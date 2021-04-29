Be proud of who you are – Purbasha Das

Purbasha Das is an Indian model and actress. She hails from Mumbai. During her college days, she remained active in cultural activities and events. She also walked on various ramps for different designers and brands. She is a fitness freak and loves to spend time in the gym and stay long. She has appeared a number of magazine covers and appears on online ads.

Purbasha Das says when you learn to appreciate yourself it no longer matters so much whether or not anyone else appreciates you. Sure, gaining the approval and accolades of others is always nice. But when you appreciate yourself the approval of others is more like icing on the cake, rather than the cake itself.

Knowing your worth is a key to enjoying life. It seems our humble beginnings as infants, the relative powerlessness we all experience as well-meaning caregivers let us cry ourselves to sleep, makes a sense of worthiness fleeting.

There are many excellent things to appreciate in everyday life. You can always find beauty in nature and the world. There are friends, family, and loved ones. And, there are simple necessities. There are all your favorite things. But you might be missing out on the most crucial person to appreciate: yourself!

Take some time today to appreciate yourself.

She says, I’m not talking about appreciating the miracle of life, although it’s obviously an awesome thing. I’m talking about actually appreciating all the good things you’ve done for you and the world.

Yes, many things are worth appreciating, and you certainly should be grateful for them! But many people lose sight of their merit when they focus so much on how good everything else is. Don’t forget that you’re a wonderful person. Additionally, you deserve self-appreciation all the same. If you don’t appreciate yourself, you’re doing yourself a disservice.

Self-esteem is a confidence booster and a real game changer. This is a gift no one else can give you. Maybe there will always be haters in this world, but you don’t have to live as a victim of them. You can allow their opinion to be none of your business, and travel through your life to the beat of your own inner drum. Today is a new day and a bright new chance to start building the amazing life that you have always been dreaming of Purbasha quoted.

“Dare to love yourself as if you were a rainbow with gold at both ends.”