Becca Apfelstadt of treetree: “Access to funding”

Women should become founders because simply, at the end of the day, they can. This is what really drove my business partner and I to launch treetree. We had a feeling in our guts — we knew that we could do it and figure it out. We knew we would face obstacles, but we also knew we had the tools, resources and determination to do it. We also knew we could always go get a different job if it didn’t work out. But if we didn’t try this — if we didn’t go for it — we’d always regret it. And we were both willing to say, “Screw the statistics. We’ve got this.”

I really marvel at the success we’ve had with treetree. With all of the statistics, we shouldn’t even be here today. I helped create this company when I was 27 years old at the height of the 2008 recession. And it’s not a company with products or goods — we are selling our brainpower to major corporations, which wasn’t something widely desired at that time. The odds were stacked against us, but here we are years later, and we’ve experienced amazing growth.

I encourage every woman who wants to start a company to do it. If you’re inspired from your core about changing the way of the world, improving something, changing people’s perceptions, or believing that something can be done better, then what are you waiting for? If women can take the risk, overcome their insecurities, and become more confident and vulnerable, then the world will get amazing products, services and companies that are born from some of the very best and brightest.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Becca Apfelstadt.

After starting her career in advertising as an intern at just 17 years old, Becca Apfelstadt co-founded Columbus-based marketing agency treetree to live out her passion for agency life. Day in and day out, she and her team prove that a smart approach to positioning and culture make a big impact on the work created and the client teams the agency supports.

Since 2009, treetree has been fueled by growth, being recognized multiple times on the Inc. 5000 list nationally and Columbus Business First’s Fast 50. Of special importance to Becca, treetree has been honored for culture as one of Columbus Business First’s Best Places to Work and nationally as a Best Workplaces recipient by Inc. Magazine.

She was awarded Forty under 40 in Columbus Business First in 2015 and has been featured in Fortune, GrowWire, and I Want Her Job, as well as on the podcasts Conquering Columbus and Business First’s Women of Influence. Becca speaks on topics related to women in leadership, creative workplace policies, time management and treetree’s culture and workplace design.

In 2020 she launched an initiative called Get Your Mind Bright to help rising leaders grow in their home, work and hearts. The newsletter is full of inspired content to help you shine brighter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It’s actually a very interesting story. I was pretty adamant at 17 years old that I wanted to be a magazine writer. I secured an internship through my high school, and it was great because it sent students out into the world to see firsthand if the profession they desired was actually a good fit. I was placed at a public relations and advertising agency in a suburb of Columbus. It was a small organization with two co-founders who took me under their wings and provided me with incredible support. I loved the creative energy and fast-paced environment at the agency. After that, I took another internship at Ohio Magazine. While I loved writing, I slowly realized that my heart belonged to the agency world. I ended up spending 10 years at the agency where I interned, developing the brand strategy team and rising to vice president. It was a truly incredible and special place.

It was at this agency where I met my future co-founder, friend and partner in crime. She was in charge of creative, and I was leading a lot of brand strategy and business development. We really made a dynamic duo. Fast forward to 2008–2009, and the economic downturn hit our agency hard. The doors to the agency closed, and while we were devastated, we looked at the turn of events as an opportunity. We partnered and decided to take a risk and go out on our own, while using our previous agency’s culture as a guidepost for our own venture. What started as a six-month experiment of sorts has turned into more than a dozen years of growth. But starting a new agency during a recession? Boy, that’s hard work and took some guts. I’m so glad we had the aptitude and confidence to start treetree.

treetree really is the result of courage, perseverance and hard work. And the great thing is that just like life, our agency has evolved over time. We started with the unique positioning as the agency of special projects, meaning that we worked on a project basis instead of a contract. This model grew out of a need to help companies respond to urgent and important creative work, maternity leaves and more. During the pandemic, I decided to take some time to figure out how treetree could evolve further and evaluate how to even better serve our clients. treetree has been an extension of internal marketing teams for 12 years. And we firmly believe that marketing can and should be sales’ greatest asset. We fine-tuned our focus to center on that and recently announced a new way to talk about ourselves: treetree delivers creative firepower for B2B giants. We help the world’s busiest marketing and sales teams shine when it’s go time.

When we get to be there at critical moments to make the marketing team look really great to sales and to leadership, in part because of the partnership we can provide them, it gets us excited. At the end of the day, treetree is deeply rooted in forging relationships, and we’re serious about helping people shine. I’m so thrilled to be at the helm of an incredible team of talented individuals who have shaped, led and carved the path to get us where we are today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is less about an interesting story and more about fate. My career really can be traced back to a single moment in college. I remember exactly where I was sitting and exactly what I was thinking. I had my ruled notebook out and was creating a bucket list of the 100 things I wanted to do before I died. And I remember writing that I wanted to own my own agency. The words just flowed from my pen onto paper, and I remember thinking, “Where did that come from?” Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would become a reality, but here I am now, leading this incredible agency and feeling more and more proud everyday of what we can accomplish as a collective team.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We’ve made plenty of mistakes. At the time, they didn’t always seem funny, but looking back, there were many lessons that we can laugh about now. One that most everyone can relate to is that we should have listened to the caterers and ordered more food than needed for our first open house event! We had a very modest budget and were just starting our company, We also perceived that we would have only a handful of attendees. Boy, were we wrong! Our network, friends, family and clients showed up strong for us and filled the place. We ran out of food in five minutes. It was a room full of love and laughter and not nearly enough hors d’oeuvres. And I guess, for that reason, given where we were at the time, it was perfect. It meant so much to us to have that support and helped build our confidence greatly. It was a lesson to me to take the time to show up for others and cheer them on, always.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have provided me with guidance, advice and support throughout my career. I have to say that the co-founder of treetree is someone that I will forever be indebted to as I continue to grow and foster the agency. Even though she is no longer with treetree, she has remained one of my biggest champions, cheerleaders and fans, and I know that she will always tell me the truth, whether or not I want to hear it. To this day, she is one of my closet friends and allies — in fact, I truly consider her family.

I also could not be where I am today without my husband. Not only is he an entrepreneur himself, but he has also been with me through some of the darkest and hardest times of my life. He’s been with me since the very beginning, when treetree was just a small seed getting started. His entrepreneurial spirit has encouraged me to keep going when I wanted to give up, and his pragmatism has put me on the straight and narrow when I’ve needed it most. Above all, he’s been my rock and a constant reminder that I really do have what it takes to make it.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Give and Take, Why Helping Others Drives Our Success by Adam Grant.

I enjoy all of the things that Adam Grant creates, from books to podcasts to content. His opinions and ideas are centered on how to help humans be more successful in their interactions, particularly at work. I loved the message of this book, that giving could very well be the secret to getting ahead. (And, at treetree, we think it is). I go back to this lesson again and again: give, give, give.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“You playing small doesn’t serve the world. There’s nothing enlightening about shrinking so others won’t feel insecure around you. As you let your own light shine, you indirectly give others permission to do the same.” — Marianne Williamson

One of the cornerstones of our culture is Shine Brightly. We believe that when we each shine our brightest, we can light up the whole sky. That notion inspires us in how we engage with clients, how we interact with each other. Too many people dim their own light to the world’s detriment.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I wouldn’t say that there is a particular thing I’ve done to make the world a better place. Instead, I think I’ve tried my best to impart my knowledge and experiences onto the next generation of young business leaders, both male and female. I’ve learned so much throughout my career, and I’ve learned the most from my failures and fears.

There aren’t enough people sharing their stories, and inevitably, it is these types of stories that will resonate with our next wave of owners, entrepreneurs and professionals. I’d like to think that my vulnerability and commitment to sharing my truth will continue to inspire others as they explore their own future.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding women back from founding companies?

This is such an important topic and one that I think about quite often — you could say it’s one of those things that keeps me up at night.

One of the most difficult things for women to conquer is their own self-perception. Too often, women minimize their own capabilities . They fear failure, and they let fear stop them from moving forward. I’ve heard stories of female professionals feeling that the odds are stacked against them — almost like there is an insurmountable hill that they have to climb to achieve success. This is sadly due to stereotypical gender norms that have been in place for centuries. And while we’re certainly making positive progress in this area, we have quite a long way to go.

Additionally, funding can be a challenge, whether it’s a lack of access to capital or even a lack of training and coaching on how to handle meetings with banks and venture capitalists to secure the funding you need. On the flip side, funding isn’t always necessary, and women should have the confidence to know that sometimes all you need is a great idea, passion for it, and a lot of persistence. My partner and I founded treetree with two laptops and a 500 dollars deposit in a business checking account. No debt, no investors, just the two of us. While it was overwhelming and terrifying at times, it was thrilling. All of those feelings combine to make a memory etched in my mind that has defined who I am and hopefully inspires others to reach for their dreams.

Behind every good woman and every good business is a mentor and a supportive network who has helped pave the path to success. But again, self-perception and stereotypes can cause major anxiety and obstacles, especially when women are trying to find balance. The weight of trying to find that balance can be paralyzing, especially in a culture where so much of this is unresolved. That’s why mentorship and a supportive network are key. Whether it’s surrounding yourself with a smart team, having a supportive partner, or even paying for services that increase your available time, it’s all about finding the people and things that lift you up.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Mentoring other women is something that is very important to me, especially younger women who are trying to get a business off the ground. It wasn’t so long ago that I was in their shoes, encountering the same challenges and hurdles that come with taking a chance. I regularly carve out time to network and collaborate with other female business owners — whether it be to give and receive advice, commiserate together, or just inspire one another.

I am also extremely proud of my most recent project — the launch of my website and newsletter, Get Your Mind Bright. All too often, I find that women are afraid to share their truths and to share their vulnerability. I wish this wasn’t the case, as I think it is those very things that help women lift each other up. Get Your Mind Bright is my way to very transparently share what it’s like to run a business, lead a team, raise good humans, and try to take care of myself. I like to think of it as my very public diary, and I hope that by putting my story out there, I’m able to connect with people and let them know they are not alone, no matter what challenges they are facing.

This might be intuitive to you, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders because simply, at the end of the day, they can. This is what really drove my business partner and I to launch treetree. We had a feeling in our guts — we knew that we could do it and figure it out. We knew we would face obstacles, but we also knew we had the tools, resources and determination to do it. We also knew we could always go get a different job if it didn’t work out. But if we didn’t try this — if we didn’t go for it — we’d always regret it. And we were both willing to say, “Screw the statistics. We’ve got this.”

I really marvel at the success we’ve had with treetree. With all of the statistics, we shouldn’t even be here today. I helped create this company when I was 27 years old at the height of the 2008 recession. And it’s not a company with products or goods — we are selling our brainpower to major corporations, which wasn’t something widely desired at that time. The odds were stacked against us, but here we are years later, and we’ve experienced amazing growth.

I encourage every woman who wants to start a company to do it. If you’re inspired from your core about changing the way of the world, improving something, changing people’s perceptions, or believing that something can be done better, then what are you waiting for? If women can take the risk, overcome their insecurities, and become more confident and vulnerable, then the world will get amazing products, services and companies that are born from some of the very best and brightest.

And finally, can you please share five things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

More sharing of female founder success and struggle: This is such a key one for me. If we are all open to sharing our struggles and successes, then I’m certain that it will empower women in ways we didn’t even know were possible. And here’s my story and struggle: When I started treetree, I had to file for personal bankruptcy. It was the height of the recession, so real estate wasn’t moving and my former lifestyle didn’t match my new income. During that first year of getting the business up and running, I lived on roughly 17,000 dollars and realized that if I wanted to succeed in the long term, I had to take action. I bit the bullet and went through with personal bankruptcy with advice from a lot of really smart people. And while that was 12 years ago and feels like it’s in the rear-view mirror, it has in many ways shaped my story. I was so embarrassed and ashamed for so long to share this, but then I realized that my own struggle shaped my success. Even more so, being vulnerable with my own struggles will help strengthen someone else who might be going through something similar. Sharing this with people has been empowering and has given me a permission and freedom that I didn’t even know I needed. Access to funding: While we’ve been extremely fortunate and have been able to thrive without funding, I know who I would call if I had to take that route. I’ve spent time making the right connections and getting the right people in my corner. We have to ensure we have an entrepreneurial support system and community that can help with things like funding. Change to parental leave nationally: When I had my children, I took the maternity leave that my company had in place — I paid myself 60% of my salary, I took only six weeks of paid leave, and I went back and tried pumping at work in between non-stop meetings. And you know what I realized? Our policy sucked! And the beautiful thing about being a business owner is that when you see opportunity to improve a policy, you can change it. So, I announced a 12-week, 100% paid parental leave policy for moms, dads, birth and adoption. And while changes like this don’t solve all of the systemic issues for working mothers, it is a step in the right direction, and I have heard personal accounts that treetree’s success with this, at our size, has inspired other small business owners to improve their own policies. Mentoring and supporting women: Whether this is formal or informal, it’s critical that women support one other. Instead of being competitive, we should instead encourage sharing and connections through mentorship. Closing the pay gap: Women are paid less from the minute their professional lives begin. It impacts confidence, the view we have of ourselves, and the resources we have. While this issue is nowhere near solved, I’m glad to see so many companies doing the right thing to provide the pay that so many working women deserve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I am a deep believer in gratitude as a practice. When you take the time to practice gratitude, you feel that gratefulness throughout your entire body. There is scientific evidence that shows how the practice of gratitude can lower stress, lower cortisol and create an opportunity to be more present. If everyone had a regular gratitude practice, we would have happier, healthier humans in this world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Brené Brown is a North Star. I’ve seen her speak twice, and each time was very inspirational for me. She does an incredible job of educating men and women and encouraging more vulnerability in the workplace, and I think that her Dare to Lead podcast will help us get closer to inspiring more women to pursue their professional dreams. My husband and I had an opportunity to hear her speak together, and her advice has improved communication between us. I like to think that I carry her around with me in my pocket, always thinking of her words and advice as I navigate life. She’s smart, open, honest and brave — what’s not to love?

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.