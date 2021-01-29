Bebe Manga, “Amio” 2

Love is an intriguing thing. The mystery. The passion. The wonder and the belief. Sometimes, we are not always aware of someone’s love when it comes towards us. Other times we are skeptical. After all, heartbreak, and heartache has that type of way with us. When we have been hurt for so long, it can be sometimes too taxing to trust or love another. In fact, one can come to resent the very dynamics and ecstasies of love. It’s only human nature. After all, a person can come to hate, or resent, what they have been denied of; what they have been neglected from. You can’t really blame an individual. The lack of love for so long, can cause resentment, anger, and the very denial that it exists. Once an individual goes into that emotional space, it’s very difficult to for one to come out of it. That’s why continued nourishment and nurture of a human being is so important. It’s that same level of treatment we naturally experience when we are babies. Of course, even during those stages, some of us are prone to experience neglect. It’s a harsh reality. Unfortunately, it is a reality, for some! So, the question lays in this. . .how do we fix it?

When a person goes into that painful space of love’s rejection, pain, and malnourishment, it can be all too easy to return to become distant and cold. If one is not careful, there is the possibility of navigating into the terrain of self-hatred, loathing, envy, and the desire to destroy love, and anyone who has partaken in it. Love is so very important for every human being. Love is a medicine. It is a healer in every sense of the word. And, should we decide to go deeper, it can be stated that love is a literal, life saver.

So, what happens when a broken person, a skeptical person, or a heartbroken person is offered the rewards of love? What happens when someone has fallen in love with a person, who has been mistreated and hurt, by a former lover, who abused the very blessing of, love? How do they approach them? How do they treat them? Just know that it will take on a certain level of understanding, care, and gentility. It will take on a certain level of compassion. Furthermore, it will require a level of patience. Nevertheless, with time, that love is truly worth, waiting for. That’s only if one really wants this person.

Traveling to the waters, which nourish the very heart and Soul of a nation, called Cameroon, we move towards understanding one musical vibe, in love’s acceptance.

For one Cameroonian mother, her rendition of one song, highlighted the wellness, and efforts of getting someone to believe in the spirit of love. It’s a beautiful trend, as it guides a person into exploring that relationship, a little further. It’s a difficult process. It can even be an exhausting one. Nevertheless, that kind of hard to reach love is a sacred jewel. It is well worth the wait. So, in returning to one vocal, Cameroonian mother figure, we move to explore more her, and her performance of a particular song-which was remade. Not only was it re-performed, through her vocal artistry, but, it was also made into an international hit. The song was crafted and created in such a way, that it became one of the iconic,and memorable sounds of the African Continent. Furthermore, it was also re-crafted, and re-designed in nations from the Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. Quite honestly, when listening to the song, and her voice, you truly cannot be surprised about the very rationale, and reason, for its success. Let’s journey a little further into the world and musicianship of one of Cameroon’s own musical Sheroes. . .

Bebe Mango

During the time of her birth, she was called, Elizabeth Bessem Ayamo Manga. Coming from an era, known as Mamfe (in the Manyu Division of the South-Western region of Cameroon), it’s fascinating how her musical talents crossed over into Cote D’Ivoire for praise and accolades. Gabon. Togo. Senegal. Ghana. Morocco. Liberia. Cote D’Ivoire. Colombia. Haiti. France. Guadeloupe. Benin. Congo Brazzaville. Burkina Faso. Mali. The nation formerly known as “Zaire.”