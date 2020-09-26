“Be the best version of OURSELVES” With Candice Georgiadis & Trish Gulbranson

I think we all must keep in mind that we want to enhance our natural beauty to be the best version of OURSELVES. The unintended consequence could be teaching our young people and ourselves that we’re not good enough as we are. Looking unnatural, overdone, or trying to look like someone else can creep in. I think the providers have a responsibility to the patients to guide and advise patients on their beauty journey.

As a part of our series about how technology will be changing the beauty industry over the next five years, I had the pleasure of interviewingTrish Gulbranson.

Since 2004, Trish Gulbranson has led Derma Health Skin and Laser to serve more than 50,000 patients, be ranked among the top 1 percent med-spas nationwide and the №1 provider of facial fillers and Botox in the Southwest. She’s the chair of the ASU Alumni Association and member of the Trustees of ASU. Derma Health has locations in Phoenix, Chandler and Gilbert. Trish’s mission is to change thousands of lives by uplifting, inspiring and encouraging individuals to be the best version of themselves.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

It’s hard to explain, but I felt a strong calling to where I am today. I wasn’t sure why or how, but I knew it had something to do with women and empowerment. A big inspiration as I researched my next move in my career was Suzanne Sommer’s books on aging, especially the book, “The Sexy Years.” We’re all living longer and all of us want to look as good as we feel and feel as good as we look. We don’t have to age and feel old. Good nutrition, exercise and the power of medical aesthetics is magical both mentally and physically. When I started researching this industry it was so new, but I realized there were many natural ways to give women AND men the ability to prevent and reverse aging so they can look and feel their best no matter the age.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Early on in my business I started with multiple services to have you looking and feeling great inside and out. I brought in naturopathic physicians, hormone balancing services, food allergy testing and nutritional counseling to complement my laser skin care business that was thriving. In theory, it was great because skin conditions are tied so closely to the health of an individual. The clientele loved it and I was passionate about it.

The downside was that we were trying to be too many things to too many people. It made the business cumbersome, complicated and expensive to operate. It also made my brand confusing to the consumer about who we really were so I begrudgingly re-thought the model.

I eliminated all of those health care services a few years ago to focus on our real expertise and what we were best known for; beautiful skin.

Many years later, as my industry has grown to be more mainstream, I moved away from the traditional medical office space to more beautiful spacious retail settings where the consumer can find us easily, while still seeing the best aesthetic medical providers and aestheticians in the Valley. While we still pride ourselves in our medical foundation, we have found a way to do it fashionably.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I think the hardest thing to do, but critical to your growth, is delegating and hiring for skills you don’t have. I recall that my first real manager I hired came in and increased my revenue by 40 percent her first year. I thought I was pretty good at what I did, but she brought a whole new skill set I didn’t have, specifically she knew how to sell services. I knew how to provide great service, but her finesse tipped us over the top.

I also hired an amazing finance/operations person about eight years ago. She took things to a level that allowed me to focus on my business, instead of in my business and got my head out of the weeds.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are ? Can you share a story about that?

I worked for a female entrepreneur for about 10 years in growing her company and she really helped me grow my wings so I could fly. She helped me to be more comfortable with risk and sticking my neck out there. She had a management style that empowered people and she always had fun at what she did. She coached and mentored me for years. One memorable thing about her was that she was always open to learning and receiving coaching. So, as I grew, I always used a business coach and invested in executive roundtables to keep my skills growing and to keep myself accountable and challenged. I still see her today and she’s in her 80s.

OK super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?

When I started my business 16 years ago, we had the simplest of tools and skill sets; laser hair removal, Photofacial, Botox for the 11’s and facial fillers for smile lines.

It’s come so far! Now we’re creating jawlines, cheekbones, eliminating crows feet, and building beautiful lips!

One of the most impressive technologies is the fractionalized Co2 lasers. These lasers are tested and used with burn patients and it’s miraculous what else is possible in regenerating the skin to prevent and reverse the effects of aging skin. The technology ablates a fraction of the skin (vs all the skin) which in turn encourages the body to naturally produce new collagen for fullness, adding elasticity, renewed structure and improving tone, texture and tightness of the skin. It leaves a fraction of the skin intact, allowing for quick recovery and a safe outcome.

Fast forward a decade or so and the core to this technology is now used for vaginal rejuvenation. This technology tightens skin that may be loose due to aging or childbirth, it brings back elasticity and structure, increases the vascularity and causes collagen stimulation. It’s about a five-minute procedure and it has a 98 percent patient satisfaction rating for reducing stress bladder leaks, vaginal dryness, painful intercourse and burning and frequent UTI’s. You would think this would be available at your gynecologist, but it’s considered cosmetic and not covered by insurance.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I think we all must keep in mind that we want to enhance our natural beauty to be the best version of OURSELVES. The unintended consequence could be teaching our young people and ourselves that we’re not good enough as we are. Looking unnatural, overdone, or trying to look like someone else can creep in. I think the providers have a responsibility to the patients to guide and advise patients on their beauty journey.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?

This industry is still in its infancy. There is so much technology and innovation coming and so much of it is non-invasive and non-surgical! The millennials are driving this industry from a “nice to have vanity service” to a “health-related necessity”. It’s important to their mental and physical wellness. The industry is becoming mainstream and widely accepted by men and women of all ages. People know what it is, it’s no longer taboo and there is high demand.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

This is still a relatively new industry and there are many states with limited regulation. These are safe procedures if done right, but they are medical procedures and should be treated as such. As these services become mainstream and become highly accepted, it’s important that we do not treat them as something where you rent a room and start up services. The top three things I see needed:

Better and more comprehensive training for providers in the industry before starting to see patients. Better oversight of licensing and adherence to laws. Getting the industry to work together to enhance and elevate our industry and services.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Nutrition, specifically whole foods and plant-based choices are key to beautiful skin Pick up my 10 year before and afters from my website (about us). My skin changed in many ways, but becoming vegetarian had a HUGE impact. See for yourself. Drink plenty of water. Double up when you drink alcohol or caffeine. Hydrated skin is beautiful. Alcohol consumption dehydrates and inflames the cells. It’s one of the fastest ways to age the skin. Smoking causes oxidative stress so that insufficient oxygen is supplied, resulting in dull lifeless skin. Staying active — helps you maintain your weight, your mental health and mood, cardiovascular disease and keeps you sharp.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Eat yourself pretty. Nutrition is so key to your overall beauty, health and wellness and most of us know very little about it. Food matters. It can prevent and reverse disease. I’ve read many books on this. I loved reading about The China Study that was done to research areas of the world that have very little heart disease and illness. They find it’s the food that population consumes, whole foods and “nonprocessed” foods. With so much cancer and disease, we have a lot to learn.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Matthew 17:20 — Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘move’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.

I left a high-paying job as a CEO of a company to start my own business 16 years ago. I was scared to death. I was the main breadwinner in my household, so failure was not an option. I had to stay focused on that quote as I got the courage to make the leap from corporate America to entrepreneur. The day I resigned from my corporate career, my husband said, “you did what!!” The quote still hangs on my home office wall.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/dhiskin and Instagram @derma.health

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.