“Be honest with yourself” With Jilea Hemmings & Kát Rudu

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kát Rudu.

Kat began by experimenting with any natural ingredient and product she discovered, ultimately creating the most magical, potent, vibrant elixirs for the skin. She continued this after she immigrated to the United States. Kát was bottling empowerment, one product at a time, for herself and other women, encouraging them to listen to their dreams and honor their visions and aspirations thus, the essence of the Kát Rudu brand was born: a natural, botanical skin care line that stands for empowerment, beauty, and endless possibilities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born in the beauty industry. It all started when I was 12. My mother and father both were in the industry. Owner salons in Romanian. Father a barber and my mum a cosmetologist. They would bring my brother and I to the salon where I saw all the magic happen. I watched everything from hair, to my mom formulating products, mixing things to sugar to aloe vera, vitamin E and vaseline for her clients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I will never forget when I had a client on my chair and I told her that my passion in life, besides working on skin was to do a brand and I will never forget when my client on the table looked at me and said, “who needs another brand” I said, well yes there are a lot of brands in the world but this was my dream and the same client to this day is a brand fan.”

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Yes, when I started being successful and seeing sales I couldn’t keep up the demand. The brand was moving so quickly with not enough on my team, I started ordering smaller units to control the inventory. I started researching how other brands and how they overcame their supply chain. I minimized a lot of my SKUS and what I learned through the process of growing, I saw the demographic of customers that wanted to use botanicals and make high quality products available to everyone. I decided to create everything directly for the consumer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Being that I was learning along the way I had really good people to teach me the business. Friends that have came into my life that I have known for years and years and believe in loyalty and having those that were close to me on my team and believed in me made all the difference. I have a great partner who started using my products and noticed how amazing the products were so he came on and has been the most magical, inspirational person to help me get to the next level. I am very thankful that I have had someone who believes in me when everything was and is moving so quickly to help me achieve my goals and become my first investor. I also started working with a team that started a difference in 30 days that would take another 6–8 months. Having the team that believes in the same vision with professionalism to make it to the finish line makes it that much more worth it.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

Providing truth to the table, what I claim in my ingredients do for the skin, they actually perform. Making a powerful, potent, luxurious brand that everyone can have access to. I wanted to offer a really attainable, aesthetic product that consumers can feel good about using for an affordable price that all can enjoy. As an immigrant, I wanted to make a pretty, innovative line that works well that everyone can use. My line will make your face dewy, clean and hydrated from the proprietary blends of ingredients. I also am creating a product that combines vegan protein with botanicals that have prescription level ingredients to merge the two types of skincare.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

Hydration, Hydration, Hydration learning new ways to have juicy skin

Being a boss, having and making dreams and having a life with my line and knowing that anything is possible

The future of the beauty industry of where it’s going, there is a never ending story that can be told in beauty

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Be transparent about the ingredients in your products

Everyone changes the philosophy and the way they look at ingredients and keep changing what is good, keep your products consistent

Making people feel like they are offering the same product that will offer claims that are not realistic

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

If a person believes in the power of her mind and she is using a bottle of skincare and she really believes in it, sometimes our mind is more powerful than whatever is in the jar. I believe in the power of the mind to empower your own beauty.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Be honest with yourself — Through the process of everything I am going through professionally and personally, I had to dig down deep and ask myself what makes Kat happy and I had to go with what I needed in this day Knowing what you really want -I wanted to make a difference to making clients feel beautiful as the ultimate goal when they have my brand in their hand Don’t follow footsteps of other brands — What I have always believed in is having my own vision and I wanted to be real and authentic Have your own identity — I had my own creation that was the identity of my brand of where the world of skincare was headed Innovating new products- I learned at a very young age how to combine ingredients to make botanical skincare products , I now know how to predict and create the trends it’s in my upbringing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to bring truth to any person that wants to be empowered by themselves and to really go for it and trust their gut and go forth with their ideas

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t think that people have the same honesty that you do, because in the very end they don’t have the heart that you have” — It is relevant to everything in my life, friends, marriage, the people I love. I have learned that I give so much but I realize some people will not be as genuine as I am.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.katrudu.com

@katrudu

#purebiotic #yourbeautyismylifew