Beach and its lessons

The #beach has always taught me some of the best lessons in life.

Many shrores of #India have scores of coconut trees; lanky with a beautiful crown on top.

Sea shores are known for gusty winds that blow.

So heavy that it can sometimes blow away the heaviest of objects that come in their way.

The winds carry enough and more energy to even cause destruction.

It is lovely to watch the coconut trees sway gracefully while the winds blow.

The toughest of winds may come as #adversity and could even make the tall coconut tree bend so much that it’s leaves touch the sand.

But the winds cannot easily break it.

When the wind stops, the tree gracefully stands upright again.

This taught me that tough times come and tough times go. Facing the situation and adapting can help not only survive but also thrive.

#nature#letmelisten#storytelling#inspiration