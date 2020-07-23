“Beauty starts from within.” With Candice Georgiadis & Dr. Jacob D. Steiger

Beauty starts from within. You can be the most beautiful person in the world but if you don’t feel that way then it doesn’t matter. Working on your inner beauty is just as important as the things that I do to enhance your external appearance. Never forget to love yourself.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jacob D. Steiger, M.D. an accomplished, double board certified facial plastic surgeon whose background and credentials reflect his commitment to the highest standards of patient care, treatment innovation, and leadership within his specialty.

Dr. Steiger’s philosophy is centered around enhancing the lives of his patients by achieving natural-appearing results using the most advanced and proven techniques. He believes in customizing each patient’s care based upon their unique anatomical features, desires and expectations. His dedication to plastic surgery of the face, background and experience allow him to offer an unsurpassed quality of care to his patients.

Dr. Jacob D Steiger MD is board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology- Head & Neck Surgery. He practices in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, Florida treating patients from Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, as well as patients from all over the US and from around the world.

Thank you for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I can remember I have always wanted to be a surgeon. My father was a car mechanic and I come from a long lineage of creative engineers. The act of being able to alter/fix something with my hands is what I was born to do. I have also been fascinated with art throughout my life. I minored in art history and have been sculpting since grade school. I continue to love art, perform art and I am an avid art collector. The combination of the science and art of plastic surgery was the perfect combination for me. I decided early on that I would specifically specialize in plastic surgery of the face. This stems from my love of detail and the intricacy of the face and neck. Facial plastic surgery is what I was born to do. I absolutely love my profession. I wake up every day excited to go to work and I go to bed excited for what tomorrow has in store.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Part of why I love what I do is that every day that I go to work there is a new interesting story. This is because my profession is not just about improving, altering and enhancing appearance; it is intertwined with the human element. Since I deal with keeping my patients looking their very best, I get to see them often. I get to know them and I get to know their families and their stories. This is one of the elements of being a great facial plastic surgeon. If you can understand the person, you can curtail their treatments to what will be best for them.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Since my first job when I was 15 years old, I have always gone in to work and gave it my 110%. Whether I was cleaning, scooping ice cream, selling computers, working in a genetic lab or practicing medicine, I give it my all. With each and every surgery that I perform, I aim to achieve the very best results. I don’t know anything different. I am one of the few people that started their own practice by themselves. I had a vision and I knew that I would get there. While there is not one specific tipping point that I can pinpoint, having more and more people out there, whom I have operated on has been the key to the success of my practice. I am to achieve satisfaction in all of my patients. I go above and beyond for them to achieve that. This is the foundation on which I built Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery. The people that witness it first- hand are ecstatic and they are proud to refer their friends and family to me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am very fortunate to have an extremely supportive family. My family has always been the foundation for my success. The emotional support has been integral in giving me the courage and confidence to achieve my dreams. I cannot thank them enough.

This is why it is so important for me to treat my patients as an extended family. They entrust me with helping them. I use the best techniques, the most advanced technology and the safest protocols that is available in my field today to help them achieve the best results. I wouldn’t perform anything on a patient that I wouldn’t do to my own family.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

I am always looking into the latest innovations in technology, techniques, and procedures in my quest to achieve the best results. “Best” can mean many things. There are new technologies and techniques that can minimize the downtime. There are better ways to do things in order to achieve the best results.

In facelift surgery, I perform a specialized technique called the Deep Plane Facelift. I was one of the earlier surgeons performing this technique over 12 years ago. Now it’s gaining popularity because of the amazing results. It achieves the most effective lift possible, while maintaining the most natural possible results. This “untouched” look is achievable because the technique mainly focuses on the anatomy of the face. Instead of just pulling skin and muscle, the deep plane facelift actually restores the facial retaining ligaments to there more youthful/anatomic position. There are nuances to how every surgeon may perform a procedure, and I have innovated on this technique to achieve remarkable results.

I am always evaluating and investing in the newest technology as well. There are a lot of technologic innovations in non-surgical methods to rejuvenate the face. We were recently the first in the United States to purchase the Sofwave device. Sofwave uses an intense ultrasound beam in order to tighten the skin fine lines and wrinkles within the face and the neck. The ultrasound technology is not new, however the way that this device delivers it is revolutionary. We are excited to see the results that we are achieving with it.

I look into new technology on a weekly basis. We try to separate the wheat from the chaffe in my commitment to bring the best and most effective technologies to my patients.

Keeping “black mirror” and the “law of unintended consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Since the Sofwave technology is kind of a version 2.0 of an existing ultrasound technology, we know a lot about the safety profile and expectations from this kind of device. The sofwave device makes up for some of the limits of existing devices. Both of these ultrasound energy tightening devices have their place in the practice. The original device is better at some things, while the new Sofwave device is superior at others. It all just depends upon the goals of what we are trying to achieve and the patients expectations. Considering that all FDA cleared devices are required to have clinical studies behind them, the guess work has been significantly mitigated for safety and drawbacks. I have been impressed with how proactive the sofwave company and many of the other larger device manufacturers have been about performing clinical studies to make sure that the devices are being used to the highest standards.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

Surgical Innovation: I am always innovating on surgical techniques and surgical care. We want to make things better. Whether it comes to improving results, improving the recovery, reducing down-time, etc. This type of innovation is what drives me every day. I never try to stay in a routine as I think that part of my commitment is to drive innovation for my patients and for the industry in general.

New technological innovations : New devices, new products and new materials. This innovation comes from all over the world. Aesthetics is a competitive industry with a very high demand, which makes it beneficial for the consumers. Billions of dollars have been spent on research and development within the aesthetic industry. As part of what we do at Steiger Facial Plastic Surgery, we help separate what works from what doesn’t. We try to offer our patients only the best of what’s out there.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Since this is such a large industry and a large market, there are many amazing providers but there are some that are not practicing to the safest standards. The ones that follow the rules tend to have excellent oversight, but the ones that don’t tend to slip by. This is why it is so important to choose a health care provider that is reputable and board certified in the specialty for which you are seeking treatment.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Beauty starts from within. You can be the most beautiful person in the world but if you don’t feel that way then it doesn’t matter. Working on your inner beauty is just as important as the things that I do to enhance your external appearance. Never forget to love yourself. Invest in yourself. In order to look and feel beautiful you must invest in yourself. This is not just a financial investment, but an investment in time and energy. Things such as exercising, eating properly, drinking plenty of water are all things that will help you feel more beautiful. Establish a relationship with a good facial plastic surgeon. We not only perform surgery, but we also perform many non-invasive procedures that can help you look your best at each stage of your life. Age management is a thing. Every step of the way we can help you along, whether it be skin care, Botox, fillers or surgery. When it comes to non-surgical treatments, it is better to do smaller amount more frequently than too much at once. Work with your physician to come up with a plan that’s right for you. Skin care is essential. Our skin protects our bodies from the outside world. It can take a beating. Take care of your skin. This involves prevention, protection and rejuvenation. Prevent too much sun exposure and when you do protect it from the sun and use sun block. Invest in a good skin care regimen. This does not have to be expensive. There is a lot of fluff out there when it comes to skin care. The most effective products will give you a lot of mileage. Reduce your stress. Stress has a tremendous impact on our emotional and physical state. Stress reduction is key to looking and feeling younger. Find the outlet that helps you reduce your stress. Vacation, yoga, meditation, exercise or whatever does it for you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Be kind to each other. I am always amazed the response that I get when I see a stranger and give them a smile. You never know what someone is going through. Do your best to put out as much positive energy as you can. It can all start with a smile.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

90% of success is showing up. Whatever it is that you want to achieve, put your fears aside and just show up! When I moved back to South Florida after working up north, I was told that there was no way that I would succeed. There was too much competition, I was too young, I didn’t have any money, etc. There were countless reasons and there were people that just rolled their eyes at me. Well, I showed up. I stayed true to my ethos. Now thosevery same people have come asking me for advice for their own businesses.

How can our readers follow you online?

We have a very informative website that is educational about facial aesthetics. Also follow us on social media for the latest information.

Website: drsteiger.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/facialplasticsurgery/

Instagram: @steigerfacialplasticsurgery

Twitter: @drjacobsteiger