Be Somebody who makes Everybody feel like Somebody.

I was speaking to a friend and she told me something that I’ll never forget. “For the first time, I feel important doing my job.” She’s a delivery driver and said she always felt like a nobody since many people never acknowledged her and treated her quite poorly. Now with COVID19, people treat her quite different than before – with respect and appreciation. This is what she’s always wanted. Many even thank her for her service which hardly ever happened. Now she feels like “Somebody.”

I hope COVID-19 will teach us to stop judging people based on their JOB titles or earnings. Grocery store workers, bus drivers, delivery drivers, fast food workers, garbage collectors, sanitation workers, etc, they are the ones taking us through this crisis, making sure we have the essentials to survive on and even risking their health.

I understand what living below the poverty line is like, and I know that a minimum wage job is not indicative of a person’s intelligence, work ethic, or character. Honest work is honest work. Never look down on anyone for the job they have. This superiority complex, especially where some people think that “I’m more valuable than you” because they make more money needs to end. Everybody is important and their contribution matters.

“When I talk to managers I get the feeling that they are important. When I talk to leaders, I get the feeling that I am important.”

Leaders who make people feel good about themselves and the work they do have loyal employees.

In life we should always make everyone who comes into our presence feel like they matter.

How can you do this:

Smile at everyone you meet.

Thank people for their service even if they are being paid for it.

Be respectful in your tone of voice and body language.

Let them know how awesome they are.

Give them your full attention when speaking to them.

Focus on their positive qualities. Don’t tear them down. Build them up.

Treat everyone the same from the janitor to the CEO.

Be kind. Always. It costs nothing but it can mean everything to someone else.

Even with social distancing, we can take the time to make others feel important. Let them know you see them, you appreciate them, and you’re grateful they’re here. Regardless of your status or position in life, be nice to people around you. Kindness and humility are a beautiful combination.

You have two options when you meet someone – you can make them feel better or worse off. I prefer to make everyone I come in contact with feel better off. Life is too short for anything else.

If you are reading this, I would like to tell you, “You are awesome, amazing and thank you for all you do.” ❤

