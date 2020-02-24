Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Become the CEO of your own life!

No blaming others; you're in charge now!

By
CEO in charge
Take your life to a whole new level.

These days, the big question is not about what keeps a CEO up at night.

It’s more about what keeps all of us up at night and it’s the same thing that keeps many of us down all day.

 It’s about: uncertainty and insecurity.

 Like it or not, we are headed for massive transformation in the way we live and work in the coming decades, due to amazing developments in info tech, bio tech, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence etc.

Changes that will blur the lines between systems, processes and emotions and what it means to be human. 

No doubt, it will be a mesmerizing and sometimes chaotic period of change.  

Our security is already being rattled by the impact these impending changes will have on our economic stability.

One of the major areas of impact for us is the world of work. It’s being totally upended.

Technology – especially automation – is changing the concept of what a ‘job’ is and, in the process, will change what we do in our lifetime and how we do it.

As we are generally defined by what we do – for better or worse – this development in the world of work has huge implications for us as individuals.  

Facing this scenario, we now have a huge opportunity to step back for a moment, to ‘stop, look and listen’ to what’s going on around us. Then, armed with this insight we can take charge of our lives and make a plan that mirrors our life purpose and take steps to make it a reality. The key point is to take stock and make that plan because if we don’t, someone else will make a plan for us. And it might not be to our liking.

So, it makes sense to become the CEO of your own life!

Being a boss means that you must have solid information to make the right decisions.

Taking charge of your life also requires insight – insight as regards who you are – your behavioral traits, motivational needs, personal values etc. The route to discovering those is via self-awareness.  

 Self-awareness will help you to double down on your humanity and be more present – more alive – in your own life.  

It will help you to take the steps that are necessary to live well, for longer. And to manage your life effectively.

Those steps being:

  • Visualize your ideal life
  • Describe it by writing about it in terms of specific goals
  • Validate the picture and your potential to achieve it by getting feedback from trusted friends and family
  • Assess your preparedness to achieve your goals in terms of ambition level and speed
  • Ask yourself: is the dream achievable within the time frame I have set, or is there an adjustment needed on any parameter?    
  • Then, ask yourself: what do I have to start doing and what do I have to stop doing – right here and now – to begin the process of creating my ideal life?
  • And act accordingly. Every single day.

Congratulations! You’re now in charge. You’re the CEO of your own life!

 

    Contributor portrait

    Eithne Kennedy, Entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups at Isle Of Us Productions Pte Ltd

    Eithne Kennedy is an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker and mentor to start-ups.

    In her professional career, Eithne has worked in the corporate sector, latterly as Director Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Tetra Pak Asia-Pacific. Currently, she is co-owner and CEO of a business specialist practice, focused on humanizing business transformation. In this capacity, Eithne and her associates act as trusted advisers to global companies across a wide variety of industries, cultures and geographical locations. She is a frequent speaker and moderator at global business conferences.

    Currently based in Singapore, Eithne has lived and worked in multiple locations around the world and thrives on cross-cultural interaction, inspiring and encouraging young professionals to make the most of themselves, both personally and professionally.

    She is author of: 'Smart Management for Ambitious Young Managers' and also author of: 'Rebooting Humanity; a Call to Awareness'.

    Some testimonials for: ‘Rebooting Humanity - A Call to Awareness’:

    ‘Rebooting humanity is certainly the most important task in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.’ Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman World Economic Forum.

    ‘Very interesting and timely.’ Ben Pring, leader of Cognizant’s Center for the Future of Work and co-author of: ‘What To Do When Machines Do Everything’.

    ‘Interesting and inspiring. I read it with joy!’ Peter Sävblom, Advisory Board Member: Geeks Without Frontiers, Washington DC based NGO,  focused on global connectivity issues.

    ‘A real analysis of what lies ahead from different perspectives. Very thoughtful, challenging and provocative. A very worthy contender to assuage the appetite for the questions which must be raised as to what will the scenario be like in 30+ years' Robert Grier, Former Member of The Labor Court of Ireland.

    ‘Highly inspiring. A very valuable contribution to the development of mankind.’ Dr Bruno Doenni, Former Executive Chairman, Schindler AG, Switzerland.

    Over the past fifteen years, Eithne has trained thousands of professionals in corporate workshops around the world in leadership and personal development programs.

    She holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School, a Diploma in International Business from INSEAD Business School and a BA from University College Cork, Ireland.

     

       

     

     

     

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Well-Being//

    10 Years Ago I Collapsed From Burnout and Exhaustion, And It’s The Best Thing That Could Have Happened To Me

    by Arianna Huffington
    Community//

    “5 things I wish someone told me before I became a CEO” with Alex Eremia of BingeWith

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    “5 things I wish someone told me before I became a CEO” with Tracey Welson-Rossman CEO of TechGirlz

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.