Be Your Own Best Friend

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Despite our difficult life experiences, we keep hoping, even expecting, that everything will be positive from now on. We make a tradition of greeting each other with best wishes on holidays and special occasions, and meaning it, as if we can wish away the fact that life has its own plans and always has two sides. The truth is, we live in a dual world in which we can’t appreciate the brightness of a day without experiencing the darkness of the night.

No matter how hard we try to protect ourselves and do everything right, we’ll never be able to avoid setbacks and disappointments. Every life is full of unpredictable challenges, regardless of how perfect it might look from the outside.

A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology (Ford et al. 2017) made the fascinating discovery that, to quote senior author Iris Mauss, associate professor of psychology at UC Berkeley, “People who habitually accept their negative emotions experience fewer negative emotions, which adds up to better psychological health.” In other words, we actually intensify our emotional distress when, on a bad day, we tell ourselves to cheer up and snap out of it, which, by the way, we would never say to a close friend when they’re having a bad day.

Remember, you are not your emotions. You’re just the one who experiences them. In our day-to-day lives, we can become distracted by, and absorbed in, our thoughts and feelings and often allow them to obscure our essence, the nature of who we truly are, in much the same way that clouds can obscure the sun on a cloudy day. Let the clouds pass, they need time to fulfill their purpose, too. The sun will always be there, just as your true nature will always be there, shining no matter what. You just have to be aware of your inner light, which gives life and warmth and energy to you and everything around you.

For those times when the clouds are still in the sky and you’re experiencing moments of sorrow, give yourself a hug. Write the same compassionate letter to yourself that you’d write to a friend in your same situation. Comfort yourself, and notice how even your own soft, warm touch is calming and reassuring.

There’s a hormone called oxytocin that’s secreted by the pituitary gland and released when we make a significant social bond or just snuggle with a loved one, a pet, and even ourselves. It’s sometimes known as the “love hormone.” Tell yourself, with a hug, I know it’s a hard time, darling, but your heart is still full of love and kindness, and trigger your own “love hormone” while riding out your negative emotions. Your pain won’t vanish instantly, but it will begin to dissipate, especially when you keep reminding yourself that you’ve survived this darkness before and know it’s only temporary.

And you don’t have to feel alone and isolated. Remember, everyone suffers. Everyone faces challenges. That’s how we grow. If you doubt that for a moment, ask yourself this question: What have I learned when times were good? I’ll bet you learned less than when you look back at your “post-traumatic” times.

Lola Till, Author, Educator, Philanthropist, Entrepreneur at The Harmonist

Lola Till is the creator of The Harmonist Maison de Parfum which was inspired by the philosophy of Feng Shui, the traditional Chinese concept of empowering our inner self and our whole life by bringing us into harmony with the world around us. Working with top perfumers and using natural ingredients, Lola translated the qualities of the five elements into the world of high parfumerie to craft a range of scents with its own unique and modern signature into a successful global luxury brand with flagship stores in Paris and Los Angeles.
She is the author of “Be your own Harmonist” slated to launch in the Fall of 2020, a self- help book dedicated to advance knowledge and educate the reader of the delicate interplay between our physical, emotional and mental health. As a businesswoman, philanthropist and chairwoman of charitable foundations as well as being a mother of three, self-inquiry has been the driving force behind Lola’s research. She is convinced the methods she has discovered can empower us to radiate harmony within ourselves and to those around us, creating positive circumstances. Her motivation and goal is to share the insights she has gained from her personal journey with every one of us during a critical time when humanity is in dire need of a paradigm shift to a higher plane.
Lola Till holds a master’s degree in International Law from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and a doctorate degree in Psychology from Tashkent State University. She served as Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to UNESCO (2008-2018). Most recently she completed her Apprenticeship at the Gaia School of Herbal Medicine and Earth Education in Malibu, California.
Her charitable works include the “You Are Not Alone Foundation”, a charitable organization that provides homes and education to severely underprivileged children in Uzbekistan which she founded in 2002 and sustains to this day. Additionally, she set in motion educational programs that offer scholarships to young people from Central Asia to pursue their postgraduate studies in European universities. She supports a wealth of cultural projects from art exhibitions to films, including the award-winning documentary Ulugh Beg: the Man who unlocked the Universe, which she produced in 2017 and at the same time launched “The Droplet”, a visionary multisensory installation aimed at sparking discussions around one of our planet’s vital elements, Water.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

