Be Passionate About Your Work – Alexander Prewitt

Most people say that following passion comes with plenty of hardships and struggles. We also believe that our passion has to be something different and unique through which we can make a mark and be successful. On the other hand, there are people who, by following very basic and normal business ideas, have set new benchmarks and have risen to heights of success with utmost dedication and hard work by adding their mindful ideas, tricks, and tacts, to a core business idea. One such person who has achieved immense success in his area of business is Alexander Prewitt.

Alexander says if you’re feeling like you’d like to be more passionate about your work, it might help to understand the larger positive impact your work is having. Think about how what you do positively impacts the community, or even society at large. It helps to connect with the purpose of what you do and to see the difference that you’re making. Try to keep these ideas at the forefront of your mind. Passion makes you work more hours because it makes you obsessed with your work. You’ll want to work whenever you find time because you love your work. Besides this, when you are passionate, you’ll work long hours because you won’t be able to tell the difference between work and play. For you, working will be playing.

While he was studying, he used to work in a bar where a mentor used to come and meet him. The man was working in commercial real estate at that time and he introduced the idea of real estate business to Alexander. At that time, it was not trendy to commence a business as a realtor and therefore, Alexander did not pay much attention to it. But his mentor motivated him enough to start this business with the utmost energy and optimism.

Alex started his business as a realtor for homes in Arizona. While the business idea does not sound very interesting and new, Alexander moulded the business idea in his way and worked very hard on it. He developed his team and they together transformed this simple business idea into a very unique and intriguing one.

Alexander and his team implemented a smarter approach towards the business of the real estate. Alex and his team sell homes even before they are listed because contrary to the traditional approach of listing homes and then selling them, they build a buyer demand for a house first, and then sell homes. The longer the house and its price linger in the market, the more buyers presume it to be expensive even when it is not. Unlike other traditional brokers who require their agents to pay their marketing expenses.

Alexander’s only purpose of life is to live out God’s plan for him working through him to educate, inspire, and lead others to live a prosperous life. He suggests that one should always stay positive, persistent, and true to oneself. People should not let life’s offences break them, instead, they should respond to the bitterness with optimism and growth. His favourite quote is one written by Tom Krause which is: There are no failures-just the experiences and your reactions to them. He aims to build a financially stable life for him and his future family.

It will be hard for you to give up on something when you are passionate because you won’t care about the results. You’ll only care about doing your thing, and you’ll do it even when you don’t get the desired results.