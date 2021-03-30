Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Beauty and Wellness for Summer

Emerging beauty brand KIMTRUE has launched its online shop selling its signature hair, facial, body, and hand sanitizer products. Products in each collection include: Body Care Products: Multifunctional Ceramide Repair Emulsion Body Lotion restores moisture and instantly soothes chronically dry skin, $19.99  Brightening Hand Cream with Niacinamide calms skin and protects its natural barrier with […]

Emerging beauty brand KIMTRUE has launched its online shop selling its signature hair, facial, body, and hand sanitizer products. Products in each collection include:

Body Care Products:

Facial Care Products:

Hair Care Products:

Based in Los Angeles, KIMTRUE is part of KT Laboratories and is an emerging beauty brand that sells high-quality haircare and skincare products for female consumers. The company uses top-notch, cutting-edge active ingredients to formulate non-traditional, results-focused products at affordable prices.  KIMTRUE takes pride in being a socially responsible company and is dedicated to helping its local community. For more information about the company, its social responsibility initiatives, and all of its product lines, please visit KIMTRUE.com.

