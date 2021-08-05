Beck Black: “Don’t believe naysayers”

Don’t believe naysayers. Many people in the industry have their own motives and sometimes, it’s to put someone down in order to make themselves feel greater than. Jealousy is real and usually really ugly. Never believe the naysayers. They will make you doubt yourself and your abilities.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Beck Black.

Beck Black was formed in 2014 in Los Angeles, CA — performing and recording since. Her most recent release was from last July: “Who’s Gonna Save Rock N Roll” with Beatles Ringo Starr on drums! She also is part of the duo “JYNX”, with two songs licensed to the popular Netflix film “Dumplin”. Besides making music, she has appeared on TV, films and online shows including S.W.A.T., Beverly Hills Pills, Ruth and Lori and others. Beck Black is releasing a new rock album soon entitled “Hollywood Blvd” with the title song releasing July 16th.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/915caf739a69588383f23e0d3be7641f

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Where did I grow up ? Always by the water. I grew up along the Cape Fear River in North Carolina. I went to elementary school in the woods of the Bladen Lakes State Forest. Every day, the school bus ride took an hour for us rural kids with ten miles of dirt road leading through the forrest. Often times, I listened to a tape cassette Walkman adorning headphones, listening to songs I admired, recorded from the local FM radio stations.

When school was out for the summer, my grand father, Jim Black, and my grandmother, Virda Black would drive down from Long Beach Island, New Jersey to scoop me up for the summer or travel with my mom and I to the Caribbean islands. That’s where I really grew up, traveling the world.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I discovered an interest in music when I was four. Whenever I visited with my godfather, Jerry, he’d give me a new harmonica in a different key. From there, I recall the haunting guitar and vibrato of Robert Johnson and Blind Lemon Jefferson. At the tender age of ten, my parents divorced. My mother enrolled me into Classical piano lessons to help heal my wounds. There, I would find an entire world of notes that described my angst from hurting deep inside. As the years progressed, I played flute in middle school and later learned how to play French horn, and bass on the piano for a jazz ensemble in high school. I honestly didn’t know I was a music writer until I composed the title track for a short film when I played a sailor. Songs are characters, and thus “I’m just a Sailor”, my first song was born into existence.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting event in my music career was working with Ringo Starr, of the Beatles.He recorded drums on a song that I co-wrote and co-produced with Bruce Sugar entitled “Who’s Gonna Save Rock n Roll?” In January of 2020. Ringo also appeared in the music video (link below).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wish I would’ve anticipated the social media boom years ago. I just started a Twitter account and still haven’t TikTok-ed. My social media numbers are subpar and it’s gonna take a miracle to meet today’s standards for record labels to turn their heads and listen. I definitely hope one day to have more YouTube subscribers. I’m a ghost online.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m releasing a new album in September entitled “Hollywood Blvd” that I wrote when living in the Hollywood Hills. I believe the title track and the song “Puppet Show” will have incredible music videos to paint the mise en scene of the melodic soundscapes. “Hollywood Blvd” is my love letter to LA. I’m very excited for the short films I’ve produced to go along with my personal favorite songs on the album.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I know it’s important for art in all mediums to be diverse. Music and film are amalgamations of multiple cultures and represented by symbology passed along through folklore from all corners of the Earth. Story telling is the most ancient form of art. Music is the universal language that brings us all together as one. We must honor all walks of life. I honor my diverse background and my Native American ancestors. My great grandmother was Eastern band Cherokee, from the mountains near the reservation in North Carolina. All voices and talents need to be heard and enjoyed for art and human expression from all corners of the planet to flourish.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Never give away your music writing and/or publishing unless that individual actually wrote the song. The knowledge of music law is the best advice I can give. Don’t believe naysayers. Many people in the industry have their own motives and sometimes, it’s to put someone down in order to make themselves feel greater than. Jealousy is real and usually really ugly. Never believe the naysayers. They will make you doubt yourself and your abilities. I’ve learned through the years you can be a multi-genre performer. People tend to put labels on things and size it up in a box. I wish someone would‘ve expressed that years ago. I just decided on my own, one day to ignore other people’s labels. I wish I would’ve anticipated the social media boom years ago. I just started a Twitter account and still haven’t TikTok-ed. My social media numbers are subpar and it’s gonna take a miracle to meet today’s standards for record labels to turn their heads and listen. I definitely hope one day to have more YouTube subscribers. I’m a ghost online. Lesson number 5 is simply to not take things personally.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

In order to “thrive” you have to “survive” and never give up.

If you work hard at anything, positive results will eventually follow.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be patient. Take care of yourself and your craft.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m grateful for Robi Banerji. Robi met me around the time I wrote my first song, “I’m Just a Sailor”. He recorded the demo at a small studio outside “The Mint” on Pico Blvd in LA. He said, “play that hundred year old wall piano and be yourself.” I played one song after the other with ease like a butterfly fluttering it’s wings. If it weren’t for that experience, I don’t think I would’ve metamorphosed to be where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Love yourself, one another, and each moment. Life is short, it’s time to give up fear. Live for love and love to live.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Robi Banerji. For the same reasons as above, I don’t think I would have metamorphosed to be where I am today without him.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.beckblack.com

SPOTIFY

FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/BeckStarBlack

INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/beckblackmusic/

YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rSBMh99cRJICEYUPZfBdA/videos

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!