Beatríz Satizábal: “Enjoy the journey”

Enjoy the journey. Due to that prominent masculine side, I focus on achieving the steps without taking pauses to view the scenery. I like action and seeing immediate results, which is a challenge when I don’t see any growth in numbers. My mom reminds me that trees do not grow overnight, and although you cannot see it, they are growing inside.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Beatríz Satizábal.

Beatríz Satizábal is a visionary, traveler, and avid reader. As a practitioner in NPL (neurolinguistic programming), reiki I, and integrative wellness coach, she takes a holistic perspective in life and wellbeing. She is a native-born Colombian living in Atlanta with her Cocker Spaniel and husband.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in the northern part of Cali, Colombia, a vibrant city with buzzing and honking all day. My parents got divorced before I turned three, so it was just me and my mom for many years. She would get me dressed in the mornings and waited with me for the bus to take me to an all-girls school. On the weekends she would take me to painting class. Then, in March 2002, we migrated to the United States. We came to this wonderful country with four bags and four boxes literally packed with hopes and dreams. I spoke zero English, except a couple of numbers and the alphabet. Everything was new to me, the buildings, people, language, and culture. Being 7 years old, I was able to quickly acculturate to the United States while also preserving my Colombian heritage. At home the only language spoken was Spanish, and when I was not watching tv in English, I was watching Spanish speaking shows or reading. My mom was very diligent and always encouraged a love for both of my cultures. Once in the United States she met a wonderful man who became my stepfather, and we settled in Knoxville, Tennessee, “Home sweet home to me”.

Since I was in grade school, I was told I was very smart in the science and math fields, so I naturally gravitated toward them. My parents supported my love for school and learning, and bought me every book I wanted to read and let me stay up late to finish projects or assignments. I would watch Discovery Channel for hours and every show related to medicine such as ER and Grey’s Anatomy. I thought I wanted to be the best surgeon like Christina Yang. The human body to me was so fascinating and continues to surprise me today. I grew up in an all-white neighborhood and went to high school with only four Latinas. That did not stop me from making amazing friends and graduating as salutatorian of my class. Then, I went to the University of Tennessee, majoring in Race and Ethnicity, and thinking I would be going to medical school, I was pre-med and completed a leadership minor. As I was preparing for the MCAT, I decided it would look great on an application to have a master’s degree, so I went to Vanderbilt University and received a Master of Arts in Medicine, Health, and Society with a focus on global health. This degree helped me gain a completely different view of medicine. I had a very black and white view of the body and the healthcare field, but with this degree, I saw it more holistically. I decided that medical school was not for me. Additionally, my MCAT scores were not up to the standards for the level of medical schools I was targeting. I went back to the University of Tennessee to obtain a doctorate in public health, thinking that I would still be a doctor but serving many more people at a time. Within two months I was extremely, angry, tired, and anxious wanting to quit the program, so I did. I finished the semester, gave up a full scholarship and stipend, and transferred to the Communications department. I thought about how much I love talking and networking that a degree in public relations would be a great addition to my resume, and I could focus more on health communications.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take ~ Wayne Gretzy

Faith it until you make it ~ Kathrin Zenkina

My now husband was the first person to tell me about Wayne Gretzy’s quote. He has always been my number one supporter (aside from my parents), and to him there is no point in doing something half-way or without passion. There is no risk of losing if you are giving it your all in something you excel at and are in love with. Starting my business and publicly announcing to everyone that I am an integrative wellness coach was terrifying, but when I heard Kathrin Zenkina mention that we must faith it until we make, it completely changed how I viewed where my next paycheck will be coming from. The universe works at the 11th hour, and I must have faith all the way through.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Skinny Confidential is truly an inspiration for me. The first time I heard Lauryn Evarts Bosstick speak was in the Influencer Podcast, and I was stunned at her choice of language. Not only was she cursing but was being extremely blunt and honest. I was shocked at her way of expressing herself, but at the same time I loved it. Her podcast has been inspiration, and I can listen to the greatest minds and experts from mindset, beauty, and entrepreneurship. The most impactful episodes have been the ones where she shares about her productivity methods, as I try to model her mindset hacks to fit my lifestyle and my own creativity. I also enjoy listening to her and her husband’s success story and seeing how two individuals can be successful in their own ways yet find their happiness together.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the Pandemic, I was finishing my second master’s degree in communications with a focus in public relations (class of 2020). I had no idea what I was going to do after graduation. Everyone was telling me to find a job in a company with a good salary, benefits and begin networking. I was listening to my friends and classmates talk about which jobs they were applying to and interviews they were going to, but something always told me that my path was not in corporate America. I applied to over 70 jobs and never received a call back. I was told by my professors that I was over-qualified and even asked why I was doing a second master’s degree when I could be a manager or director somewhere else. I loved the idea of entrepreneurship and helping my mom build her cleaning company in 2016 was exciting. It kept me thinking about how I could build my own business. While going to school, I was the administrative assistant to the public relations director of the business school. I truly enjoyed it because of the work culture and people who I had known for years. I enjoy organizing and planning, but I knew being an administrative assistant there or anywhere else was not my dream job. We transitioned to school and work online, which was amazing for me, as my husband had also transitioned to work from home. Due to my graduation, I knew I had a limited time at that job and began to look for another. I quickly found one as a test administrator. It was an easy job helping students sign into their exams and watching over them, but the hours were long and extremely early. I felt like I would get up, go to work, and come home just to go to bed and start all over.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

It was now or never that I could fully dive into what makes me happy and shift away from what I am supposed to be doing at 26 years of age. I had been guiding and coaching friends and family (in the form of advice and during conversations) that I decided I wanted to formalize training and become certified and share more of that passion I still had for the human body with a holistic perspective.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I was anxious all the time, in a low paying job as a test proctor that was not even related to the healthcare field or communications. I would come home complaining every day to my husband, and when we had to get tested for COVID after a friend tested positive, it honestly made me happy because I knew I would have to quarantine if it ended up being positive, which meant I did not have to go to work. Being that happy made me realize I was not doing and living the life I truly desired. I was waking up extremely early to work 8–12 hours, feeling miserable. I knew that under the current Pandemic, if I were to die, I would have so many regrets. I knew I had so much more to share and so many people I wanted to help that it could not wait any longer. Seeing and feeling the support my husband gave me when I suggested the idea was incredible. Knowing that my success is inevitable, I had to be 100% laser focus on what I wanted out of a profession and lifestyle.

How are things going with this new initiative?

They are going great! I have more time to connect with people, particularly women, through social media, plan blog posts, and coach them via Zoom. Each step I take is me feeling accomplished that I not only serve people who desire a more positive and balance lifestyle but also serve my family.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has been the most amazing person. He has given me the push I need to start letting go of the fears and devote myself to become the type of integrative wellness coach I desire. Since the day I started to complain about my job, he was the first one to say, “quit and focus on what you desire”. I stayed a few more weeks for the money, but he said no money is worth coming home and feeling miserable about a job. He is my rock and motivator. He completely trusts me and my talents to achieve everything I set my mind to.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When you start to take the first steps into your purpose/path, you notice just how everything begins to align. I feel happier waking up each morning and have met interesting neighbors when I take our dog for a walk just by saying hello. My husband always asks if I made a new friend if he notices I am taking an hour or more to get back home. I have made two friends I text hello and see how they are doing during these walks and are extremely supportive in this new profession.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

A NO is just a new opportunity. I have heard so many “no thank you” or “I would love to work with you, but at this time I don’t have the money”, and it is devasting each time. I am learning to shift that perspective into a new possibility. It may not be this client, but I continue to check in on them, as they can lead me to other people to serve. You cannot give away knowledge and time for free. I am still learning this, but I love to have conversations with people through DMs or comment boxes helping answer their questions, so it is challenging to charge once the conversation gets deeper into a topic. To be a successful entrepreneur, a price is necessary as it is also my time, experience, and knowledge that I am sharing. It takes time to grow. I see the men and women who inspire me having thousands of followers, and I am almost at 2,000. It feels as if I am barely making a ripple on this vast ocean of humans. Being patient is key, as people first need to learn about what I do, who I am, and how I can best serve them. It takes time to warm them up to me, especially since social media is digital and distant rather than in person. Take time to be creative. I enjoy setting goals and planning for them, but that is just my masculine side. I tend to neglect the feminine creative side of me. We learn that as adults, we need to be serious and often times tell ourselves that we are not creative. If we can imagine, we can be creative, so I started to get back to my childhood hobby of painting. It has given me time for creativity, and I have generated new ideas, allowing me to forget about any worry I may be having at the moment and just focus on what is in front of me. Enjoy the journey. Due to that prominent masculine side, I focus on achieving the steps without taking pauses to view the scenery. I like action and seeing immediate results, which is a challenge when I don’t see any growth in numbers. My mom reminds me that trees do not grow overnight, and although you cannot see it, they are growing inside.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

For me it is all about mind over matter. We can choose to be in any emotional state we want by the thoughts we are having. I have experienced so much anxiety as to where my own paycheck will be coming from, but when I start to have thoughts and feel the anxiety in my chest, I know I am in a very low vibration. That is my queue to take my Cocker Spaniel out on a walk around the neighborhood. If the weather does not allow for that, then I put on music or a motivational video of Wayne Dyer or Bob Proctor.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

As a person of influence, my goal is to guide people to learn how to listen and become more aware of the power of their bodies. The human body is the best pharmacy in the world. It is self-healing and reacts in such a way that we can know what we have been thinking and eating. Just like our minds, our bodies act to protect us from harm and speaks to us what our minds have been silencing.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

It would be an honor and pleasure to meet with Lauryn Evarts Bosstick for lunch. She started with nothing and now has a community, thriving businesses, and a husband who has supported her ideas and journey. She is extremely honest and hides nothing. Just her speaking about her routine and wellness tips inspires me to act. If something does not work, it is time to move on and try something new. According to Lauryn, if you can’t get through the door, find a way to climb down the chimney. It is as if she lights a fire under me and causes me to act towards a positive direction rather than staying still and frustrated. She is so careful with her time, and time is something we never learn to treat efficiently and purposefully.

How can our readers follow you online?

I love connecting with people on the internet and in person! I have met amazing mentors and guides just through the power of a DM. Readers can find me on Instagram as @beabettybee, my website www.mindful-wellness.co and Facebook page Mindful Wellness.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!