Beauty and Wellness for Summer

Emerging beauty brand KIMTRUE has launched its online shop selling its signature hair, facial, body, and hand sanitizer products. Products in each collection include:

Amino Acid Gentle Facial Cleanser deep cleans pores and removes dirt while removing light makeup, 30g $6.99 and 100g $12.99

Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm with Bilberry and Moringa Seed Extracts dissolves heavy makeup quickly while cleansing pores and gently moisturizing the skin, 15g $6.99 and 100g $19.99

Anti-Dandruff Deep Scalp Refreshing Gel Pack improves oily hair, itchy scalps, and hydrates the head to eliminate the buildup of dead skin cells that causes dandruff, $12.99

Amino Acid Shampoo with Sea Salt helps cleanse hair and add volume while taming frizzy and flyaway strands, 500ml $19.99

Seaweed Extract Hair Conditioner softens locks, reduces frizz and breakage, while nourishing every strand, $19.99

Based in Los Angeles, KIMTRUE is part of KT Laboratories and is an emerging beauty brand that sells high-quality haircare and skincare products for female consumers. The company uses top-notch, cutting-edge active ingredients to formulate non-traditional, results-focused products at affordable prices. KIMTRUE takes pride in being a socially responsible company and is dedicated to helping its local community. For more information about the company, its social responsibility initiatives, and all of its product lines, please visit KIMTRUE.com.