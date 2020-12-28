Becoming a 5D Human: Have You Tapped Your Ultimate Superpower?

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
What is a 5-dimensional human? How do you acquire extraordinary power?

The previous blog on divination offers some deep insights on how to discover your multi-sensory, multidimensional nature. To tap into your ultimate power as a 5D human you will need to understand two forces of nature:

1) the past and future exist in the same time-space continuum. Both are accessed in the present moment.

2) The quantum field, where all things, in all time and no time, exist simultaneously. This is no separation. Let’s explore how you can put this knowledge to work for yourself?

Firstly, in a time-space reality, there is a past, present, and future. All things and people are separate. This 3-dimensional reality ensures that the past is always influencing the present and future. This mindset constructs, perceives, thinks, and acts according to pre-existing events. This is the mind that functions according to fate. It is born and dies. The 3D human is pushed forward in time. It evolves according to physical law and believes it is solely a body that eventually dies.

Secondly, 5D humans are infinite in that they live according to Universal and Spiritual Laws. There is no time or space. They are interconnected in the Oneness of the Universe. 5D humans understand the nature of a 3D reality yet know how to shape time and space to co-create the future. In other words, they are always, like the ancient mystic and avatars of old, dreaming their world into being. Everything, in every moment, is radically new. They have tapped the secrets of the Universe to become the creator of their destiny. 5D humans know they are spirit as much as they exist in a body. They know they are immortal and eternal. This mindset of genius gives the 5D human freedom from a limited life experience. They live in a 3D world yet know how to entangle themselves in the quantum field of infinite potential of the 5th dimension.

All dimensions and all “realities” exist in this moment. They are not created, they are experienced. Within each dimension, every person can co-create a reality of their choosing subject to the Laws of that reality. In the physical world of 3D, we create a very limited life experience based exclusively on physical laws. Our science was founded on the idea that if you can not see “it”, it does not exist. Ultimately there is only one reality and that is pure bliss where nothing becomes everything.

To tap into your 5D nature you must unlearn and “undevelop” the mindset of the ego that separates every word, every thought, every perception in every moment. I developed the Genius process that is comprised of a 5 step program to bridge the gap between 3D and 5D humans.

Please feel free to check out my website and explore for yourself or go to my YouTube where you will find over 50 videos. Below you can click to get a worksheet that will help you unlearn the habits of old to become a radically new 5D human.

Click here and learn how to identify any obstacles that might be holding you back from your highest potential.

Adam Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

Adam Hall

Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

