hague with my son for a Debate competition, a fantastic long weekend with my daugther in NYC, inclusive of the participation into the Handel’s Messiah concert at the Carnegie Hall, a few camping trips around the area – Shenandoah Park included, and to complete it all, Vail, Colorado skiing.

Wow – this list is a great reminder of how many places I visited just in one year here.

Clarity

By the end of the year, and thanks to the support of a wonderful business coach (YOU, Amel), I have reached clarity around who and what I want to be and do.

I am a leadership coach and facilitator, that wants to bring EQ to the world of Luxury Hospitality. I help hotels drive performance by achieving higher Collaboration and Productivity.

I also support FIGT locally, and would love to network more with spouses in hospitality who live locally.

Coaching & Facilitation

One thing is for sure. Whether coaching leaders, spouses, friends or anyone, this is a job I truly love from deep inside.

So I love facilitating training and doing public speaking.

This year I have coached 50 new clients, all with their personal stories and goals. It is such a rewarding job to have, I sometimes know I would do it for free if it made sense.

Actually, it does. This year, I will contribute with pro-bono coaching, like I did in Dubai in 2018. Connecting to the local ICF Community will be a segway into that too.

Main local achievements have been joining BetterUp as well as working with a local Defense contractor. I coached senior leaders and delivered workshops with some pretty tough guys who were instead fully engaged in the EQ conversation!

Best successes in the USA, and fantastic to have in my CV as work done in the USA for the USA.

I facilitated EQ Cafes in Arlington, VA. These were nice events, unfortunately, a bit low in terms of the number of participants, yet I won’t despair and look forward to more EQ Cafe this 2020.

Identity, Compassion, Beliefs

I finished the year with such low energy it was not fun at all.

My mum spent 6 months with us all together and was an incredible facilitator of me being able to work and travel. With her about to leave the US for a few months, my head started spinning. “How will I manage??”. But finally, we have a way, and it is working out so far.

Talking of my mum – I am forever grateful for her support. And the thing that makes me the happiest is that she has said to me many times now that she comes here to help me do my job! She believes in me and wants to support as much as possible.

Going back to the low energy.

There is still a fair amount of fear of failure, imposter syndrome, perfectionism, lack of balls, restricted vision despite success…

I constantly work on those, and I know they are a theme of my life that is meant to stay yet to get better managed. I am working on my optimism, on my failure strategy, and am generally ready to throw myself out there!

One element that has emerged lately and that I truly want to explore further is invisibility.

There are parts of me that make me feel invisible/irrelevant in the family as well as make me want to be invisible/irrelevant. I need to get to the bottom of this as it is surely impacting my thinking and behavior as well as feelings. I know a few coaches who can help with this!

A great 2019 success has been that I took care of myself and my body! I ran, joined a gym, did cross-country biking with my son, wore icing skates again (muscle memory is true!) and skiis! I feel in great shape and this helps me both outside and inside 🙂

What’s next

The things I want to do in 2020