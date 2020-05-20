Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Beaches everywhere excited for the coming of the Nomads

Memorial Day weekend lifts many from the bondage of "shelter-in-place"

By

If you live anywhere a beach town you can feel the excitement in the air!  Retail shops are advertising “Help Wanted” signs; stores are gradually posting open hours, and more nomads are taking to the streets.

COV!D-19 has left us scared with remote-work, remote-learning, and all manifestations of remote-living.  Our daily excursions to the workplace provided social engagement, social interaction, and social living in ways we are now processing that they are limited. Some industries such as health care, food distribution, and delivery have thrived.  Others such as retail, travel, hotels, restaurants, and oil have suffered losses that many may never recover from.

Amidst this global doom and gloom is the coming of summer with its days of sunshine and metaphoric goodwill glowing from sunrise to sunset reminding us that Mother Nature still rules.  In New Jersey, we are fortunate to have an eastern shoreline with miles of beaches.  This year every beach town is waiting in anticipation of the annual onset of nomads just wanting rest and relaxation from the year’s hurried existence.  This year is especially meaningful, it will ignite the many sagging economies and sub-economies that have suffered since the lockdown in March.

 I join many local residents that are grateful for the coming of the 2020 beach season.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

