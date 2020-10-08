Becoming a Spiritual Medium

People are fascinated with mediums – what we see, what we can do, what we know.

Mediums see, feel, know and experience things differently than what society teaches us.

We are your link to remembering your truths, healing, and stepping into your power.

Like other mediums, Spiritual Mediums can communicate with spirits but our work is with energy healing. We have a unique ability to clear, heal and work with energy.

Spiritual Mediums are BORN.

You can’t become a Spiritual Medium with training, energy work and certifications. We come into this life with our intuitive abilities and gifts and become aware of them when it’s time – even though we’re using them before we even know what we’re doing.

We also use our abilities in our special way, so no two mediums are the same. We each have our unique purpose and healing abilities for our people.

Becoming the Spiritual Medium is a journey and it helps us step into our unique abilities. Here is my healing journey…

BECOMING AWARE OF MY ABILITIES

For as long as I can remember, people have told me their problems.

Immediately.

They saw me and began to dump. Family, friends, strangers – it didn’t matter. I always knew what to say or do to help them.

In elementary school, I remember spending my walk to and from school and my playground time with friends that were struggling.

I could see their “situation” like I was watching it on tv and I would help them get more objective and create a plan to fix it.

Seeing Spirits and Energy

I didn’t know that I could see spirits or energy until a Paranormal Investigator came to my house when I was 9. She came to put the spirit into White Light and when she came and started talking about the spirit I realized I could see it too.

Immediately a blur of memories shot through my head as I realized I’d been seeing the spirit all along. I had been able to see her. I just didn’t know what it was until someone said this is a spirit. Just like your mind being told this is a table, this is a chair. This is a spirit. Then I could categorize it and do something with it.

It’s the same with energy. This is what White Light is. This is what a curse and negative energy looks like. Until I could label it and categorize it, my mind couldn’t process it but the moment I knew what it was, I could see it all around me and in other people.

The Paranormal Investigator showed me what she did to clear the energy but it was cumbersome and relied on physical artifacts. A seed blessed from a pope. Crystals over doors. While that can work, there are situations where you will be out and not have those things or even worse you’ll lose them and not feel protected.

But if you can believe in the artifacts, you can skip the artifacts and work directly with the energy. I don’t use artifacts and I teach people to do what I do – work directly with the energy.

Energy Basics

Energy responds to energy. Energy shifts quickly and there was a simpler and more powerful way to:

Teaching you how to easily and simply move energy is one of my abilities.

As well as knowing if you actually cleared a space, released a negative energy attached to you, communicated with a spirit or if you have something manipulating your energy. I know because I have the ability to become one with energy and within my body I feel it, sense it, see it and read it. There is no pretending it is gone. I know when it is actually gone.

Energy Healing

I could pick up on what people were feeling, the energy they were giving off and what was wrong. I didn’t understand how to clear energy and reprogram the space until I had my experience with a Mayan Shaman and Reiki Attunements. Then I immediately remembered and knew what to do…

Energy is Stored and Must be Cleared

When I was 20, I did some work with a Mayan Shaman to heal some issues I was holding onto that was directly affecting my relationships.

Immediately once he started to go into my energy, I could see where I was holding energy, beliefs, fears, family stuff, other life experiences and more in my body. I knew what I had to do to release it. I remember looking into the Mayan Shaman’s eyes and knowing that he couldn’t help me. He knew it too.

He was simply there to help me remember. Not only could I do this for myself, but I can physically feel in my body what people are holding onto, why and what they have to do to release it. I feel it in my body until it is clear in theirs.

Refilling with Positive Energy

I was able to turn my abilities off and ignore them until I started my Reiki attunements. With my Reiki 1 Attunement I instantly felt the alignment in my chakra system. It felt like I was connecting and aligning.

I am aware that I am constantly in a beam of light now. I realized the piece missing in the energy clearing was refilling that space with positive energy.

Everything intensified when I went to see some family in California. The moment we arrived at the beach – I was turned on. Permanently. I could see surfers in the water that my boyfriend (now husband) and aunt couldn’t see, I could see the energy around people, the energies they were carrying, what they were thinking, what they were supposed to be doing and weren’t…it was OVERWHELMING.

I reached out to my mom who reached out to the Reiki community to find out what happened to me. They had no idea. Their solution was for me to turn it off!

How could I turn it off? I didn’t turn it on! All I did was go to the beach and in that moment, my life changed forever.

I was aligned and connected in a way I hadn’t been before. I fully stepped into what I am here to do. It led me down a different career path and I had the piece that was missing, refilling with positive energy.

My journey began in my childhood and my awareness of being a Spiritual Medium started when I was 20. My career began later in 2002.

I am a Spiritual Medium but if you saw me on the street, you would have NO idea. I’m a regular person with what my clients call “super powers”.