Beate Chelette of The Women’s Code: “Understand that perfectionism is an illusion”

Understand that perfectionism is an illusion. I have yet to see a single tombstone that says, “Here rest pure perfection.” What people remember about you and love the most are your idiosyncrasies. Own who you are.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And Just Do It,” we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Beate Chelette, the Growth Architect.

Beate Chelette is the Growth Architect and founder of The Women’s Code. Originally from Germany, she immigrated to the United States to follow her passion for photography. After a decade of bad luck, Beate found herself 135,000 dollars in debt and a single mom. She cracked the code, turned her life around and only 18-months after her lowest point sold her company for millions of dollars to Bill Gates. Beate works as a Business Strategist providing visionaries and leaders with the tools, systems and techniques to make their impact.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am originally from Germany, and as you may suspect, German goods are engineered to perfection and built with precision. I fell into that exact same expectation of having to be the best. My mother was old school and a military child, and she believed that telling me others were better at something than you would make me want to be better.

It didn’t.

On the contrary, I didn’t like that type of competitive encouragement. Meaning I failed very early on in being perfect at anything, and I heard a lot about how bad that was.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite life lessons comes from my father, who simply said that at the end of the day, when you’re in your house alone, before you go to bed, and you brush your teeth, you look in the mirror, and you have to like the person who’s looking back at you.

This needs to rule everything that you do in life. Be that person that you can look in the eyes and feel okay with when you go to sleep. I let this become my mantra in life. Many people make excuses for where they are in life and cite their circumstances as an excuse, which renders them powerless. But when we have the awareness to own our circumstances and understand that we make our own decisions — and embrace that the reason we are where we are is a direct result of our own decisions — it empowers us to make choices that change us into becoming the person we want to be.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Currently, I’m very much into mindset podcasts, and I listen specifically to my mindset trainer David Neagle, and I allow these podcasts to make a significant impact on me today. Even though I built and sold my business to Bill Gates and am a self-made multimillionaire, I have to confess this one piece. I thought once I achieved something that I could let up on the good practices that brought me to have that kind of success in the first place. I stopped doing my mindset work. As a result, I’ve been looping more than I should have in the last couple of years. Now that I’m back into the proper mindset habit, I’m moving forward in a much more rapid space. To me, mindset really needs to be a daily practice if you want to move the needle and get anywhere in your career, in your business, or personally.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As an eight-time disaster survivor, I believe that one of the most essential things in life is resilience. Resilience is the audacity to not give up. Think about your first heartbreak, when it happens, you think that you’ll never get over it. But soon, you realize that heartbreaks are just part of loving, being alive, and having healthy emotions and feelings. Resilience is very much like that — you eventually recognize that your ability to survive is much bigger than you thought.

The second character trait is looking at failure as a dead end. I compare this to drive a car with an outdated GPS. When you hit a cul de sac because something changed, you still know that where you want to go exists, and you don’t get out of the car, throw yourself on the ground and have a temper tantrum. You simply get back in the car, turn around and find another way to get there. We need to have this same approach to failure; otherwise, it will be tough to overcome setbacks.

The third character trait is the ability to reframe. I can reframe anything at a moment’s notice. Reframing is when you look at things from a different angle to present the same idea in a different light or spin it in a particular way so that it doesn’t sound negative and fits a specific situation. This is something that I systematized so that I can teach my private clients or team members to articulate important conversations to be received in the right way.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

Simple, a perfectionist is someone who is terrified of making a mistake and often makes no decisions at all.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

You are absolutely correct. There are two sides to perfectionism. There is the perfectionist who strives to be the best that they can be. That is healthy perfectionism, where you say that I am fully committed to doing what I’m doing to the very best of my abilities. You want that because cutting corners and doing shoddy work is not going to create opportunities. That is the good kind of perfectionism.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The bad kind of perfectionism is when you are afraid of making a mistake, and you end up not making any decisions at all. Instead, you keep looping around the same issue again and again and again. Often perfectionism hinders people from making the decisions that are required to move themselves forward in life.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Perfectionism often comes with a reluctance to make decisions. The reason people are afraid of making mistakes is because their original programming has groomed them that in order to be liked, you have to fulfill the expectations of your parents and teachers who judge you by your ability to follow what they want — their rules — their textbook. The good girl and good boy behavior we have all been instilled with are hard to shake off. Most of us are groomed to be perfectionists from the day we are born. That often comes with a “let’s wait for something” attitude because they wait for something that needs to be in place before they can make a decision to act upon something. That’s where perfectionism really hinders you from stepping into your brilliance.

When I work with my private clients to help them to develop their unique value proposition, sales pitch, or identify what makes them so special — I have an exercise where I ask them to call all their friends and ask what they appreciate about them and how they perceive them. This is to help them to get out of their own head.

As we practice the Unapologetic Value Proposition inevitably, perfectionism creeps in. My clients say things like, “I can’t believe that,” or “I can’t own that; I don’t feel that way about myself.” Often they get very anxious and nervous and declare that this is not going to work for them.

To let perfectionism go, you want to look at enforcing good and positive language as you are replacing that old negative language. Now, the perfectionist will not use this new confident language that we’re designing that is all based on truth, even though we have other people who prove that what is being said is true.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t believe everything you think. Especially that core story that you believe which was created before you were conscious enough to even decide on whether or not it was true. It is better to make an okay decision than to make no decision at all. When you look at interviews with successful people worldwide, the one thing that they constantly say again and again is the importance of having the ability to make decisions. Not trusting your intuition and constantly questioning whether what you want to do is possible for you — If that is something that you do, I have a piece of straightforward advice for you — Stop it! In mindset work, we believe that the problem is often simply that you give something meaning regardless of the truth. Look at the facts. Evaluate. Don’t interpret. Don’t let something that hasn’t happened be the obstacle in your way. Understand that perfectionism is an illusion. I have yet to see a single tombstone that says, “Here rest pure perfection.” What people remember about you and love the most are your idiosyncrasies. Own who you are.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My big thought leadership piece that I am working on right now is how to get people to work together and with each other in more unity. I call this workplace unification because if we say diversity, inclusion, equity, inevitably, someone says that they feel excluded. That’s why I picked a term that we all can agree upon — Unification. To do that, we need to bring women and men together in organizational structures that have completely failed and fallen apart.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Please do, tag #tedtalk and #tedwomen for me, will you?

How can our readers follow you online?

You can reach me with questions on how to grow, build and scale your business at www.BeateChelette.com/contact

I always appreciate hearing from your readers about your thoughts or what resonated. Just shoot me an email to [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!