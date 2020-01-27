Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Be Kind

Be kind to you, your family, to your community, and the causes that matter most to you.

By
Photo by Matt Collamer on Unsplash

Work hard, care more,” said Leeza Gibbons, Emmy award-winning TV host, incredible product spokesperson, and winner of the Celebrity Apprentice. She is arguably one of the highest profile “nice ones” in business and TV. She is a humanitarian who owes her success to being kind and decent in life and business. Her belief about work comes from her upbringing and her mother who lead by example, teaching Leeza principles like, “show up and do your best and let go of the rest”. Doing good and doing right by people is a powerful way to win over, persuade and enjoy fulfillment. Of course, this is persuasion by genuine service and caring.

Leeza certainly understands that nice people can finish first by being kind. It is a recipe for success. Make no mistake, she is not a pushover and is a shrewd businessperson. It is possible that having business savvy and a no BS approach is consistent with treating people honestly and decently.

Kindness is simple. It takes altruism, compassion and vulnerability. Too often people want to belittle or find fault. They are inclined to disparage those who are successful. Wealth need not come as a result of sacrificing others or your goodness.

When you consider the phrase, “kindness is the currency of influence” it is not ill-intentioned or strategic. To be influential one must be genuine. When you are genuine, you are honest. Honesty allows others not to simply trust you, but to trust in your word and your intentions. Market economies thrive when the participants trust the agreements they make and are clear about the intentions of counter parties.

Entrepreneurs live with risk all the time. The risk of new ideas, big investments, or new marketing is uncertain enough. If you throw in the risk that people won’t be true to their word, or they will mislead you, then simple business risks are amplified and often become too great. Entrepreneurs are susceptible to people with bad intentions, as we are optimistic, visionary and hopeful that we might be able to achieve bigger success.

If someone is skilled at convincing you with lies or half-truths, or is simply disingenuous, agreements break down and the exchange of energy, money or services is risked.

Kindness eliminates an important risk of dealing and as such, people and businesses will be more inclined to work with you and you will be more likely to have the influence – or impact – that you seek.

Work hard, care more.” It’s a great motto, it’s a great way to be, and when push comes to shove, when you’re put into a situation of struggle and challenge, then be kind in how you deal with it and how you deal with people. Make Leeza’s motto yours.

Mike Skrypnek, Entrepreneur coach, five time author and international speaker at Grow Get Give Coaching

PROVEN SUCCESS

​Mike is an accomplished five time author and recognized as Canada’s leading authority and business coach for entrepreneurial and personal GROWTH, showing people how to GET freedom for their lives and families and helping families GIVE back to their community and causes that matter most to them.

He has delivered motivating presentations, and shared his GROW, GET, GIVE philosophy with thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, advisors, charities and the millionaire businessperson next door.

IMPACT MINDSET

For his own BIG IMPACT he helped guide entrepreneurs and affluent families redirect $12.5 million in Big Impact Giving to charitable causes since 2012 and knows entrepreneurs will help grow this to over $100 million in the next decade.

GENEROUS WISDOM

Mike understands how to differentiate and succeed. He has shared his insights and knowledge of sales and marketing with hundreds of passionate entrepreneurs to gain top of mind positioning with their prospective customers and GROW their own unique business. Mike can teach anyone how to manage their time and their talent better to GET more freedom to enjoy their lives and their family.

Life without passion and purpose is a life wasted.

His new book, Entrepreneur Secrets to a Grow Get Give Life, is the perfect guide to show you how to GROW your business, GET more freedom and GIVE back for big impact personally and through your business.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

