Bebe Manga’s, “Amio” and the Unconventional Movement, Of Love!

Love is an intriguing thing. The mystery. The passion. The wonder and the belief. Sometimes, we are not always aware of someone’s love when it comes towards us. Other times we are skeptical. After all, heartbreak, and heartache has that type of way with us. When we have been hurt for so long, it can be sometimes too taxing to trust or love another. In fact, one can come to resent the very dynamics and ecstasies of love. It’s only human nature. After all, a person can come to hate, or resent, what they have been denied of; what they have been neglected from. You can’t really blame an individual. The lack of love for so long, can cause resentment, anger, and the very denial that it exists. Once an individual goes into that emotional space, it’s very difficult to come out of it. That’s why continued nourishment and nurture of a human being is so important. It’s that same level of treatment we naturally experience when we are babies. Of course, even during those stages, some of us are prone to experience neglect. It’s a harsh reality. Unfortunately, it is a reality, for some! So, the question lays in this. . .how do we fix it?

When a person goes into that painful space of love’s rejection, pain, and undernourishment, it can be all too easy to return to become distant and cold. If one is not careful, there is the possibility of navigating into the terrain of self-hatred, loathing, envy, and the desire to destroy love, and anyone who has partaken in it. Love is so very important for every human being. Love is a medicine. It is a healer in every sense of the word. And, should we decide to go deeper, it can be stated that love is a literal, life saver.

So, what happens when a broken person, a skeptical person, or a heartbroken person is offered the rewards of love? What happens when someone has fallen in love with a person, who has been mistreated and hurt, by a former lover, who abused the very blessing of, love? How do they approach them? How do they treat them? Just know that it will take on a certain level of understanding, care, and gentility. It will take on a certain level of compassion. Furthermore, it will require a level of patience. Nevertheless, with time, that love is truly worth, waiting for. That’s only if one really wants this person.

Traveling to the waters, which nourish the very heart and Soul of a nation, called Cameroon, we move towards understanding one musical vibe, in love’s acceptance.

For one Cameroonian mother, her rendition of one song, highlighted the wellness, and efforts of getting someone to believe in the spirit of love. It’s a beautiful trend, as it guides a person into exploring that relationship, a little further. It’s a difficult process. It can even be an exhausting one. Nevertheless, that kind of hard to reach love is a sacred jewel. It is well worth the wait. So, in returning to one vocal, Cameroonian mother figure, we move to explore more her, and her performance of a particular song-which was remade. Not only was it re-performed, through her vocal artistry, but, it was also made into an international hit. The song was crafted and created in such a way, that it became one of the iconic,and memorable sounds of the African Continent. Furthermore, it was also re-crafted, and re-designed in nations from the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. Quite honestly, when listening to the song, and her voice, you truly cannot be surprised about the very rationale, and reason, for its success. Let’s journey a little further into the world and musicianship of one of Cameroon’s own musical Sheroes. . .

Bebe Mango

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UjPfpIvNzhM; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

During the time of her birth, she was called, Elizabeth Bessem Ayamo Manga. Coming from an era, known as Mamfe (in the Manyu Division of the South-Western region of Cameroon), it’s fascinating how her musical talents crossed over into Cote D’Ivoire for praise and accolades. Gabon. Togo. Senegal. Ghana. Morocco. Liberia. Cote D’Ivoire. Colombia. Haiti. France. Guadeloupe. Benin. Congo Brazzaville. Burkina Faso. Mali. The nation formerly known as “Zaire.” She is considered to one of the most popular, Cameroonian, Makossa singers. Let it be notated that Makossa is a Cameroon, musical genre, which was created from Cameroon’s urban sector. It consists of electric bass rhythms, which plays a key role in keeping that certain vibe of, Makossa. Yet, there was one particular song, which catapulted her into international stardom and fame. Of course, it was not a song of her own writing. For another had written it before. However, sometimes it requires a certain voice and texture to make a song achieve international success. That’s a necessity, sometimes. The right voice, at the, right time!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B%C3%A9b%C3%A9_Manga; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

So, let’s talk about that love story. Where did such a song come from? Who was this man, who desired a woman? Desiring her enough in order for her to believe that the love was real. Well, the original creator of the song was by a Cameroonian male, singer, known as. . .Ebanda Manfred! The story goes that in 1960, as a 24-year old man, Manfred fell madly in love, with a teenage girl, named Amie Essomba Brigitte. Having become pregnant, as a teenage mother, meant that her education had to take a backseat to earning steady income. To learn more about the story, you may click on the following link: https://afrolegends.com/2015/02/13/africas-love-anthem-ami-o-by-ebanda-manfred/

Different singers have performed the song. Papa Wemba. Francis Bebey. Angelique Kidjo. Manu Dibango. Nayanka Bell. Jacky Biho. Henri Salvador. Monique Seka. Bisso Na Bisso. Naima. Andre Astasie. The list goes on and on. They have their interpretations, and unique vocal projection on the song. However, it’s the voice of Bebe Manga, which appears to have captured the hearts and minds of people on the African Continent, and the international community. It doesn’t make the other performances, any less relevant. They have their part. However, for the purposes of this article, we are examining the role of Bebe Manga, and her, particular, musical journey.

There is something alluring when a woman sings a song, written by a man, and his profession of love to a woman. It feels as if Ebanda Manfred was getting that necessary validation, and extra push, in winning the heart for the one, he truly loved. There are a myriad of symbols within the song, in so many ways. Understanding the language has its place, and permits for us to go deeper. Nevertheless, when you have the information to the story, and the vibe to match, you are able to take the reigns, and go. The feminine touch has the power and flexibility to do such. A Sisterhood of healing and nurture for those, who are in need of the very reminder of its existence. So, here we have our Darling, Bebe Manga. She is passionate and ideal, in every sense of the word. The deeper meaning you may ask? Well, sometimes, it takes a woman’s timber to convince another woman of a man’s love for her. Sometimes, it requires that. A man’s word may not always seem trustworthy, when it comes to love. Sometimes, the romanticism seems fake. Impractical and not realistic to the circumstances, at hand. As we have heard, when it comes to the story line, the young woman is an unwed, teenage mother. Yet, there is a man, who desires to marry her. Sometimes societal perceptions and beliefs can take a toll on our minds. We may find ourselves unworthy of love-feeling that we are unworthy in the very nectar of love and tenderness. Yet, there comes those times, and that special one, who reminds us that we are deserving of just that-love! Of course, the love must be authentic! Falling in love with a person’s true identity, and intentions, not the illusion of. Of course, women have that power to recognize the intentions within other women. Just as women have that power to sense when another woman is pure; and her love is true! The objective becomes different when a woman’s voice is used to convince another feminine reflection that a man’s love is, true!

Reading the translations and very phrasing of the words, things start to become, that more clear.

“Amie, njika bunya so mo, oa mo o ma dube no, na mba na tondi oa?”

“Aime, will you finally believe in my love?”

Again, love is intriguing, isn’t? Sometimes, all it takes is that ounce of hope in believing that love is, true! Other times, as with “Amio,” it requires that feminine charm and awakening. It requires a woman to hear a reflection of her own image-in an older form-in order to become convinced of what one needs to hear. Reading more about the story, one comes to understand the reason for this passionate plea. For Aime Essomba Brigitte (from Yaounde, Cameroon) professed that she had to wait for the birth of her child, before she would accept his love. Yet, for Ebanda Manfred, the love simply could not wait. Of course, let us always remember that, without belief, one’s love cannot simply manifest into fruition. Trust cannot prevail. So, when that feminine energy is able to convey it, more appropriately, to a man, there is a level of hope, which arises!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rc2N7wNvx4Q; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

When you hear the performance of “AMIO,” by BEBE MANGA, it should not surprise you, as to why the song became an international hit. Again, certain voices were created to elevate a particular song. Whether it may be the vocal timber, tone, registry, or what have you-the musical match is, REAL! There is no denying it. Within her very voice, Earth and wind’s riches come together to move the message, through. Repeating it over and over, until the message is clear. “He is in love, and he wants, YOU!” The instruments continue to keep auras of the music, in a rhythmic performance. More and more, they linger on. And love’s traces, bless the space. For one authentic love story is truly a reflection, and manifestation of us all! Within a particular culture, the women of that culture, are meant to experience the very wonders and pleasures of love. After all, it is necessary for the very fruition of community. As with the case of Aime Essomba Brigitte, society may not deem her to be an “appropriate” image for love. She is unmarried, young, and pregnant. However, one man is clearly not bothered by such. In fact, he wants to love her quicker, prior to the birthing of her child!

Therefore, when a particular, and authentic love, comes to navigate a particular story, let’s remember to celebrate it, in song!

During this time, and within this moment, it is more than important in celebrating the audacity of love. What remains very fantastical concerning this story line is how it highlights the vastness of love. Love is not solely decorated for a select few. Nor is it only meant to be embraced for a particular circumstance. When love is authentic, natural, and part of the Divine, it happens on its own timing. That’s it. There is nothing else left to say.

I see why such a song is considered to be, not only a gem of the nation of Cameroon, but the entire African Continent. The soothing nature of BEBE MANGA, affirms that love within nation and Continent, at hand. So, move towards that particular tenderness. Dance until love is near! Free one’s mind from societal expectations. Just realize that, through love, there is nothing left to, fear!

Amio oohhh

Njika bunya so mo

Huuuumm wa o ma dubè no

Na na tondi wa aahh

Amio oohhh

Njika bunya so mo

Huuuumm wa o ma dubè no

Humm

Na na tondi wa aahh

Amio oohhh

Njika bunya so mo

Huuuumm wa o ma dubè no

Na na tondi wa aahh

Na lo tè jonguèlè

Muléma mu si ma koka mba

Na lo tè dutéa

Minya mi tombi nde na bwaba

Na lo tè jonguèlè

Muléma mu si ma koka mba eehh

Na lo tè dutéa

Minya mi tombi nde na bwaba

Amio oohhh

Njika bunya so mo

A nolam’i oohh

Wa o ma dubè no

Hummm…, Na na tondi wa aahhYa eehh Amio oohhh

Njika bunya so moA nolam’i oohh Humm

Wa o ma dubè noNa na tondi wa aahh

Na lo tè jonguèlè

Muléma mu si ma koka mba eehhNa lo tè jonguèlè

Muléma mu si ma koka mba eehhNa lo tè dutéa

Minya mi

Gaana: https://gaana.com/song/amio

Apple: https://music.apple.com/ca/artist/bebe-manga/283511652