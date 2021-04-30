Becky Cannon of Green Sprouts: “Women bring a different orientation to the world than men”

Women bring a different orientation to the world than men. We bring a feminine quality of creativity, ingenuity, compassion, and a sense of contribution. Society needs diversity in business for wholeness.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Becky Cannon, mother of two daughters, founder and president of the family-owned and -operated companies, Green Sprouts, Inc and Genki Press, and the author of the book Grow Healthy. Grow Happy. The Whole Baby Guide. Green Sprouts sells natural products to retailers throughout the United States and to over 25 countries.

Becky holds Bachelor of Science degrees in both Child Development and Education. She also has a Master of Science in Organizational Development. While living in Japan for three years, Becky taught at Muso Yochien (Dream Window Kindergarten), a Japanese school based on Waldorf education that provides whole foods to its students. Becky and her former husband, Naoki Kubota, co-founded the East-West Center in Asheville, NC. The center provided classes in East Asian medicine and natural foods cooking, as well as housed an acupuncture practice. In addition to managing Green Sprouts, she has been studying and teaching personal and professional development for the past 40 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

After studying Child Development in college, I moved to Japan and became a teacher at a kindergarten that was based on a holistic philosophy and the importance of whole, natural foods. While living in Japan, I got married and gave birth to my first daughter, Emi. During that time, I discovered unique, high-quality baby products with special functions, made with natural materials and cute designs. I moved back to the United States in 1980 and gave birth to my second daughter, Mari. While caring for her, I searched unsuccessfully for products that had similar features, qualities, and principles of these unique Japanese products. This search became my primary inspiration for creating the products I developed for Green Sprouts.

This journey has turned into many years of researching, developing, and manufacturing healthy and natural baby (and family) products. The small, mail-order company that I started in my home in 1982, has grown into Green Sprouts, our Company that is now offering hundreds of natural products to customers all over the world.

Over the last 40 years, the world has seen many changes, but during this time, I have held true to the same basic principles I had when I initially started Green Sprouts, principles that are the foundation of our Company. My dream has always been to make a positive contribution to the world. Building a company that is focused on “growing goodness” through a shared vision, purpose, principles, products, and people has been a way to realize my dream and leave a legacy for the benefit of others.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I remember a very painful experience a few years after I started this business. I began without a strategic plan or clear direction, but I loved “product”. However, I did not know anything about finances, inventory management or the operations of running a business. Before long, I had spent my inheritance from my grandfather and my company was losing lots of money. I could hardly sit still without shaking, I was so scared.

I went to the bookstore and looked for books on bankruptcy, where I found a business consultant in Atlanta. After making an appointment, I gathered the 200 dollars hourly fee and drove four hours to Atlanta from Asheville. I met with this random person while my toddlers and husband waited in the car.

This consultant that I found in a book probably saved me and my business through his advice. He suggested that while I dealt with debt collectors and reactive operational business challenges every day, that I schedule at least two hours focusing proactively and positively on building sales. I was determined to “not go bankrupt” — and I pulled through. Whew!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I started my company by dreaming of new products which has been the life force of our business. However, my ideas have not always been practical for parents or provided value to the business’ bottom line. The “Suction-cup Bib” was one of those concoctions. The Bib was a long bib with suction cups under the bottom of the bib designed to stick to the table and catch all of the mess as it crossed from the table to the baby’s mouth. At the time, we were manufacturing in Asheville, and our labor cost of the bib was higher than the potential selling price. Even though I thought the product was a cool idea, profit is essential to provide value to the company. Our business is selling products.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

After Abe Freedman retired as a General Manager of children manufacturing plants during his working years, he was looking for some part-time work. He helped me as a consultant and mentor for over twenty years. I could talk to Abe about anything, and he brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to help me in growing my company. I recommend for anyone in business to find someone like Abe to help them learn and grow.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Often people have a stereotypical sexist and biased perception that women are not competent and capable to start and develop a company. Sometimes even women may share this perspective of other women, and also of themselves. This can hold women back from becoming founders of their own companies. Some women of my generation who have been successful in founding their own businesses include Martha Stewart, Eileen Fischer, and Oprah Winfrey.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Some ways to overcome these obstacles:

Get the support of allies through a group or through a partnership — family, friends, men

Use other women entrepreneurs and leaders as role models

Overcompensate and do your best

Be honest with vulnerabilities and weaknesses to build trust

Ask for help and feedback and listen to the suggestions

Ignore the naysayers

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women bring a different orientation to the world than men. We bring a feminine quality of creativity, ingenuity, compassion, and a sense of contribution. Society needs diversity in business for wholeness.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

Michael Gerber’s E-myth — Just because someone has a good idea does not mean that they will be successful in business. It takes infrastructure and hard work to execute a good idea.

Having your own business is easy. You have to learn about every area of business-Marketing, Sales, Operations, Finance, and Management to be successful.

If you are self-employed you can take off anytime you like. You also get to work anytime you like.

Business owners are wealthy. Most owners have their personal assets invested in their business which keeps them bound that responsibility. And making money is not easy. It takes so much money to pay overhead and make a profit — and then you have to give 30–40% for taxes. And in the past two years, the US government has imposed taxes unexpectedly that has taken about 50% of our profits!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Founding a business requires a perspective of ownership that is a different point of view from being a “regular employee”. There is a similarity to the difference in owning a home and renting one.

Founder/Entrepreneur

Self-starter with foresight and vision openness and optimism; a risk-taker

Focused, determined, stubborn, persistent, compulsive, and unafraid of what others think

Willing to work seven days a week without delayed paychecks

Able to solve problems, be flexible, and pivot in times of challenge.

Employee

Expects regular time off and paychecks, more of a sense of security, less responsibility with less authority

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Do not expand too quickly. I wish I had stuck to black and white for my first catalog instead of color which increased the minimum of catalogs to print which meant more distribution and more products. Then I was in over my head.

Take care of yourself. All along the way, I have to go back to my own resources to make my business work. Healthy food, sleep, exercise, and peace of mind are essential to inner stability for effective decision-making and execution.

You cannot do it all yourself. Even when I was alone at the beginning, my will could only do so much.

Create quality standards and measure them diligently. We have had experiences with our products in which we needed to be more rigorous in testing to be sure that our standards were met.

You are ahead of your time. My ideas for natural products have had to wait a long time to catch up with the market needs.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Green Sprouts has made contributions by providing jobs for our stakeholders — families in Asheville, NC, our customers, distributors, sales representatives, suppliers and partners all over the world.

Our products add value to the lives of families all over the world. They are not the latest fashion trend or a boring utilitarian design. They are not the lowest cost or premium price. Green Sprouts products are good quality, dependable, attractive, and medium-priced basic essentials that have afunctional reason for being. Our standards for product development are based on these principles:

Pioneering the use of safer materials for health

Designed from the user’s perspective for the long-term.

Function for convenience and living with ease.

Connection to nature, and concern for the natural world.

We have recently launched the first of our Sprout Ware® plant-plastic line of Bottles and Cups for Sipping Safely, designed to reduce the risk of chemical leaching, and is durable and lightweight with similar functionality to traditional plastics.

Unlike other plant-based materials such as bamboo, plant plastic does not contain melamine, which is often used as a binder and has been linked to hormone disruption and other negative health effects. Because plant plastics are made from natural, renewable resources and do not contain hormone disruptors and harmful additives, they can help reduce the risk of microplastic pollution and those additives transferring to our waterways.

Our Sprout Ware® plant-plastic is found in our Bottles and Cups and Toys — with many more items for all ages to look forward to in the months and years to come! We’re very excited about this program and how it can Grow Goodness in our world.

Educational awareness — Grow Healthy. Grow Happy. The Whole Baby Resource is an educational initiative that provides support for families interested in natural living. The resource is based on the 800-page book that I wrote for parenting naturally. Even though I have a point of view with the book, my approach is primarily to offer information to empower parents to make intentional choices and encourage them to trust their intuition.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My passion for a movement is to offer educational information regarding personal & environmental health, and on the impact of petro-plastics, along with our Sprout Ware products.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris

I would like to learn from them, and in addition, I think that the purpose and principles of Green Sprouts growing goodness could spread through their support.

Green Sprouts — Growing Goodness since 1982.

Purpose

Guided by principles, our family-oriented Company collaborates with our stakeholders: customers, Team Members, suppliers, and partners to provide intentional and innovative products for families’ well-being, along with resources for natural living.

Principles

Be Open and Curious — We encourage lifelong learning while researching innovative ideas and solutions with a spirit of discovery.

Act with Intention and Presence — We use imagination, proactive planning, and consciousness to exercise judgment and to act mindfully, consciously and with awareness so that our actions reflect our purpose and values.

Be Honest and Fair — We look for truthfulness and balance by being transparent in our daily business practices with our stakeholders.

Foster Health and Happiness — We support radiant health for families through our philosophy and products with material choices, testing, standards, and protocols.

Nourish Compassionate Relationships — We aim to be considerate, respectful, and collaborative in our relationships with our customers, our Team Members, and our business partners.

Connect with the Natural World — We appreciate nature’s intelligence, beauty, nourishment, and support for life. We use nature’s resources and principles in our products and encourage families to get outdoors to enjoy and discover the natural world.

Create Prosperity for All — By integrating these principles in a holistic way, we endeavor to bring positive inﬂuence and maximize the potential for each person, family, our community, and the world at large — creating a legacy.

