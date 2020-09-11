Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Be strict to yourself and with your time

Lost time is never found again - Thomas Edison

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Time that has no weekend, no relaxation, no sleeping it just keep moving. We can’t hold the time, it won’t wait for anyone. Time just keep moving from day to night, night to day. Time is the most precious thing in the world. The only asset, we have in our hands is TIME. But many of us has don’t know to handle the time, don’t know to utilize the time, don’t know to manage the time. The result is everyone of us simply say…I have no time, no time…I am busy, I don’t have enough time. We’ll say all the blah, blah…stories.

Time management is an art, it is a skill.. everyone have to learn the skill, learn the art. If you learn to manage your time, nobody can’t stop you. You just keep going like the time goes. To manage our time, we have to plan our day, our schedule from morning to night. Fix the time for the works. Start your work according to you schedule. Avoid distractions during that scheduled time.

Start simple by doing 2-3 scheduled work in a day, start simply. Time management won’t come in overnight, with practice we can manage our time wisely. Everyone has the same 24 hours, but how the history makers are doing. Why can’t we we do ? We too can do by managing our time wisely. Never ever take the time for granted. As I said early time is the precious thing given by god to us, to make miracles. Not to was it.

Try to follow this simple time management technique. Pomodoro technique the basic time management technique anyone can follow it easily. Work for 25 mins and 5 mins break. You can follow this for any type of work you are doing. Not only for official works you can try this even for cleaning, cooking, workouts, walking….anything. Thus no waste of time will happen, you too can create miracles and shine in you life.

Take care of the minutes and the time will take care of themselves

– Lord Chesterfield

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Stay Productive With Children At Home

    by Jake Kahana
    8 time management tips for achieving your goals by Mark Pettit of Lucemi Consulting
    Community//

    8 Time Management Tips For Achieving Your Goals

    by Mark Pettit
    Community//

    Nurturing the Mind and Body in Unprecedented Times

    by Taylor Somerville

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.