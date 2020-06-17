“Be Humble!” With Candice Georgiadis & Crystal Frehner

Be Humble! Your pride will blind you. Your pride will make dumb choices and poor investments. You must always ground yourself and be humble

As part of our series about “dreamers who ignored the naysayers and did what others said was impossible”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Crystal Frehner — Creator of Hottie Hair Salon & Extensions.

A powerful force in the industry, Crystal Frehner, has over 17 years of experience. Alongside husband, Mike, Crystal founded Hottie Hair Salon + Extensions in 2010 with the grand opening of their Summerlin (Las Vegas suburb) location. Just recently in 2017, due to high demand, Hottie Hair opened its second location, in Las Vegas, right outside of Henderson, NV. The dedicated duo’s vision for the brand has always been to provide clients with the hair they’ve always dreamed of. Crystal’s training includes Paul Mitchell Advanced Color and Cutting Pravana Color, Swarzkopf Color, Redken Color, Keratin Permanent Retexturizing System and Semi-Permanent Smoothing System. Crystal is often credited with creating TV personality, Farrah Abraham’s fiery-red “break up hair” which “broke the internet” in 2016 — following her highly publicized split with her ex-boyfriend. Her other celebrity clients include “Jersey Shore” star, Jenn Harley and model, Carmen Ortega.

Crystal Frehner and Hottie Hair are proud to offer high-quality hair extensions available in a variety of textures, lengths, grades, methods and colors so you can find a look that’s perfect for you!

When Crystal’s not hard at work she enjoys spending time with her husband and three precious children (twin boys and daughter), shopping, all things glitzy and glamorous, traveling and reading.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

Igrew up on the east side of Las Vegas in a very regular household. My dad worked a job with the county and my mother mostly stayed home. I wanted to go to school to be a Politician , my plan was to go to law school first. I always had a natural ability for all things beauty, especially hair. In 9th grade, I did my science fair project on the effects of different solutions on hair, whether for good or bad . My mom suggested I go to a vocational high school for Cosmetology. I could use my new career as a hair stylist to help pay for college. After 2 years of struggling to work full time and full time school I was burnt out . I made the scary decision to drop out of college and keep doing what worked for me, which was hair. After 10 years of working behind the chair and unable to accept new clientele I opened my first hair salon, Hottie Hair. Since 2010 I have opened a second location and now have my own line of hair extensions that are sold in stores and online.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently we have a full human hair extension line and some basic hair tools such as brushes, hair clips, hair ties and combs. Currently I am designing more products that I want to keep top secret. I am super excited to grow the Hottie Hair line, I will give you a hint , you may see some items that aren’t used for hair. I believe this expansion will create more jobs both in and out of the salon.

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

Ive been told Hottie Hair is the most diverse group of beautiful people you will see in a company. I believe the world is a symphony and you need all the instruments to make music! The word “Hottie” applies to everyone regardless of gender, age, nationality or sexuality. We are all gorgeous creations of God. I love all people and I find unique , beautiful, talented, and intelligent individuals to represent Hottie Hair. Clients feel very welcome and comfortable because we love and accept all . Our goal is to welcome our customers into our family and make them feel sexy and confident.

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

Being a stylist is usually publicly considered a labor of love. Not too many individuals have built an empire around this industry but those who do have passion for it . We all have big dreams but competition is tough. Becoming a lawyer is the less risky career choice . Choosing to follow my heart had many doubting my choices. Dropping out of college is always frowned upon. Long ago I made the decision to keep the naysayers out of my circles. If someone is not positive and supportive they are not part of my life. So I pursued my dreams of making a wonderful career out of making others feel beautiful. I can honestly say I made the right choice!

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

Well as fate would have it , I met my forever partner my husband. Together we reached for the stars. We made the impossible possible. At the end of the day it takes a team to make the dream. Hottie Hair was born, and it grew. First came my online portfolio with 12 hours days and double booked with an assistant. Then our first salon baby was born in Summerlin in Las Vegas. Next we began our hair extension journey with a full line of options including tape ins, weft hair, itips, keratin bonded, clip ins, halo style, and my own invention the Clipo. Once our first salon was exploding at the seams we opened a second location in Green Valley. Currently I am growing our Hottie Hair line into different types of products to help all “Hotties” keep it sexy on the daily.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first met my husband we only dated 3 and a half months, before getting married in Hawaii. The first time I cut his hair he said it was the best haircut he had ever had in his entire life. He said “you’re actually really good at this!” He believed that if other individuals knew my talent and ability they would want me to be their stylist. Using his tech background we created my first online portfolio, hottiehair.com . This website is still used to this day for our salons and extension lines. My husband is the most important person in my life and I attribute our collaboration to the success of Hottie Hair.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

Growing up I always had large aspirations . I wanted to be in leadership positions naturally . I ran for Student Council every grade year until I finally got in my Sophomore year of high school. My mom would make buttons and handouts for me every year lol. My sophomore year I also ran for class Vice President and won!! I couldn’t believe all my life and I finally won. I ran for Student Body president the next year and barely lost. Another dream of mine was to be a cheerleader . I also tried out for cheerleading every year starting in Junior High and never made it. After losing Student Body President I decided to try out for Cheerleading one last time. And guess what? I made varsity cheerleading for my senior year. I loved being a cheerleader so much .What I learned from these experiences is the key to success and overcoming naysayers is to NEVER GIVE UP!

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Never Give Up! As stated above, I was able to accomplish every dream of mine with enough time. If you’re in it for the long haul you will eventually succeed. Trust your gut! You know what is best for your business and life if you are in tune. Be open to outside opinion and critique , however always put your instinct first. The worst feeling is failing and knowing it was gonna happen because you didn’t do what you knew was best . Be Humble! Your pride will blind you. Your pride will make dumb choices and poor investments. You must always ground yourself and be humble Do not allow the opinions of others to phase you! You don’t always know motives of others. Unfortunately they tend to be self serving. If you spend energy and time concerned over what everyone thinks of you , you will be miserable . Trust me I know!! I have spent years perfecting the art of “not caring.” If you can master this you will be so happy!! And success will come easier to you. Be yourself !!! Please, please, please be the best version of you! No one likes a cheap knock off!! You are the only you! If you love yourself and work on being the best version of yourself , you will attract positive vibes, people, etc. Positive energy equals success. Stay away from the naysayers and the negative vibes.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” Margaret Thatcher This has been my experience. Life is about learning, therefore it’s almost impossible to get things perfect the first time. Enjoy the battles of life, they create your demeanor, your personality, your level of compassion and understanding . A great leader understands the hearts of their soldiers. You must taste the bitter to know the sweet.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

“Love the one you’re with”

This actually doesn’t mean be crazy in love with your partner, although this is very helpful in life as well. It means whoever you are with at any given point love them! Love is the greatest power in the galaxy. Your love will spread like a wild fire. You can buy the car behind you free Starbucks in line. You can hold the door for a stranger. You can let someone go in front of you in line. Smile and have a heart filled with love wherever you go. As simple as this concept is, it is the most powerful thing you can do. I hope all of you take a moment to ponder how you can love the one you are with.

Can our readers follow you on social media?

Yes my company is @hottieextensions

And personal @crystyle_frehner

Thank you for these great stories. We wish you only continued success!