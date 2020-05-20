Beaches everywhere excited for the coming of the Nomads

If you live anywhere a beach town you can feel the excitement in the air! Retail shops are advertising “Help Wanted” signs; stores are gradually posting open hours, and more nomads are taking to the streets.

COV!D-19 has left us scared with remote-work, remote-learning, and all manifestations of remote-living. Our daily excursions to the workplace provided social engagement, social interaction, and social living in ways we are now processing that they are limited. Some industries such as health care, food distribution, and delivery have thrived. Others such as retail, travel, hotels, restaurants, and oil have suffered losses that many may never recover from.

Amidst this global doom and gloom is the coming of summer with its days of sunshine and metaphoric goodwill glowing from sunrise to sunset reminding us that Mother Nature still rules. In New Jersey, we are fortunate to have an eastern shoreline with miles of beaches. This year every beach town is waiting in anticipation of the annual onset of nomads just wanting rest and relaxation from the year’s hurried existence. This year is especially meaningful, it will ignite the many sagging economies and sub-economies that have suffered since the lockdown in March.