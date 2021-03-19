Becca Ingle of LainSnow Swim: “Start promoting it on social media immediately”

Get a consultant that has been involved in this business before. I spent a few weeks going down rabbit holes online.

Get an LLC immediately to make sure the name is available.

Get business credit cards and a checking account associated with the business.

Start promoting it on social media immediately.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Becca Ingle, an avid family travel blogger. You can see all her travel guides on her blog at beccaingle.com and follow her family’s adventures on Instagram and YouTube. This year she is starting her own mommy & me swimwear line @lainsnow, named after her daughter and highlighted throughout their travels.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is “Money doesn’t impress me, but how you got there does.” I love to relate to this quote in everyday life and work because a lot of people think travel blogging and staying at luxury hotels is possible because people have “tons of money” or grew up wealthy. That is usually not the case in this industry and definitely not the case in my scenario. I have always been entrepreneurial working multiple jobs since I was a child running a lemonade stand at the end of my driveway and that is still true today.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The podcast “How I built this” is one that stands out to me. I remember listening to the particular one about Instagram and how they were able to make changes based on feedback to be one of the most influential apps on the market. I remember one of the founder’s girlfriends mentioning she didn’t post much because her pictures weren’t as pretty as someone else’s, and that is when they implemented the “filter” feature to the platform. It resonated with me so much because small feedback and tweaks to something can turn something basic into something amazing.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic, I was a travel blogger and working remotely recruiting Web developers for Amazon. We were traveling every month and I was juggling a full-time job, being a mom, and writing articles for hotels we partnered with. My husband also owns a restaurant, Babymoon Café, right by RDU airport, so he was there all day and night most weeks.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

As soon as the pandemic hit our traveling came to a halt, my husband’s restaurant moved to a carry only out the business model, and we were staying at our beach house during the first few months. I was partnering with swim brands to showcase their suits on my blog while at the beach and I finally decided it was time to just create my own “mommy and me” line.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

We had some friends over from California, and they mentioned the women that start Monday Swimwear were previously models/bloggers that now were super successful based off the platform they had already established on social media. I also at that point had several people always asking me where we bought all our swimsuits on daily, and it just hit me that I needed to be promoting my own brand.

How are things going with this new initiative?

It is going great! It has now been six months since I started working with a consultant, manufacturer, and team of designers to get me off the ground and running. We are set to launch in March and we are working on building the website this month. You can see images of the suits already on our Instagram page @lainsnow and we have sent samples out to several people to see how the fit looks. People have given us great feedback and the kids seem to be loving them!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that pushed me towards this. First was my best friend Courtney (owner of @upstagedwilmington). When partnerships fell through with big brands that I was going to collaborate with first on the swim suit line, she told me to just do my own! She was always behind me 100% on this adventure. Then there was Sophie, the owner of Pearl Street Swim that I reached out to on how she got started with her swim line. She was able to direct me to her best friend Megan (who previously worked at Chubbies) and has been my right-hand person through the whole process! I thank the blogging world prior to starting this venture for all the connections!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

We went to Maui for a month in December and met some local friends while we were in town. One of them ended up being a photographer and the other girls had kids that allowed us to do an impromptu photoshoot one evening at Sugar Cove Beach in Paia. The pictures turned out amazing and Kai Lenny, a pro surfer, happened to be surfing that evening and got in a few pictures with us!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Get a consultant that has been involved in this business before. I spent a few weeks going down rabbit holes online. 2. Get an LLC immediately to make sure the name is available. 3. Claim every social media platform possible with the handle (@lainsnow was already taken on twitter, so we have to be @lainsnowswim on that platform). 4. Get business credit cards and a checking account associated with the business. 5. Start promoting it on social media immediately.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I have tried to focus on the day to day on what I need to accomplish and I tend to tune the news out. We also have tried to stay in warm weather climates so the kids can continue to play outside during this time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to see people just share positive quotes more online and also share things that make them happy daily. Similar to the account “Good news” only. I think it would help more with people’s mental health.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Monica Wise the founder of Lspace and pick her brain as to how she made her swim line business so successful! Also, Tori Praver, who started Tori Praver Swimline!

How can our readers follow you online?

Yes you can follow me on all platforms @beccaingle

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!