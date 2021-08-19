Bee Rarewala of CallisonRTKL: “Being present is essential”

Show up. Being present is essential. Don’t just say you will do something, be there with your whole self — for you, your family, your team, your firm, and in life. Once, one of my client’s family members had passed, and they casually mentioned a reception. I inquired with my client’s administration if it was public or for family only. When I learned it was open, I decided to attend. My client never forgets that small gesture and remarks how it left a positive, lasting impression. My commitment to them transcended the transaction of the project into a meaningful and authentic relationship.

Bee Rarewala, Principal and Director of Corporate Brand Strategy at CallisonRTKL (CRTKL), based in Los Angeles, has centered her twenty-plus year career at the nexus of design thinking and business strategy. Bee works to fuel top-line growth, strengthen market position, and ensure relevancy in an evolving marketplace. She represents the brand on a firmwide level to align CRTKL’s message with marketing strategy and business goals, growth opportunities and drive continuous improvement. Bee is also responsible for creating strategic initiatives and objectives into a meaningful internal and external communication and engagement strategy. She is the past president of the Southern California Development Forum, sits on the USC Architecture Guild Board and the USC Economics Leadership Council.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My earliest passions revolved around art, design, and visual communications — attending the Los Angeles High School for the Arts and a summer program at CalArts. At the University of Southern California (USC), I pivoted away from my design-focused work in graphic design and photography. The Dean of Dornsife, Morton Schapiro, now President of Northwestern, taught an introductory economics class and his advice prompted me to change my major to economics. I wanted to learn more about global markets and economies and the forces that shape them — subjects I didn’t know much of, but had a vested interest in. In my heart, I knew I always wanted to be in a creative industry, but rather than being a designer, I wanted to focus on the business of design. The built environment has long been a favorite world of mine — architects are some of the most creative and complex thinkers and problem solvers. Taking concepts and realizing them in the built form is immensely exciting. It was a natural fit for me to work alongside designers and help them grow their businesses and tell their stories.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

At CRTKL we are committed to rethinking the traditional architecture firm — as a global company, we have the footprint and scale to be a change agent for good. We no longer have the privilege of simply thinking about the form of a building. We must look beyond, acting as a cultural agency to address the societal, environmental, and financial issues that our work can solve.

I have the honor of working across the firm at a point of convergence, bringing together our design, research, and technology experts to advance our vision and drive solutions impacting our communities. Our research team is pushing the firm to think beyond the building — from understanding and studying the total building lifecycle to the impact our spaces have in our communities. The research group’s programs create a pipeline to support and drive disruptive ideas. One of the MicroGrant programs explored repositioning cruise chips to residential units; their CoLab investigated zero waste in retail — they fuel our firm and connect us to academia to drive more significant impact.

We have a robust design technology group. One component to that is a data analytics group not typically found in many firms in the AEC industry. Very few practices dive deep into the information accessible in existing technologies like BIM (Building Informational Modeling). This group focuses on improving lifecycle outcomes, including building ownership. Currently, they are investigating how our clients own and operate their assets, redefining the traditional relationship between architect and client to a trusted advisor, amplifying the significance of our relationship. This expansion towards advisory enriches our clients’ outcomes.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Being from Southern California, a lot of business occurs over the course of hundreds of miles. Before smartphones were a thing, and really before even MapQuest, we had a client meeting that was over an hour (with no traffic) away, probably around 60 miles. I was overly confident that I knew where I was going and took the wrong freeway — I know this sounds like a readymade skit for SNL’s ‘The Californians’ — and I wound up being late to a kickoff meeting. To compensate, the principal in charge offered additional services gratis to the client, ultimately straining my relationship with the principal. The scale of the work became over budget, and it was a disaster. Ultimately it made me learn; you should always plan. Don’t let overconfidence get in the way — yes, we all make mistakes — but this was poor planning on my part. You have to prepare yourself for any situation (plan on leaving early, do your research, understand what could lie ahead), and you will be better off for it.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Mentorship and my professional success go hand-in-hand. At the root, I know that without mentors, I would not be where I am today. My first mentor and I didn’t realize it at the time, was one of my college professors at USC, Stacy Geck. The lessons she taught me in class transcended typical academia, and I still apply them today. Beyond the learning environment, Stacy has always been willing to guide and advise in business matters, and I find every meeting with her as insightful and powerful as when I was at USC.

Professionally, two women have consistently been ardent supporters, advocates, and sounding boards since my very early days. The first I met early in my career. Susan O’Connell, AIA, was the managing principal of a large national architecture firm when she hired me. She brought me to client meetings and gave me a seat at the table for decision-making unprompted. Her tenacity and take-charge attitude empowered me to grow and take on new challenges myself — and it lasts with me to this day. The second, Martha Ball, FAIA, is someone whom I saw myself in. A female person of color who has consistently illustrated how living up to your personal best and dedicating yourself to each effort you take on leads to successful outcomes. She also showed me the power of advocacy. Her work to support the trajectory of females in a longstanding male-dominated industry like architecture is in part what gave her a fellow appointment with the AIA, which is no easy feat.

Their continued commitment impacted me profoundly — it made me want to pay it forward. It is why I sit on several boards to have a direct connection with emerging professionals to empower them to make bold moves, advocate for themselves and others, and help them realize their dreams.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

When you think of subject-matter experts in architecture, there is a bias that large firms operate under the ‘we’ve done it this way, we know it works.’ mindset. But, this isn’t bad; in fact, many firms are successful in honing their craft and having lasting legacies built on this model. We believe we are responsible for addressing the inequities and crises facing us today, and doing what our industry has always done is simply not working. By breaking down the silos of our practices and bringing our subject matter experts together, we can create positive change and disrupt entire industries…and isn’t that just exciting?

For example, one of our MicroGrants leveraged the experience of our health and retail practices to address the inequities of healthcare in underserved and rural communities. This single idea could disrupt the healthcare industry while adding value to our retail clients’ offerings and the communities we serve.

We are experimenting with our processes using digital design and fabrication to make custom design more accessible to the masses. Fetch House resulted from one such experiment using 3D printing and a modular design to customize the design based on their specific requirements. Then they self-selected, printing it at a local maker space or right at home on their desktop 3D printer. Assembly was simple, so no special tools or construction knowledge was necessary.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Show up. Being present is essential. Don’t just say you will do something, be there with your whole self — for you, your family, your team, your firm, and in life. Once, one of my client’s family members had passed, and they casually mentioned a reception. I inquired with my client’s administration if it was public or for family only. When I learned it was open, I decided to attend. My client never forgets that small gesture and remarks how it left a positive, lasting impression. My commitment to them transcended the transaction of the project into a meaningful and authentic relationship.

Yes and… it’s this improv technique where you will fail your partner if you say no…instead, you lean in and build on ideas put forth in the situation. It pushes you to accept the truth of the person speaking and then iterate to see how you could develop that idea more. This approach allows you to extract ideas from stakeholders to drive a central vision towards outcomes, rather than saying no, which will enable walls to form and active participation to diminish, recognizing the ideas generated in the room. Thus, building community and acknowledging the diversity of thought amongst your stakeholder group — whether clients, colleagues, or in life — will drive connection and positive outcomes.

It doesn’t matter when; just start. You could think of why “carpe diem” maintains its significance or why Nike still can say “Just Do It,” an everlasting tagline. This advice applies to any situation — you may be intimidated by a project, reaching a goal, or starting something you are passionate about — particularly in regards to disruption — you need to take the plunge. I love this quote by C.S. Lewis as it is directly applicable to this powerful mindset;” you can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” It is so fitting as you navigate your career or build on lessons learned. You may not have been present at the beginning of a company, project, or event, but once you commit, you can have the power to leave an indelible mark for the better.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

There is a lot to do. Climate change is undoubtedly the greatest threat to our survival and prosperity, and we know that the built environment is a significant contributor to the climate crisis. Our Performance-Driven Design group is leading the charge for us. They acknowledge the fragility of our current infrastructure and the stress of a changing climate; they are working across our firm, utilizing our disruptive approach informed by data and research to transform our industry. We can bring new value by addressing the entire lifecycle to reduce waste and enable a more resilient future for all, not because we say we can or do, but because we can prove it.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think it is more significant than just women disruptors — it is still an issue across many industries. There are biases and inequities that women face — and women of color have even more significant hurdles that need to be acknowledged. In the venture capital investment space, tech industry, and the AEC community, you do not see many firms with female CEOs or other C-suite individuals. On top of that, the pandemic has unfortunately set back progress for many women. In part, American policy has to change to allow women to flourish to manage the work-life balance.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The Laws of Simplicity by John Maeda was given to me by a leader from a previous firm while we were underway with a corporate rebranding effort. The lessons from this book still stand true today. One of the Laws Maeda writes about is differences — you can’t have simplicity without complexity. He discusses art versus design, where art makes you wonder, fills you with questions, and design makes things clear. This duality applies so readily in what we are trying to achieve — climate and context should inform our design decisions, but our spaces can still maintain an inspired sense of awe.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Walt Disney said, “When you believe in a thing, believe in it all the way, implicitly and unquestionable.” When I haven’t truly believed in something, whether it be a project pursuit, a relationship, or a company, I failed or was left unfulfilled. Alignment in your personal beliefs and values with your profession will allow you to take on more and push yourself. It is conviction and belief that motivates and spurs innovation. Most importantly, you need to believe in yourself, wholly without a doubt.

How can our readers follow you online?

