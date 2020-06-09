“Be grateful for your loved ones!” With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Alaina Rockwell

Be grateful for your loved ones! My husband is in the Navy and has been for the past 15 years. So seeing him can be few and far between at times. For example, I got put on bed rest at 4 months pregnant and basically didn’t see him until I hit the 9-month mark. I know a lot of military families go through this. During this quarantine, we have gotten to spend a ton of time together along with our 15-month-old daughter. It has made me fall in love with him all over again!

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alaina Rockwell.

Alaina Rockwell is the Founder of The Baby’s Brew. The Baby’s Brew is the world’s first portable, battery-operated bottle warmer. She is a mompreneur and military wife.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

My husband and I were expecting a child when I was put on bedrest while 4 months pregnant. However, he is in the Navy and was simultaneously deployed at the time! It was when I was at my weakest that I found

the most strength. An idea had been brewing…an idea, which came to fruition as I lay in bed awaiting the arrival of our daughter — The Baby’s Brew (https://www.thebabysbrew.com/).

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I absolutely love reading, especially now that we are all cooped up with nothing better to do! The book that really gave me the push was “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis. Our paths were almost identical and hearing how she had become so successful by just putting herself out there was a big push for me. I never in my wildest of dreams would have thought I would start my own company, and to have it so wildly successful shortly after launching! I can actually remember when I moved out to San Diego from Flordia after I graduated college. I was talking to my dad on the phone after my first day of work at a new startup saying how much I loved working at a startup company. My dad in return replied asking why I didn’t try to do something like that myself. All I could do was laugh at the thought thinking there’s absolutely no way I could start a business! I had no idea what the first step would be. As I continued reading the book I slowly start figuring out that barely anyone knows what the hell they are doing when they start! Just take one step at a time and solve each obstacle as they are thrown at you!

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I can definitely share a few reasons to be grateful and hopeful right now!

1. Be grateful for your loved ones! My husband is in the Navy and has been for the past 15 years. So seeing him can be few and far between at times. For example, I got put on bed rest at 4 months pregnant and basically didn’t see him until I hit the 9-month mark. I know a lot of military families go through this. During this quarantine, we have gotten to spend a ton of time together along with our 15-month-old daughter. It has made me fall in love with him all over again!

2. I have caught up with everything in my house and started a ton of new hobbies I’ve been saying I’ve wanted to start! I’ve started/finished a book sega, started/finished a puzzle, finished our patio setup…the list goes on and on. I have finally been able to complete things I have always wanted to do.

3. Learning to appreciate. I travel all the time for trade shows for The Baby’s Brew. The ladies I work with and I always had fun no matter where we were. Now not seeing them or having the ability to see them has opened my eyes. We need to cherish those moments with friends. Be grateful that you can travel, to go to places with people you love and care about. You don’t know what I would do to get back to Universal Studios! That is my favorite place in the entire world and I’ve probably planned out fifteen different trips since on quarantine (obviously never actually booking them).

4. My next corona crisis hopeful is I’ve finally gotten time to take care of myself! Being a mom means putting everyone’s needs ahead of yours. Whether it’s the baby, kids with school or dinner for the family it almost feels like there’s just not enough time in the day for you to take that run or ride your bike. Since working from home we have scheduled times where we get to do whatever we want for an hour or two and my husband or I trade off with family duties. I was sick and tired of this baby weight and thanks to quarantine I was able to drop those extra pounds!

5. My last appreciation is one I always think about when I get irritated that we are stuck at home. When I was 21 I worked at a restaurant in downtown Nashville. It was the life being down there every night. One day we had a really bad storm and all of Nashville, Brentwood, and Franklin flooded so badly that everyone was stuck at home for weeks. My restaurant didn’t open for over a month! I was so bored and wanted to go back to work. As soon as I went back, I was grateful for what had happened. In other words, yes this is a sucky situation but honestly when will this ever happen again? When will you get a whole month (or two) to be with your loved ones? Trust me when I say you will miss this someday and I can guarantee you there will be some meme out there when we get out saying, “Can we go back to quarantine?” So make the most of it! Play in the sprinkler, go on a hike, go on a bike ride, or just sunbath in the backyard! This is the time to embrace the time you have, because it probably won’t happen again in your lifetime!

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

1. Help where you can.

This whole experience has made me think about others before myself. Everyone is scared and desperate for what they can get and I am helping as much as I can! For example, my daughter was on formula and we had 9 giant cans left from when we took her off. I reached out to our Instagram followers and sent them all to people who couldn’t find them. We’ve gone out of our way to help people find toilet paper and paper towels. Just do whatever you can to help those around you. Maybe it’s opening doors for the elderly braving the world to get food at the grocery store. Just a little help can ease people’s minds from going into panic mode!

2. Check up on someone

Sometimes all it takes is a quick phone call, text, or skype meeting to ease people’s minds. I know we had a zoom call the other day with employees just to talk and hang out like we used to. I can honestly say I was in the best mood that day and all it took was a quick call.

3. Find Your Happy Place

I know when I begin to feel anxious I retreat to a book or I go on walks either around the neighborhood or find a trail. In my opinion, getting outside is the best thing to help anxiety.

4. Fill Your Time

When you have a bunch of free time it’s easy to get lost in your own head. Maybe it’s time to learn that new skill or take a new class. I actually signed up for a course to sharpen my business skills! You can even take classes on Udemy which are only $10 each and learn ANYTHING! I mean anything from programming and marketing to how to knit. It really is the best thing if you want to fill up some time in your day.

5. Breathe

This too shall end! It may take us some time to recover but just remember this is just temporary.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

1. A learning platform: Udemy, Coursea, etc

2. Start a new book

3. If you think you need to talk to someone try out an online therapy session. I used Betterhelp back in the day and it really is nice to have someone to talk to and help your through your issues.

4. Talk to a friend, there’s no one else out there that knows what you’re going through more than a friend! Jump on facetime and have a glass of wine together like you used to, or just catch up!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” Life will always throw you curveballs and man have I been thrown A LOT! I’ve made so many mistakes in my life that would have probably led me down completely other paths, but all I could do it correct what I could and change my ending.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve sat on this question for a while now and I don’t think it’s time to bring a new movement in. It’s time to emphasize an existing one. #PayitForward if we could just help others with what we have instead of hogging it all for ourselves the anxiety level would drop. It’s time to stop being selfish and time to help our others.

