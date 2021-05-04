Be Gentle & Love yourself…

Love & Affection is not the one which is shown to others, get from others. The most powerful, efficient super tonic given to you by yourself. Yes frankly saying you have to love yourself, show affection to yourself and most be gentle to yourself. When you love yourself, it easy for you to show love & affection to others.

Those who know their own value, own worth.. they’ll easily understand others. They will have better relationship with others. Those who didn’t love themselves truly they can’t love others. Love yourself, be gentle to yourself. Show compassion to yourself. Enjoy your own company, celebrate the loneliness. When you love and care yourself, your own body it’ll take you far more than you think.