Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Beach and its lessons

The #beach has always taught me some of the best lessons in life. Many shrores of #India have scores of coconut trees; lanky with a beautiful crown on top. Sea shores are known for gusty winds that blow.So heavy that it can sometimes blow away the heaviest of objects that come in their way. The winds carry enough and […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The #beach has always taught me some of the best lessons in life.

Many shrores of #India have scores of coconut trees; lanky with a beautiful crown on top.

Sea shores are known for gusty winds that blow.
So heavy that it can sometimes blow away the heaviest of objects that come in their way.

The winds carry enough and more energy to even cause destruction.

It is lovely to watch the coconut trees sway gracefully while the winds blow.

The toughest of winds may come as #adversity and could even make the tall coconut tree bend so much that it’s leaves touch the sand.
But the winds cannot easily break it.

When the wind stops, the tree gracefully stands upright again.

This taught me that tough times come and tough times go. Facing the situation and adapting can help not only survive but also thrive.

#nature#letmelisten#storytelling#inspiration

    Bhavana BP, 2xAuthor (Amazon Best Seller) | Coach | Thought Leader | INSPIRE.INFLUENCE.IMPACT | Love: People.Wellness.DIB.Change.Transformation | at www.letmelisten.in

    I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

    With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
    As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

    Life happens! And I accept that when it does, we must have an open mind and heart to receive and tread the path shown to us. This has enabled me to learn, adapt and grow at a greater speed and also take people on similar growth path along with me. What keeps me going in my journey is my optimism and resilience.
    It has also allowed me to fully understand my multiple interests & the potential I carry especially in interpersonal relations such as effective listening, empathy, negotiation, and liaising all of which comes naturally to me.

    🌌 My purpose - My 3 I's - Inspire, Influence, and Impact.
    And how do I live my purpose? Through my content and talks. As someone who believes communication is one of the biggest game changers especially in the digital space, I have marched into personal branding, content creation, the space of podcasts, video making and social media marketing.
    I am the author of my Memoir titled 'A Daughter's First Love: Dad' and '9 Wellness Hacks' both of which are available globally in paperback & e-book formats.
    I have been a contributing author for the book 'HumansFirst Stories: You Belong Here'.
    Currently contributing to two more books that will get published this year globally.
    9 Wellness Hacks is a bestseller in 6 different categories globally.
    I also help others find their voice through their book writing and publishing journey.

    People matter and only people matter! I love interacting with people. Everything is energy! I provide and derive energy from a group - my tribe grows with me.
    I believe we are all connected and together we grow.
    Come, let us explore how.
    🐾 Connect and follow me on LinkedIn, #LetMeListen and also on www.LetMeListen.in to take this further. Other ways of finding me on social media (FaceBook, Twitter, InstaGram, YouTube, Anchor) by the name LetMeListen.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    What Trees Can Teach Us About Weathering Pandemics

    by Amy Florian
    Community//

    The Tree’s Truth: Lesson Four- Conserve Resources

    by Catherine Cunningham, PhD
    Community//

    Monday Musical Spotlight: Vince Anthony Guaraldi

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.