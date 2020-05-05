“Be (yourself) the best version of yourself.”, With Beau Henderson & Carine Vloemans

People are challenged to rethink their life now: the choices they made, the real value of their choices, their identification with their rhythm of life, their habits. Those old traits and choices made us feel unconsciously comfortable. Hopefully, as a result of the COVID19 crisis, we will come to a new level of consciousness as individuals as well as the whole of humanity.

Mrs. Carine Vloemans is a gifted, acknowledged, holistic, physical therapist with over 30 years experience in physiotherapy, acupuncture, manual therapy, body & facial massage, energy treatments like Reiki, Etheric Body Treatment etc. She works in her own pratttr45ctice: IASIS center for physiotherapy & alternative therapies, Kalamaria/ Thessaloniki, Greece.

Her mission is to help every client to feel great and healthy again, with ease and grace.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Yes, I would like to give you some background information which brought me to my specific career path.

In the past, when my sensitivity for energies broke through, after my father passed away, I searched for guidance of an experienced, supportive and understanding person in order to understand what was going on with me.

I didn’t find that person right away. I researched within me and outside of me to find my way for 8 years. Therefore, this set me on my path of searching and living the not-so-obvious esoteric things in life.

Beside my education in physiotherapy, I am educated in energy field based therapies too, like acupuncture, Reiki and Etheric Body Treatment, to get a more holistic view on health.

This path led me to what I became today: the helpful, sensitive person I was looking for myself, in the past!

I am bridging & combining conventional with complementary medicine in a holistic way for more than 30 years.

For many years now, I have been living in Greece, although my first 27 years I lived in The Netherlands, EU. I have my practice and work mainly with the local inhabitants, for both sessions as well as teaching on all my specialised subjects.

Clients come to me because they need support in their personal blockage in health or wellness.They choose to receive a PERSONAL and HUMAN approach for their body, mind and spirit.

Values that inspire me are Honesty, Responsibility, Empathy, Sensitivity, Creativity, Openness, Diligence, Cooperation, Clarity, Inspire and Enjoyment.

People value me because they are really touched in-depth for changes in their lives that occurred. With me they can be who they really are for a moment, and relax with that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

My most interesting story in my career is a combination of two stories.

My first story concerns a parallel physiotherapy traject, executed by me, for two women in their seventies. They both fell and had a fractured hip. They both needed a rehabilitation center to receive their care. The first woman had a strong dementia, forgetting everything that happened to her. The second woman had a crystal clear mind and was insecure, worrying if the rehabilitation was going well.

The first woman walked well again after only needing 50% of the rehab time compared to the second one!

The second case: I had a happy and uncomplicated middle aged man for physiotherapy for his shoulder. I expected a certain amount of time and visits were needed for him to be well again.He surprised me because he healed really fast! He was an easy going person, trusting and didn’t worry about a physical issue so much, although he has a large vegetable garden and chickens to take care of as a hobby parallel with his work.

I learned from those two situations that the brain/ mind/ thinking processes that sometimes bring you in a state of over thinking and worrying are major factors for rehabilitation and health. It became crystal clear for me to specialize in holistic diagnosis and therapy!

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

I advise other leaders to not underestimate their staff and clients. They are not reptile brains to target!

I advise them to value their staff, and show that to them by giving certain responsibilities and asking their opinions.

It is helpful for leaders if they can see that the reality they perceive, is their view of reality. THAT MEANS IT IS A REFLECTION OF THEIR OWN MINDSET. If they don’t like what they see, they can change it by changing their own inner beliefs.

The leader can offer the staff the idea that they are all working together towards a goal. The staff will feel more motivated than if they just follow an instruction. In that situation they can also share a percentage of the profits with the staff as a motivation and validation.

As a leader, be authentic, trustworthy and approachable for your staff. The staff will reflect that state of mind back to you!

As a leader keep in mind that people live to have experiences. Those experiences are with family, friends and colleagues, with creativity, both in work, as well as in hobby situations. This needs time and available energy for a person. A healthy balance between work and rest results in a healthy and happy human being.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that made a huge impact on me is : “The Creator Series” found in the free online library from “The Crimson Circle”.

The collection of lessons points out how to learn to know yourself and to change yourself in order to become the best version of yourself. The results show up in your reality, because your reality is a reflection of your inner life.

Needless to say that I have been teaching this material to others already for years now and it changed everybody’s life for the better! I call my version of the material “The Awakening Seminar”.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. From your experience or research, how would you define and describe the state of being mindful?

Mydefinition of the state of being mindful is to be in the eternal NOW moment combined with a conscious focus on your experiences in that specific moment and really feeling them.

I mean here, just feeling and experiencing without judgment, thus without living reactively. No action-reaction situations occur anymore.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to spell this out. Can you share with our readers a few of the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of becoming mindful?

A few of the physical, mental and emotional benefits of becoming mindful are the following:

The experience of:

Freedom of fear, regrets, guilt, hurrying and worrying.

Feeling light and heightened with genuine serenity, trust and gratitude.

Having a sharp brain with clarity and insights.

Improving physical health: the body balances itselves and rejuvenates. Also less physical accidents occur like falling or cutting yourselves.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. The past 5 years have been filled with upheaval and political uncertainty. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop mindfulness and serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

For sure people have a heightened sense of uncertainty, anxiety, fear and loneliness in these extreme times with challenges. Here in Greece we are very experienced with upheaval for more than 10 years, so a lot of people have found a way to deal with it already. The standstill of our lives that takes place is unbelievable and unpredictable. Time was flying at high speed the last few years. It feels as if we are in the stillpoint, the NOW moment, all together now, instead of rushing forwards.

People are challenged to rethink their life now: the choices they made, the real value of their choices, their identification with their rhythm of life, their habits. Those old traits and choices made us feel unconsciously comfortable. Hopefully, as a result of the COVID19 crisis, we will come to a new level of consciousness as individuals as well as the whole of humanity.

My 5 steps to mindfulness and serenity are the following:

Regularly do a simple and short relaxing “Here & Now” exercise with belly breathing, to get rid of anxiety and panic. Step back from your issue in your reality and observe it, without judging and reacting. Clearly choose to change your issue if you feel you had enough of it, though without consciously setting the outcome. Allow your body system to release everything that kept you back, to make that change. Expect changes in your life to occur and welcome them, enjoy them! Life will bring you a new balance. Follow your inner nudges you receive in your NOW moments. Maybe you want to learn something new or create something new in your life?

For example I made an online video course for learning the relaxing and rejuvenating facial/head massage Rejuvance for all interested. I chose a fitting nickname for myself as the tutor: QiCarine!

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I will mention the five most important steps that each of us can take, to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious, from my life experience and experience at work.

Be (yourself) the best version of yourself and irradiate that state of being to all. Help the people with the aforementioned easy & relaxing video exercises that bring them In the Now moment. Show people that they are not the victim of the situation, because that keeps them paralysed. Show them how to be the best version of themselves following the steps I explained before. If life gives you lemons, make lemonade! Move the body, work in the garden, dance and exercise! Although maybe you are too bored to make the first step, just start, because as a result energies in the body start to flow. The body creates, after a few minutes, the endorphin hormone (that is a physical human morphin). You start to feel well and pain disappears!

If there is no success because the person doesn’t have the ability to understand those steps you can do something else.

Before automatically offering medicines to create the mind changes, you might think of offering the idea of a remote, energy based treatment like Reiki or other. I have clients from all over the world!

What are the best resources you would suggest for someone to learn how to be more mindful and serene in their everyday life?

The best resources to be more mindful and serene in everyday life are in my opinion the following.

Mindfulness lessons or yoga.

The book “The Power of Now” from Eckhart Tolle.

The book “the Creator Series” from the Crimson Circle/ Geoffrey Hoppe.

The teachings of the Dalai Lama.

The teachings of Rumi and Kahlil Gibran.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is the following:

“ You are not a body with a soul, though you are a soul temporarily with a body.”

This quote I tell to my clients to get them unblocked. It motivates them to take care, to see and to appreciate their body as a temple, as a means or as a tool to have experiences in the earthly realm of 3D.

Also they are set on the “path of no fear for dying”, because the soul cannot die. You can try very hard to kill the soul, but it doesn’t happen. At the most you distance yourself from the soul, you become more unconscious.

If you lack the fear of dying, life becomes better. ( I don’t speak of getting rid of the innate survival instinct here of course.)

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I would like to start a movement to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would be the following:

“Wake up by being in the NOW and express that state of mind into the earthly reality in everyday life!!!”

Don’t worry at all about this though because life provides (reflects) the exact lessons that we need in every moment.

All is well in creation!

