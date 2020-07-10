Sometimes protesting is the answer.

Sometimes prayer is the answer.

Sometimes dialogue is the answer.

Sometimes compassionate re education is the answer.

Sometimes policy modifications are the answer.

Sometimes oversight community boards are the answer.

Sometimes war is the answer.

Sometimes tears are the answer.

Sometimes laughter is the answer.

Sometimes peace is the answer.

Sometimes voting is the answer.

Sometimes listening without judgement for the purpose of understanding not to convince is the answer.

Sometimes there is no answer right away.

Sometimes mistakes will occur.

Sometimes grace is the answer.

Sometimes there is hope.

Sometimes there is none.

Sometimes there are many answers.

Sometimes we have to choose and get to choose something else later.

Sometimes you only have one chance to choose.

Sometimes not.

Sometimes you can change your mind.

Sometimes we will be the answer.

Whatever the answer may be; I hope we have the wisdom to choose accordingly the appropriate answer.



Whatever we do choose we must know that when one chooses one chooses not another option. Prior to choosing ask yourself what would you love to be the answer and end goal? How do we get there based on the imperfect present?



Keep in mind though as we reflect on what answers we will choose, often forgiveness and love are the answers.



I‘m not perfect neither are you, but I hope we can hold each other’s hands as we strive towards a more perfect answer. Together. Learning side by side. Loving each other side by side we can be the answer.



Be well.

-Nil