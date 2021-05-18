Be Well, Feel Well and Age Well:

Years ago, Dr. Bill Cole was struggling. His health was declining, his mind was failing him, and he found himself unable to handle any sort of mental or physical stress. He tried everything to lower his liver enzymes, blood sugar and blood pressure, all in the name of reducing his chronic brain fog and fatigue…but nothing seemed to work.

That’s when Dr. Cole realized he had to dig deep. Deeper than his organs and blood, deeper than his irritability and exhaustion, and deeper than all the other options he had tried, but had failed him. Through thousands of hours of research, he realized something had gone wrong at a cellular level, and if he ever wanted to get better, he was going to have to fix his cells.

Within just a matter of days, Dr. Cole’s health was transformed. He was no longer fatigued and irritable, but once again brimming with lively energy. And, for the first time, he was armed with the knowledge needed to not only alleviate his own suffering, but help others do the same.

Sick and stuck

There’s nothing as demoralizing as feeling trapped in a failing body. If you feel like your body is failing you at every turn, from the time you wake up until the time your head hits the pillow at night, your cells may be to blame.

As Dr. Cole knows, true health isn’t just about the way you feel. It’s about how your cells function; how they take in and process energy and how they fuel your body day in and day out. And, while eating vegetables and fruits, exercising regularly and sleeping well is a part of that process, it’s far from the only things that matter when it comes to your health.

It’s not just Dr. Cole who has had these transformative experiences. Dr. Cole’s former business partner and longtime friend Dr. Dan Pompa lived with similar struggles for many years. As Dr. Cole watched through similar cell-level health interventions, Dr. Pompa turned his health around and began to thrive once more.

True health is transformational, but it’s also often something that feels beyond our reach. After living such a horribly-fatigued, discouraged existence, Dr. Cole knew he couldn’t stand the thought of anyone feeling as he has, and that he had the knowledge to make a difference in the lives of thousands of others. That’s when he started designing what would later become his Cellular Health Accelerator Program.

Transformational true health

Through research and expert interviews, Dr. Cole found that signs of inflammation and ageing commonly thought of as “normal” bodily processes are actually caused by cumulative cellular damage. This knowledge inspired him to launch the Cellular Health Accelerator Program, the largest functional medicine coaching group in the United States. The Cellular Health Accelerator Program features a five-step plan designed to help participants increase their cellular energy through cellular detox and other natural health remedies.

Throughout the program, participants will receive support from Dr. Cole and a talented and trained team of health specialists invested in each person’s health and wellness. There’s nothing more inspiring than watching someone’s health go from woeful to wonderful, and Dr. Cole and his team are honored to be a part of that process.

Life and health begins at the cellular level, and if your cells aren’t thriving, you won’t be either. Dr. Cole’s Cellular Health Accelerator program is designed to help you target your cellular health at a granular level to ensure your body and mind will function as best they can, no matter what life throws at you.

Dr. Bill Cole, Founder of the Largest Functional Medicine Group of its kind, has created The Cellular Health Accelerator Program that helps people to be well, feel well and age well. He has already helped to transform the lives of thousands and has spoken on stages across the nation. To learn more about his transformation program, please visit https://drbillcole.com/.