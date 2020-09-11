Be strict to yourself and with your time

Time that has no weekend, no relaxation, no sleeping it just keep moving. We can’t hold the time, it won’t wait for anyone. Time just keep moving from day to night, night to day. Time is the most precious thing in the world. The only asset, we have in our hands is TIME. But many of us has don’t know to handle the time, don’t know to utilize the time, don’t know to manage the time. The result is everyone of us simply say…I have no time, no time…I am busy, I don’t have enough time. We’ll say all the blah, blah…stories.

Time management is an art, it is a skill.. everyone have to learn the skill, learn the art. If you learn to manage your time, nobody can’t stop you. You just keep going like the time goes. To manage our time, we have to plan our day, our schedule from morning to night. Fix the time for the works. Start your work according to you schedule. Avoid distractions during that scheduled time.

Start simple by doing 2-3 scheduled work in a day, start simply. Time management won’t come in overnight, with practice we can manage our time wisely. Everyone has the same 24 hours, but how the history makers are doing. Why can’t we we do ? We too can do by managing our time wisely. Never ever take the time for granted. As I said early time is the precious thing given by god to us, to make miracles. Not to was it.

Try to follow this simple time management technique. Pomodoro technique the basic time management technique anyone can follow it easily. Work for 25 mins and 5 mins break. You can follow this for any type of work you are doing. Not only for official works you can try this even for cleaning, cooking, workouts, walking….anything. Thus no waste of time will happen, you too can create miracles and shine in you life.