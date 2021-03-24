Beatrix: “Do not settle for less than what you believe is your truth”

Everyone told me since the very beginning how difficult the path in music would be but what I did not know was how important it is for you to own your career. Do not settle for less than what you believe is your truth, be yourself no matter what, it might be a long road yet it is surely the most sustainable and loyal to remain who you are and become who you want to represent in music.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Beatrix.

Portuguese born RnB and soul singer Beatrix’s latest single, ‘Drama’, is a song about fighting the troubles and issues that hit us in our daily lives and steal our attention from what is truly important; the song reminds us to stop finding time for drama and focus on what really matters.

Beatrix has always followed the great American soul singers: Aretha Franklin, but also the next generation from Alicia Keys, LadyGaga, Ella Mai, Ciara, Kehlani among others. Her path through life is through music without filter; ‘Drama’ is a very honest and personal track that speaks about things in her own life: ‘I tried to bring what I feel and see into this single, the illusions and love, relationships and truth and the real me’.

Beatrix' debut single 'Don't Care', released in 2017, kickstarted her career and she has worked hard ever since to define her sound, always pushing boundaries and limits. Her ambition is to be part of the international pop scene and she is fearless in the pursuit of her goals. 'Drama' sets the tone for her forthcoming EP 'Conquer', a process which saw Beatrix take time out to reflect on herself and who she wanted to be as an artist and a human being, even travelling to Brazil to work with producer Vini Merola. Beatrix sees this track as a new phase in her career, blending her influences and her writing with no filters to produce a trap and RnB song that portrays where she stands as an artist.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

What a joy to be able to share my story, I grew up in Porto (Portugal), a city unknown to many until recently when it finally got its pride. I was born in a big family that loves to gather, cook, sing and laugh together, my parents are my role model couple, they’ve been married for 34 years and share a beautiful respectful love for each other. I have two brothers, Dani older than me, and one 13 years younger called David, we have a strong bond. I was always a happy child, lived an exciting and at the same time very comfortable life, and a great balance between nature and urban environments. Both I and my brothers travelled a lot since we were very young and were raised with a love for different cultures and atmospheres.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was young and still in school, I was not the popular one and suffered a lot from bullying, my BFF was always music. I spent days listening to the power of words and how they impact people, how a song could easily transmit what my heart wanted to say, this was my shelter and escape, and gave me the motivation to write my feelings with a sense of truth and peace. As a small child, driven by the music I use to hear from my family, the singing gatherings, I later found my happiness composing, writing just anything that would cross my mind, and listening to some of my great inspirations.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

No doubt the most interesting story relates to the sudden move to San Paulo to record with the big label Midas Music. I would have never dreamed this would be possible as I am a Rio girl, since a young age that I would visit Rio every year and always thought one day I would make Rio a stop for me, never thought about SP, it was a city that did not relate to me, too much buzz, people call it “stone jungle” for a reason since its quite busy and full of skyscrapers and dangerous. But when I got the chance, I just couldn’t look back and within a week, I jumped on a plane and moved to SP where I didn’t have any contact at all. That changed for me when I found a new family in SP, all the way across the world, people that took me in and gave me stability, comfort, and safety. Through them, I started looking at SP with eyes of wonder, curiosity and searching for the beauty in every small corner, I fell in love with the city and its people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So many, oh God, I forgot the lyrics on my first presentation in high school, the lyrics just vanished and my brain got completely blank, luckily my best friend who was sitting in front of me made cardboard signs with the lyrics so I could read while singing. This was very hard as you can imagine (haha) and embarrassing. My biggest lesson was to always prepare yourself for the unexpected, study well your song (repeat repeat repeat), make sure you calm down (lol) , and go for it full power!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am working on some exciting new projects, my focus is now on the launch of my new EP «Conquer» which is due until the end of 2021, I have 2 new singles to be released in the meantime and 2 collaborations with Brazilian artists. At the same time, I am super engaged in my line of Upcycled fashion GAYA, I believe that the planet has given us everything we need and much more, it is the moment to rethink the way we consume and embrace this cause, we don’t have the major need to have anything new, let’s reuse and repair what the planet has given us.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Now more than ever it’s essential to give complete access to different artists showing different cultures in a way we can relate to a more unified world of entertainment. It is certain that English spoken markets have a broad audience and hence the need for many singers to use English as their main language, like me ,however, there should be a way to open to all forms of music, sounds, and languages. In my country, fado is a traditional way of singing and express feelings + the mixed cultures that have influenced this genre of music. For this reason, in 2011, UNESCO granted Fado World Heritage status.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Everyone told me since the very beginning how difficult the path in music would be but what I did not know was how important it is for you to own your career. Do not settle for less than what you believe is your truth, be yourself no matter what, it might be a long road yet it is surely the most sustainable and loyal to remain who you are and become who you want to represent in music.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I believe there are forces within us that must be kept alive at all times, one is to treat your body and soul with love, to believe that there are millions of people around the world that do not have the privilege to have basic needs, to always remember to surround yourself with people who love you. I suffered from depression years ago and it was the love for myself and those around me that brought me to light, I was simply not ready for this emotional issue, so a piece of advice, that your time, because things will come to you when you work hard and put a positive attitude and keep working in silence! Always believe you have what it takes to make it and that you will make it. If you believe, others will too.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂 I think every person can influence another, sometimes a tiny moment changes an entire life. I would base my fight on what I went through in my youth, no one should be capable to diminish a person’s dream when you fiercely believe in yourself, work hard, and resiliently, no one should be defeated from who they want to be and become. My movement would support all those with dreams, show them how to face every adversity, and fight harder. I suffered from bullying because I knew that my life was meant to be different, I didn’t want to be or hold the same role as other young girls. Music was taken seriously and for sure not considered a career but a hobby, I wanted to sing all the time and do what made me happy. I always wanted to swim against the shore.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My rock was always my family, their endless support was fundamental for me to know that they would always have my back in the pursuit of my dream. The most touching story to me and which will be with me forever was that my mum and I would go to Broadway every year in July to spend time together and always attended a musical. I sensed a trigger when I saw for the first time “The Color Purple”, I was deeply moved by the story and beautiful vocals, the message of love, and the issues it portraits. It was then that I noticed the man next to us, a black old man, he cried from the beginning to the end with such pain, it sounded like relief from his soul. I couldn’t help but speak to him and hug him, this is the power of music and how it unites us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is undeniably this one right here : «where there’s a will, there’s a way» This quote is valuable to me because it’s so simple yet so true. When there is a will, there will always be a way. When we believe we make it happen, we build miracles and wonderful things. I like to think that I truly took that as enormous advice for my own career.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wow for sure, Michelle Obama for the special human being that she is and what she represents. Alicia Keys since she is my inspiration and a true role model in my music career. I would love to have lunch with Astrid Fontenelle (Brazil) , she is a very important figure within the Brazilian entertainment scene but also brings awareness to social issues.

