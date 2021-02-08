Beating Boredom

Photo by Jacob Norrie on Unsplash

Have you ever just had too much time on your hands, felt uninspired, or just sat staring out the window, hoping for a spark of something? Chances are, you’ve been in that place a few times in your life. It’s okay, I have been there too. You’re not necessarily apathetic, but, you just don’t really know what to do or where to go, or if it would even be worthwhile doing anything.

Boredom seeps in when we do not actively plan something ahead of time. The question is, what if we made the most of those moments in between. Being bored actually can be a stepping stone to making necessary changes in your life, and finding both joy and balance. It is a chance to address the things that make you uncomfortable, look beneath the surface of what you really require in your life, and maybe get reacquainted with your inner child. She or he longs to come out and play again instead of being stifled.

Take time to plan, meaning sit down the night before or each morning, grab a calendar, or jot down on a sheet of paper or sticky note what needs to be accomplished each day, from the most important to the mundane, but also plan for some downtime, as it can offer a chance to refresh your mind and body. Wake up an hour earlier and go for a walk or a run. Some of my best spurts of inspiration come during the times when I am walking because I’ve changed up my environment and my eyes and mind are filled with seeing something new. That’s the point, seeing in a way that sparks the imagination. Often when we get into a lull, we aren’t making proper use of that time. We are stuck in the past, not the present and we aren’t taking advantage of the opportunities in front of us.

Being indoors during the pandemic has taught me to slow down, it has reshaped my morning routine to include time to reflect, time to just sit and think a bit, time to allow my mind to wander, boredom, was the reason for my blog the first time around several years ago, and boredom sparked a writing career that I never would have had if I didn’t quiet myself now and then and listen to my heart, my soul-speak, my muse.

Doing nothing, turned into doing something very rewarding and worthwhile.

The next time you’re feeling uninspired, take a moment, figure out what comes to you when you close your eyes or step outside. Use that time, then, by all means, do it.

