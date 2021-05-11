Beate Chelette of The Women’s Code: “You do not know everything”

I’m already smack in the middle of this. At the end of the day when it’s all said and done, I want you to walk to my tombstone where it says: Here lays a woman instrumental in defining what women leadership is. My movement is bringingbalance to leadership — to add the female portion of leadership to the male portion. And combine the two to create a new way to lead. When we take the men’s code, the way we currently do business, and then add The Women’s Code, we have a new way of doing business. It creates a united workplace where everyone is appreciated for their individuality and uniqueness. It is where we are able to create something that will bring all people together.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Beate Chelette, Growth Architect and founder of The Women’s Code. Originally from Germany, she immigrated to the United States to follow her passion for photography. After a decade of bad luck, Beate found herself 135,000 dollars in debt as a single mom. She cracked the code, turned her life around, and only 18 months after her lowest point she sold her company for millions of dollars to Bill Gates.

Thank you so much for doing this with us before we dig in our readers would like to get to know you a little bit more. Can you tell us a little bit about your backstory, what led you to this particular career path?

My story reads like many other stories of unruly women that never felt like they truly fit in or belonged. I had to map out my own path to achieve what I wanted to achieve on my own terms. I am originally from Germany and immigrated to the United States because I wanted to find adventure. Since then, I have become a serial entrepreneur. During my career, I experienced both highs and lows. I went through what I refer to as “my decade of bad luck.” I ended up with 135,000 dollars in debt as a single mom and an immigrant. I was about three seconds away from complete bankruptcy. However, I did figure out how to rise from that failure, crack the code, and sell my business. I was able to sell just 18 months after my lowest point to Bill Gates for millions of dollars.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Many of the stories relating to my career are quite interesting. But, I am going to share the story that I think is the most noteworthy. Let me set the scene. It was just after I had lost my photography representation business due to a bad employee experience. Within a 9-month period, I also lost my production business in the 9/11 tragedy, which was shortly followed by the passing of my father.

On the following Christmas day, I received a phone call from the New York Post, informing me that my key vendor, photographer Fernando Bengoechea, had vanished in a tsunami. They had asked me for a statement about his disappearance. I must have screamed; but, I have no recollection of that moment. The first thing that I remember is my young daughter running into the room, making sure that I was okay.

This is when the big transition of my life began. I knew that this was a sign showing me that I had to figure out a new path.

I knew that I had to change the way that I was doing business, and how I showed up in the world because it was clear that disasters, catastrophes, and difficulties will always arise. We have to adjust our business strategy according to what is happening in the world. Subsequently, I changed my business into a stock photography business for interior and architectural stock photography. As a side effect of representing the A-List in this category, I ended up with licensing rights to celebrity homes and turned that into a global phenomenon. We were licensed in 79 countries and were the world’s leader in this space. I put my business up for sale and ended up successfully selling it to Bill Gates.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting, can you tell us what lesson you learned from that.

Early in my career, only about six months after I immigrated to the United States, my English was not that great. During a passionate discussion with my boss, he told me my reactions were too exaggerated.

To tell the truth, I had no clue what that word meant. But instead of admitting that I didn’t know something, I took the full offensive. I told him that I resented him saying this to me and, in my eyes, this was completely inappropriate.

I remember how his eyes got really big. I always wondered if he knew that I was faking it or if he thought I was a lunatic. When I looked up what the word “exaggerated” meant later, I realized how stupid going on the offense was in this situation. I just didn’t know something and was trying to cover it. It was on that day that I learned it is far better to admit my mistakes than to lie.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way, is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped you to get where you are, can you share a story about that.

There is not just one person who helped me; there is an army of people who have helped me. Many, many other strong women have cheered me on, propped me up, and supported me along the way.

There is one particular person, Jeff Burke, who mentored me. He ran a very successful stock photography business specifically designed for the food industry. When I first decided to build a stock syndication for architectural and interior photography, it was he who said to me, “If I can do it with food, you can do it with architecture.”

After Jeff had sold his business for millions and millions of dollars, he told me that I would be next on the list of self-made millionaires. Just as he predicted, I was the next company to sell.

My relationship with Jeff is really a story of mentorship. It is very important for women to have these mentorships, especially from men who support us and tell us that we are worthy and qualified because women are not typically raised that way.

Is there a particular book that made significant impact on you can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much.

One of my all-time, favorite books is The Compound Effect by Darren Hardy. He states that small steps lead to big leaps. When you do something small every day, it will amount to something much bigger. It is such a simple principle to remember, but it is so true. It does matter if you do a small task or decide not to do it. All of our choices and actions build upon one another to create the story of our lives.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote, do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work.

“There are a million ways to be successful. You only need to find one — yours.” This is actually my own quote. I thought of this quote as a way to answer one most asked questions that clients pose. I am a strategic business consultant and advisor to startup businesses and Fortune 100s. No matter who my clients are, they all ask, “What is the secret to your success?”

I answer their question by saying that there is no one particular path to success. At the end of the day, there is only one way to become successful and that is your own way. My message is that you want to make sure that you follow your own path. Once you do, never back off and always double down. Trust yourself.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place.

Our company’s mission is impact. Everything is structured around how we can impact our clients and the world. When we work with our clients, we devise their strategic plans and workflows. We also look at three components of the organizations and small businesses we work with. These are workplace unification, leadership, and the business structure. In order to make an impact in the world, every leader has to be self-aware. The business has to understand what it is providing and how that helps other people. The team needs to feel supported so that they can make the vision a reality.

Presently, I am thrilled that we are able to be involved with projects aimed at combating homelessness. We are working with an organization and helping them map out a strategy that focuses on serving more people in the community so that they can reduce the number of people who are homeless.

We are also working with a company that provides mental health awareness and training to first responders and many different organizations. They are training millions of people. We are helping them to create an efficient workflow that will maximize their curriculum so that they can serve even more.

Personally, I do weekly, complimentary laser strategy sessions on clubhouse. These are open to anyone who has a strategic question about their business or wants insights into their business model. Anyone can join — find me @growtharchitect.

We also offer many different types of trainings and tools. We built a LinkedIn group called Small Business and Entrepreneur Forum. Here, almost 60,000 entrepreneurs and small business owners are getting and giving free advice. I am a strong believer in the giving and receiving principle.

Additionally, I do a lot of speaking at summits geared toward women, like a recent event with Staffbase. Staffbase is a company that is deeply rooted in the internal communications community, which is approximately 58% female. They recently hosted an International Women’s Day webinar where I spoke about showing up unapologetically.

Okay, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back, women from founding companies.

This is a question that we address in our program The Women’s Code. There are many different components to it. Here are the three most important:

Unfortunately, women are not trained to support each other. Most of us spent our middle school, high school, and college years being concerned about how we are perceived and how we measure up against other women. If a woman does not outgrow this sense of insecurity and competition, she cannot succeed. She must learn to accept herself and others as equals and collaborators if she wants to support and be supported by her women friends. When we look at success or how success is measured, it is clear that leadership is still defined as male. We see this even now when the leadership traits valued in a pandemic are primarily leadership attributes we would associate with women, such as empathy, collaboration, uniqueness, empowerment, and community building. We still do not give credit to whom the credit is due. Oftentimes, the credit belongs to women. We have to change the structure of how business is done and how the perception of leadership is viewed. Our company addresses this by providing our clients with techniques and trainings to help them understand how to balance leadership in their organization. We do this by recognizing the specific male leadership qualities that are recognized and rewarded in an organization. Then we do the same for female leadership attributes. Next, we help men understand how women lead and women understand how men lead. Finally, we ask which leadership style works best. The answer is very simple- it depends. Each has its place. Women often just don’t know that their innate leadership style is valid. There are many stories that women tell themselves. Over time, these stories are absorbed as facts. But they are not stories, they are excuses. Excuses for why we are not pushing or why we are not achieving our goals and dreams. Often, we see that women have difficulty owning their expertise. Instead, she wants to justify her right just to be in the room. In The Women’s Code, we center around women understanding their super skill- how to talk about themselves in a cohesive, clear, and crisp way that tells other people what they are bringing to the table and why they deserve an opportunity. Just today, I spoke to a woman executive over fifty years old. She shared that she’s taken the four components of our Unapologetic Value Proposition and pitched herself to a new opportunity. The thirty-minute interview turned into a fifteen-minute interview when the CTO told her that he heard enough and he wanted to take the next step.

So, one of the reasons why women are not founding companies at a higher rate is simply because they lack the confidence to share their vision. They do not know how to show up as leaders, are not strong enough to make their mark with a proper pitch, and fail to stand out in a unique way. They are pleasing and justifying instead of leading with their vision and voice.

Can you share with our readers what you’re doing to help empower women to become founders?

Literally half of my business is dedicated to empowering women to become founders. I’ve trained tens of thousands of women through online courses, live trainings, and strategy sessions. I help women build a unique vision, verbiage, and business model that is specifically designed for them. The key is to build the model on their unique strengths.

There could not be a type of work that is more gratifying and more powerful than the one I do.

Okay, super. Here’s the main question of our interview, can you please share five things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders, if you can share an example for our story each.

It does not matter whether you think you can or you can’t- you’re right. This means that the first step is getting your mindset in the right place. It does not matter who you are or where you are on your journey. Mindset practice, mindset discipline, and clean thinking must be part of your daily routine. You do not know everything. You are in your own way if you believe that you are infallible and incapable of making mistakes. You must admit that you are human and need to grow and learn from your past choices. Invest in your success. Find subject matter experts and invest in yourself and your future. This is one of the biggest things that women miss. They are just not investing in themselves enough. I find that men are investing in their personal development and businesses, much, much more than women do. Data shows that women who are investing in themselves, their future, into working with consultants and strategists such as myself are achieving a much higher rate of success and much faster. They are not embarrassed by the thought that they need to understand everything themselves, or that it is a sign of weakness if they don’t. That is what leaders do, we know we can’t know everything and hire subject matter experts to achieve our goals faster because you invest either time or money. Learn how to talk about yourself. In my opinion, this is one of the biggest issues that keep women from achieving what they’re capable of. They have to be able to answer the question, “why you?” and “what’s in it for them?” in a natural, non-combative, non-aggressive, non-defensive kind of tone. We cover this in the Unapologetic Value Proposition, which helps you figure out if you are attracting and repelling the right people. We give this training away for free. Go to Growtharchitect.training. Understand that what got you here is not going to get you there. What I mean by this is, the experiences and decisions that you made brought you to this exact point that you’re at right now. For you to break through to the next level, you need to change. So, the question is, are you just talking about change or are you willing to actually make the change? When we approach these questions with our prospective clients, we use a strategy assessment that helps us see where our clients are and where they want to go. When you figure out these two markers, it is very easy to map out a path from here to there because you know what you need to get there. But, if you don’t understand this, it will be more difficult to increase your success. A business needs a strategy because it follows a cadence. You have to understand what the components of this cadence are and follow them. We teach this in our 5-Star Success Blueprint. I would like to share the story of one of my most wonderful clients, Rachel Neville, who is a dance photographer from New York. When we first met she cried and said: “All I want to do is make 60,000 dollars to call myself a photographer.” Three years later, she ran a multiple, six-figure business in the creative industry. She did not listen to her critics that said she couldn’t make money as a creative and that all dancers are broke. She succeeded because we had a plan and she followed it. She pushed herself and she took risks. Then COVID hit, and her business imploded because Broadway and all live performances using dancers shut down. And yet, here she is again, working on her next strategy with me. Shifting once again, but now addressing a much larger issue. She is not just focusing on what is happening here and now, but also on what the future of creativity looks like. We are positioning her as the authority in the subject. There was a recent moment during a video call when she asked me “what exactly makes me the authority on the subject?” She paused and said oh I got it — because I said so. And we both understood at that moment that that’s what it’s about. If you want to be a woman founder, you declare it to be so. And then you become that.

You are a person of great influence if you could inspire a movement that will bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be, you never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m already smack in the middle of this. At the end of the day when it’s all said and done, I want you to walk to my tombstone where it says: Here lays a woman instrumental in defining what women leadership is. My movement is bringing balance to leadership — to add the female portion of leadership to the male portion. And combine the two to create a new way to lead. When we take the men’s code, the way we currently do business, and then add The Women’s Code, we have a new way of doing business. It creates a united workplace where everyone is appreciated for their individuality and uniqueness. It is where we are able to create something that will bring all people together.

We are very blessed at some very prominent names and business VC funding sports and entertainment read this column, is there a person in the world when the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with and why he or she might just see this if we tag them.

Just one? Can I share my list? Of course, Arianna Huffington — I want to write my book about the new business code and I am sure she can give me great tips because she herself had to crack the code on balance.

Next, I want to talk to Beyonce because I believe that creativity will see a HUGE resurgence soon. I would want to ponder over the combination of creativity and business with her. Of course Oprah, because truth is, everyone should meet her and learn how she managed to build so much public trust in everything she creates. Being trusted is critical.

I want to talk to Meghan Markle and tell her how important she is to my community. She’s just a strong, independent woman who wants to remain strong and independent. Instead of painting her as a villain, we need to shift the message to see her as a positive role model for other women who don’t fit the mold.

Lastly, it would be Gloria Steinem. I want to have a chat on how to stay the course when feminism has become a cursed word. I would like to pick her brain about how to deal with the haters who do not want women to succeed. I get a fair amount of negative backlash myself, as not everyone is on board with women progressing. I would also like to thank her in person for all that she has done for women.

I think that just about covers it. I just got carried away.

How can our readers further follow your work online

You find me on GrowthArchitect.xyz. You can also send me an email at [email protected] — I want to hear from you. I read and answer my own email. And don’t forget your complimentary Unapologetic Value Proposition training at GrowthArchitect.training.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you so much for having me. I really appreciated the opportunity. Thank you.