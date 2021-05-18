Beautiful Vision Tuesdays: James Ostend “Pete” Brown #BlackAmericanHer/History360

One of the joys of vision is the beauty of imagery. Seeing beautiful landscapes, colors, designs, patterns, and emotions makes the very ability of vision that much more rewarding. It’s a wellness tale of bliss and euphoria. Of course, we also can’t forget the feeling of seeing families restored, babies born, neighbors chatting everyday, and this every day thing, called life! There is healing when it comes to vision, and we must protect it at all cost. Such leads to the next point.

Healing through vision is an art, in which far too many, take it for granted. What we permit our eyes to see is given access into our mind, body, and Spirit! And yes, imagery can enhance the mind or cripple it! It all depends. They can impact us emotionally, and that can be positive or negative. It all depends. Once such images have immersed themselves into our psyche, they are there. Our mental health is impacted from there. Depending on their influence, it can be difficult to get rid of them. How intriguing it is that people speak on the protection of the body, but not enough of the mind! There are too many forms of misinformation when it comes to protecting one’s vision for the sake of the mind. Intriguing, isn’t? It’s why the art of beauty is so important.

Let us be very clear that visual beauty is also intertwined with the sensory of beauty. True beauty, holistic beauty, should also feel good in the context of Heaven’s delight. It should also bring healing and a restoration of one’s mental and emotional psyche. In fact, the beauty should be so radiate that you feel it from, afar. It’s strength is so illuminating, welcoming, and inviting that it attracts people to its domain. Furthermore, it should be aligned with Heaven’s celebration of beauty and wellness. Never forget that authentic beauty is aligned with Yahweh’s delight and connection with Heaven’s gaze. It always starts from the interior; only to manifest into the outer component.

Then, we have the gifted treasure of music! And, yes! Music and beauty go hand-in-hand. That’s a phenomenal reality, in itself. If the wellness of visual beauty were a song, what would it sound like? How would it be performed? What textures would arise? How would such an interpretation of a beautiful wellness feel, as it is moving through one’s mind, body, and Spirit? It is, of course, an individual experience. Nevertheless, it is a beautiful experience, indeed!

Yes, my Darlings! We are back to the Black American musical vibe of Jazz! A gifted saxophonist performs one song for the very tapestry of beauty! Perhaps, he is painting beauty from afar; that he may see the landscapes, clearly! And when one is afar, the beauty becomes that more radiant! In fact, that glittery radiance can be heard, and felt, in the song, “Bellevue For You!” With the vitality it requires, such a treasure is performed by none other, than the late. . .

James Ostend “Pete” Brown