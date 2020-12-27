“Be in nature” with Emily Rivera

Be in nature, let the harmony, flow, and the presence of nature inspire wellbeing through its example. Most individuals organically get pulled into mindfulness, wellbeing, and joy promoting feelings when immersed in an environment of beauty and serenity. Nature is the perfect composer of these qualities.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Rivera. She is described by clients and participants as an earth angel whose presence and messages powerfully shift them into tangibly feeling clarity and peace. She is an otherworldly speaker, guide, and intuitive that delivers individuals into experiencing higher consciousness and teaches them how to quickly and easily create a life of fulfillment, freedom, love, and direct connection. Her intuitive insights and gifts have been helping guide her and others since childhood. Since an early age, Emily has been taught and has direct communication to what she has come to call Ascended Lights (Angels, Archangels, Masters, Beings of Light)

She privately works and helps Celebrities, CEOs, Thought Leaders, Influencers, and individuals of varying ages and backgrounds awaken to their own mastery, life purpose, creative spark, and intuitive awareness so they can be of greater impact while also living a life of abundant flow and joyful fulfillment.

Emily has been highly sought after to speak on stage and in doing one-on-one sessions, for her accuracy and ability to deliver tangible and practical results.

My career path, I feel, is one that chose me. I have been offering services as an intuitive life coach, all my life, but started getting paid for it after my 30s. I have been highly intuitive since childhood. Early on in life I was offering guidance, answers, and support to others around me, including strangers and loved ones. Receiving visuals and audible answers and instructions into how to help people attain their goals, heal, feel hope, manifest their dreams, and much more. As I matured with life and with my gifts, I became more able to direct and deliver what I receive.

The first opportunity to step into the professional role as a spiritual life coach occurred while I was booking a birthday party for my daughter at the city we lived at. When the city attendant asked what I did, the angels took over and spoke for me, delivering to her that I taught individuals how to live their heart’s desires. The attendant and city hired me instantly to lead classes at the local center.

From there the rest unfolded masterfully and auspiciously, and it has continued to be this way throughout my whole career, including today.

My life now is dedicated to helping others to create and enjoy their best life. I do this by giving them accurate and clear intuitive guidance into what is possible and the steps to take to quickly and harmoniously make things happen.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

There are so many to choose from, depending on the flavor you’re after. There have been many filled with laughter, synchronicities, Divine Magic, miracles, and completely what I like to call twilight zone instances that seem to defy logic.

But two of my favorite ones involved working with two young ladies that were drug addicts. When I met them they felt very disconnected, overwhelmed, out of control, and stuck. After our session, they both claimed to feel clearer, confident about their future, hopeful about the possibilities, and at peace. For both, the day after our session, the cravings for any drugs and hits were completely gone, and as of our last conversations years after, they still were completely drug free. Both experiences were complete miracles, and a reflection of the infinite possibilities to how life could change that quickly and powerfully in positive ways.

The main lessons and take away from these experiences are that there is no limit to the miracles, results, and transformations clients can experience when love, support, and one’s own Mastery is delivered fully and authentically. For me personally is my intuitive guidance.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Yes, not following through in inspired action. Both in life and in business, we all get inspired actions to take to propel us forward into success more rapidly and with less effort. It is about committing to act and follow when these inspired actions come through. If I would have committed to following through on this, I would have avoided delays and challenges that presented themselves while growing my business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes! My family, but mainly my brother. He has been my best cheerleader and hero along the way. He always offered the words of encouragement to pull me forward, the truth to call me out in my own distractions, a lending hand whenever needed, and the love to always see me as my best. His commitment to support me through it all, has been a powerful force of motivation.

My life has included its challenges, as everyone else. One of the hardest challenges for me has been in caring for my medically disabled daughter. Her wellbeing, as well as her siblings, have always been my priority. Due to her medical condition, I spent many days in emergency care, hospital extended stays, and seeing specialists to help her thrive and survive through a variety of medical emergencies. I started, managed, and grew my business with little sleep, while at hospitals, and many nights with her nestled in my arms as she had her seizures. There were many times that I craved to take a break and wanted to withdraw from the business, but my brother always knew what to say and do to inspire me to continue forward. Not just continue forward, but to remind me of what I was destined for and encourage me to be diligent in honoring my authentic joy filled self, so that I could continue to see the beauty and blessings within all.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I promote and lead clients into health and wellness in a unique way. I do this by offering divinely guided insights to them that quickly and tangibly delivers them into more joy, clarity, certainty, connection, freedom, and purpose. This delivery positively empowers how they perceive and respond to themselves, others, and the world around them. Which brings balance and wellbeing to their mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual health. As this gets further experienced and embodied, they extend this wellbeing to others around them. This good, great, and beautiful becomes contagious, and it creates a ripple effect that blesses us all collectively into more health and wellbeing.

It is my passion to support people into mental and emotional freedom from their past, fears, and limitations. To lovingly lead them into becoming their greatest version of themselves, and to guide them into their highest and most delicious destiny.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

These are some of the lifestyle tweaks that I share with my clients. The positive shifts that occur for them are typically rapid, productive, and lasting when individuals can commit to these types of tweaks.

Step outside “your norm,” changing the daily routines and how things are usually done can be very helpful in moving oneself forward and into wellbeing. It helps stop repetitive thoughts and promotes more mindfulness. Also it’s supportive in getting out of the past and limited thinking, and can better lead you into being more present in the moment. Which can reduce feelings of anxiousness, stress, and/or overwhelment, and promote openness and availability to more possibilities and opportunities outside of the norm. Seek individuals that are living their mastery and being an example of how one wants to feel and be living . Let their stories and life inspire the behaviors, mindset, and steps that can promote your success into wellbeing. Let them show you there is a way and it is possible. If they can do it, so can you. Be in nature, let the harmony, flow, and the presence of nature inspire wellbeing through its example. Most individuals organically get pulled into mindfulness, wellbeing, and joy promoting feelings when immersed in an environment of beauty and serenity. Nature is the perfect composer of these qualities. Become an observer of your life, thoughts, emotions, and your drivers (that which guides your decisions). When we practice this intention more deliberately, we enter the state of awareness so we can be more deliberate in choosing the steps, behaviors, thoughts, and emotions that promote wellbeing . We become the witness and observer of ourselves, so that we can be present to who we are, who we are being, and be inspired into deciding who we want to become. Ways to better promote this include journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation. Lastly, bringing more of what has already been presented in #4, the more we take time to be present and explore things like journaling, meditating, breath work, being of service, and appreciation, we organically promote wellbeing on all levels of the self, without even having to try. It just unfolds naturally and with flow.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I feel I am currently doing it. The movement I am pulled to feed and be part in leading is helping people re-awaken to their true soul nature. To help them see more into their limitless qualities and potentials when they choose to nurture their own knowing, mastery, and unique gifts. Helping them to embody and re-ignite the fire of purpose within them, so they can more deliberately create a fulfilling life that inspires others to do the same. I personally call this part of ourselves, our Superhuman. Which is why I teach and lead others into Awakening their Superhuman. Helping individuals to live and rise above the norm, so that can lead a life full of delicious fulfillment.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Mindset, mindset, mindset… Mindset is everything. Make nurturing your mindset to be positive, a priority. It is the key to success that unlocks the ability to see opportunities, apply personal resources, and be open to the synchronicities that will manifest in your favor. Dedicate time daily to feed the greater vision: meditate, journal, visualize, and invite the guidance that delivers the inspired actions. Commit to let go of the people, behaviors, and other distractions that do not promote nor nourish your mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical well being. Don’t agree to allow anything outside of you to keep you from your joy. Take time to play. Play engages faculties within ourselves that promote creative flow, ideas, availability to synchronicities, and confidence. Take time to read and learn. Add daily to your personal growth and expansion. Nurturing your genius and mastery, makes you unstoppable and resourceful. Become available to the idea that we are destined to be students of life, while simultaneously being teachers and inspiration to others. A cycle that promotes well being for us as individuals and collectively.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of the causes presented in the question carry their own level of significance, in how they can promote personal and collective wellbeing. The one I am the most passionate about, is mental health. Mental health relates to our emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing, and it dictates how we think, feel, act, respond to stress, engage with others, and how we make choices. It is an intricate element that determines on whether or not someone is well and thriving, or sick and in disease.

Promoting wellbeing with mental health is a priority at every stage of life, from childhood through adulthood, since it directly impacts an individual’s ability to productively and effectively move through life.

The reason this is so important to me, is because one’s mental health and wellbeing is not just about the self, it directly creates an imprint in families, society, and our collective. The more people are in a state of mental wellness, the more we rise, thrive, and promote wellbeing for us all.

