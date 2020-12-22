BE WILLING TO BE A BEGINNER EVERY SINGLE MORNING- SACHIN KUMAR MEENA

We all want to achieve more and more and leave our successful marks behind. Sachin Kumar Meena, founder of Eklavya Media and Eklavya Events is walking on the path of success. Believing in yourself means having faith in your own capabilities. It means believing that you CAN do something — that it is within your ability. When you believe in yourself, you can overcome self-doubt and have the confidence to take action and get things done. And that’s what Sachin has done.

Born in Rajasthan and brought up in Delhi, Sachin completed his UG and PG from Delhi University. He is having the hobbies of acting, reading and gaining knowledge from all the new things around him. Due to the fondness of acting, he was a part of many plays. No doubt he is a big fan of Akshay Kumar.

Many of us are locked in our home from March due to this pandemic. We are getting used to this new normal. We faced many issues but gradually we are adopting this scenario. This pandemic has given birth to so many innovative minds and one of them is Sachin.

He founded Eklavya Media and Eklavya Events in the month of March without the support of his family. He was having the self confidence, dedication and motivation to start up his own work.

Eklavya Media does the work of Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing. Eklavya Events does the work of casting director and provide artists. Now he is expert in his work and even getting international clients too. Where there is a will there is a way and Sachin has proved it. For getting started you need to start your mind and motivation then the road to your success will start making the way on its own.

When asked for the message to the youth, He advised to do one’s work with full dedication so that you also become happy with your work as well make others happy too.