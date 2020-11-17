Beauty And Makeup Artist Jonn Poker Explains The Importance Of Self Love

Jonn Poker is a beauty and makeup artist, who is receiving a positive response for his talent. Through his makeup looks, Jonn loves to spread the message of embracing one’s own individuality in this world. He inspires everyone with his fun and talented work, and as a result this has earned him very high popularity in the beauty and fashion world.

When it comes to beauty, charisma, and makeup, many young people follow Jonn Poker not just on YouTube, but also on his other social accounts as well. The easy-to-follow, yet effective makeup tricks and tutorials he shares on YouTube inspire many people to follow an efficient beauty regimen to look at their best at all times.

On Instagram, his fans call him “The New Jeffree Star”. Some of his fans also comment that he could be a better version of Jeffree. However, Poker never liked the idea of being compared to someone else as he believes in his own way of showcasing beauty in the beauty community.

Self-love, confidence are the complete acceptance of who, and what you are, the appreciation and affirmation of yourself. It’s the unconditional support, self-care, and compassion you give yourself that ultimately translates to good health, great self-esteem, happiness, total balance and well-being says Jonn Poker.

“Hey you! Did you know that you’re very special? There is no other person in this world like you.” You deserve to be loved not only by those around you but by the most important person in your life — YOU. Practicing self-love can be challenging for many of us, especially in times when we face serious challenges. It’s not about being self-absorbed or narcissistic, it’s about getting in touch with ourselves, our well-being and our happiness.

Self-love is not that desperate need to be better or more deserving than others. It is not being selfish or vain. It is not conditional on certain desired outcomes. And it’s not the exaggerated sense of importance that stems from classic narcissism. The first step of self-love is realizing that we are only human and it is okay to make mistakes; it is okay to lose at times; it is okay to not have the best day, week or month says Poker. All we need to do is love ourselves and let the negative things pass through; eventually, things will change and bad times will pass.

Self Acceptance Is The First Step To Self Love

Poker says we can increase our understanding and awareness of self love through self acceptance. Self love requires us to at least examine those parts that we may deem unlovable, honour them and accept them, whether we like, want, or support them, so that we can create space and awareness for love to flow to all parts of ourselves for compassion, healing, and growth.

When we love ourselves, no matter our experiences, we want to expand and give that love to others. Our whole health, mind, body and soul rest on the power of self love through self acceptance.

We asked Jonn a few questions and one of them was this:

“How can you summarize all this one sentence If you could?”

“Owning our story and loving ourselves through that process is the bravest thing that we’ll ever do.”

Jonn Poker continues his journey on social media and keeps inspiring new young people in feeling more accepted and he does this with makeup and music and entertainment.

Connect With Jonn Poker on Instagram and Youtube – @jonnpoker