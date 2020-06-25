“Be passionate about the topic you are targeting.”

Dr. Yvonne L. Gonzalez

Dr. Yvonne L. Gonzalez earned her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership in 2014. She holds a Master of Education as an Educational Diagnostician and a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, both from the University of Texas, at El Paso. She is an international best-selling author and has been featured on the radio and in the media. Dr. Gonzalez has 20 years of experience in public education and currently implements a co-teaching model at the elementary level, providing bilingual, specialized curricular support to teachers and at-risk students. She has written curriculum for the school district where she is employed and facilitated district-wide professional development. Additionally, she has been an adjunct faculty member for the University of Phoenix since 2010.

We asked Yvonne what inspired her to write her book.

“Education and research are passions of mine. In this age of accountability and increase in diverse student populations, states are pushing schools for results, yet the state developed curriculum is not inclusive for the success of all learners.” “The goal of this writing was to equivocate these fundamentals of project management and education demonstrating their impact within the educational process of curriculum design and its impact through the achievement of programmatic and course learning objectives.” “The question of importance for education is how to provide a learner centric focus to ensure that students learn what educators intend to teach to provide a solid degree education to prepare graduates for what they will face in society personally and professionally.” My audience would be Stakeholders of education.

We asked Dr, Yvonne if she was planning another book and she responded, “Not now, but certainly in the future.”

You can find Dr. Yvonne L. Gonzalez’s book on Amazon.com

You can follow or get in touch with Dr. Yvonne at:

[email protected]

What is one thing you would tell others if they want to write? “Be passionate about the topic you are targeting.”